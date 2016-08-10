2017-18 MLB Free Agents

The focus of most MLB fans is on the current 2016-17 offseason. For a list of the players currently eligible for free agency, click here. For those who are more forward-looking, however, we try to stay a full offseason ahead. What follows is a list of players that will be eligible for free agency upon completion of the 2017 season.

Numbers in parentheses are the age at which the player will play the 2018 season.

If you see any notable errors or omissions, please contact us. To see who represents these players, check out MLBTR’s Agency Database.

Updated 7-3-17

Catchers



Alex Avila (31)

Welington Castillo (31) — $7MM player option

Hank Conger (30)

A.J. Ellis (37)

Tyler Flowers (32) — $4MM club option with a $300K buyout

Nick Hundley (34)

Chris Iannetta (35)

Jose Lobaton (33)

Jonathan Lucroy (32)

Miguel Montero (34)

Rene Rivera (34)

Carlos Ruiz (39)

Geovany Soto (35)

Chris Stewart (36) — $1.5MM club option with a $250K buyout

Kurt Suzuki (34)

Josh Thole (31)

Matt Wieters (32) — can opt out of the remaining one year, $11MM on his contract

Bobby Wilson (35)

First Basemen

Yonder Alonso (31)

Lucas Duda (32)

Matt Holliday (38)

Eric Hosmer (28)

John Jaso (34)

Adam Lind (34) — $5MM mutual option with a $500K buyout

Mitch Moreland (32)

Logan Morrison (30)

Mike Napoli (36) — $11MM club option with a $2.5MM buyout

Mark Reynolds (34)

Carlos Santana (32)

Second Basemen



Jose Altuve (28) — $6MM club option

Alexi Amarista (29) — $2.5MM club option with a $150K buyout

Darwin Barney (32)

Andres Blanco (34)

Emilio Bonifacio (33)

Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Daniel Descalso (31) — $2MM club option with a $150K buyout

Stephen Drew (35)

Danny Espinosa (31)

Ryan Flaherty (31)

Logan Forsythe (31) — $8.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Howie Kendrick (34)

Ian Kinsler (36) — $10MM club option with a $5MM buyout

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Cliff Pennington (34)

Brandon Phillips (37)

Adam Rosales (35)

Eric Sogard (32)

Chase Utley (39)

Neil Walker (32)

Shortstops

Alexi Amarista (29) — $2.5MM club option with a $150K buyout

Erick Aybar (34)

Darwin Barney (32)

Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Zack Cozart (32)

Stephen Drew (35)

Alcides Escobar (31)

Danny Espinosa (31)

J.J. Hardy (35) — $14MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Cliff Pennington (34)

Jhonny Peralta (36)

Adam Rosales (35)

Eric Sogard (32)

Third Basemen



Andres Blanco (34)

Yunel Escobar (35)

Ryan Flaherty (31)

Todd Frazier (32)

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Mike Moustakas (29)

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Jhonny Peralta (36)

Trevor Plouffe (32)

Jose Reyes (35)

Danny Valencia (33)

Left Fielders

Michael Brantley (31) — $11MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Melky Cabrera (33)

Rajai Davis (37)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Curtis Granderson (37)

Chris Heisey (33)

Matt Holliday (38)

Hyun Soo Kim (30)

Jon Jay (33)

J.D. Martinez (30)

Cameron Maybin (31)

Daniel Nava (35)

Colby Rasmus (31)

Michael Saunders (31) — $11MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract

Jayson Werth (39)

Chris B. Young (34)

Eric Young Jr. (33)

Center Fielders

Lorenzo Cain (32)

Rajai Davis (37)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Craig Gentry (34)

Carlos Gomez (32)

Austin Jackson (31)

Jon Jay (33)

Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Colby Rasmus (31)

Ben Revere (30)

Melvin Upton Jr. (33)

Eric Young Jr. (33)

Right Fielders

Jose Bautista (37) — $17MM mutual option with a $500K buyout

Carlos Beltran (40)

Jay Bruce (31)

Melky Cabrera (33)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Andre Ethier (36) — $17.5MM club option with a $2.5MM buyout

Carlos Gonzalez (32)

Curtis Granderson (37)

Franklin Gutierrez (35)

Chris Heisey (33)

J.D. Martinez (30)

Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Daniel Nava (35)

Michael Saunders (31) — $11MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Seth Smith (35)

Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract

Jayson Werth (39)

Chris B. Young (34)

Designated Hitters

Pedro Alvarez (31)

Jose Bautista (37) — $17MM mutual option with a $500K buyout

Carlos Beltran (40)

Melky Cabrera (33)

Franklin Gutierrez (35)

Matt Holliday (38)

John Jaso (34)

Adam Lind (34) — $5MM mutual option with a $500K buyout

Mike Napoli (36)

Carlos Santana (32)

Jayson Werth (39)

Starting Pitchers

Brett Anderson (30)

Jake Arrieta (32)

Clay Buchholz (33)

Madison Bumgarner (28) — $12MM club option with a $1.5M buyout

Trevor Cahill (30)

Matt Cain (33) — $21MM club option with a $7.5MM buyout

Andrew Cashner (31)

Jhoulys Chacin (30)

Tyler Chatwood (28)

Jesse Chavez (34)

Wei-Yin Chen (32) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $52MM on his contract

Alex Cobb (30)

Bartolo Colon (45)

Johnny Cueto (32) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $84MM on his contract

Yu Darvish (31)

John Danks (33)

Jorge De La Rosa (37)

R.A. Dickey (43) — $8MM club option with $500K buyout

Nathan Eovaldi (28) — $TBD club option

Marco Estrada (34)

Scott Feldman (35)

Doug Fister (34)

Yovani Gallardo (32) — $13MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Jaime Garcia (31)

Matt Garza (34) — $13MM vesting option/$5MM club option (can become $1MM club option based on DL time)

Gio Gonzalez (32) – $12MM club option, vests with 180 innings pitched in 2017

Miguel Gonzalez (34)

Jeremy Hellickson (31)

Derek Holland (31)

Ubaldo Jimenez (34)

Ian Kennedy (33) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $43MM on his contract

John Lackey (39)

Francisco Liriano (34)

Jordan Lyles (27)

Lance Lynn (31)

Wade Miley (31) — $12MM club option with a $500K buyout

Mike Minor (30) — $10MM mutual option with a $1.25MM buyout

Matt Moore (29) — $9MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Jon Niese (31)

Ricky Nolasco (35) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Martin Perez (27) — $6MM club option with a $2.45MM buyout

Michael Pineda (29)

Clayton Richard (34)

Tyson Ross (31)

CC Sabathia (37)

Anibal Sanchez (34) — $16MM club option with a $5MM buyout

Hector Santiago (30)

Chris Sale (29) — $12.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Masahiro Tanaka (29) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $67MM on his contract

Chris Tillman (30)

Josh Tomlin (33) — $3MM club option with a $750K buyout

Jason Vargas (35)

Jered Weaver (35)

Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout

Right-Handed Relievers

Al Alburquerque (32)

John Axford (35)

Andrew Bailey (34)

Tony Barnette (34) — $4MM club option with a $250K buyout

Matt Belisle (38)

Joaquin Benoit (40)

Trevor Cahill (30)

Jesse Chavez (34)

Tyler Clippard (33)

Steve Cishek (32)

Wade Davis (32)

Neftali Feliz (30)

Jeanmar Gomez (30)

Luke Gregerson (34)

Jason Grilli (41)

David Hernandez (33)

Greg Holland (32) — $15MM player option

Craig Kimbrel (30) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Brandon Kintzler (33)

Mark Lowe (35)

Dustin McGowan (36)

Jason Motte (36)

Pat Neshek (37)

Juan Nicasio (31)

Seung-hwan Oh (35)

Logan Ondrusek (33) — $1.5MM club option

Chad Qualls (39)

Addison Reed (29)

Fernando Rodney (41)

Francisco Rodriguez (36)

Sergio Romo (35)

Fernando Salas (33)

Bryan Shaw (30)

Joe Smith (34)

Craig Stammen (34)

Drew Storen (30)

Huston Street (34) — $10MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Anthony Swarzak (32)

Koji Uehara (43)

Carlos Villanueva (34)

Jordan Walden (30)

Tom Wilhelmsen (34)

Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout

Left-Handed Relievers

Fernando Abad (32)

Antonio Bastardo (32)

Jerry Blevins (34) — $6MM club option

Craig Breslow (37)

Brian Duensing (35)

Zach Duke (35)

Boone Logan (33) — $7MM club option with a $1MM club option

Jake McGee (31)

Eric O’Flaherty (33)

Oliver Perez (36)

Glen Perkins (35) — $6.5MM club option with a $700K buyout

Clayton Richard (34)

Tony Watson (32)

Cot’s Contracts was used extensively in the creation of this post.