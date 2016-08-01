Rangers Acquire Jonathan Lucroy, Jeremy Jeffress

The first-place Rangers are all-in, acquiring All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy and reliever Jeremy Jeffress from the Brewers for outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Luis Ortiz, and a player to be named later. Rangers slugger Joey Gallo had previously appeared to be part of the deal, but it turns out he was not included.
Lucroy, 30, provides the Rangers with a massive upgrade behind the plate over incumbents Robinson Chirinos and Bobby Wilson. Drafted out of the University of Louisiana in the third round in 2007, Lucroy spent his entire seven-year career with the Brewers. He made the All-Star team in 2014 and again this year, with a .299/.359/.482 line in 376 plate appearances in 2016. By measure of wins above replacement, the Rangers are getting the third-best catcher in baseball. After the 2011 season, when Lucroy had less than two years of Major League service, the Brewers signed him to a five-year, $11MM contract extension with a $5.25MM club option for 2017. That contract has turned out to be an incredible bargain for the Brewers. The Indians reached an agreement to acquire Lucroy on Saturday, but the catcher exercised his no-trade clause after Cleveland was reportedly unwilling to eliminate his bargain-priced club option. After that trade fell through, the Mets also made a play for Lucroy. The Rangers ultimately won the bidding, and have added both Lucroy and Carlos Beltran to their offense today.
The Rangers also acquired Jeffress, a 28-year-old right-handed reliever with 27 saves on the season. Jeffress was drafted by the Brewers in the first round in 2006 and went to the Royals in the December 2010 Zack Greinke blockbuster. After struggling with that organization, the Blue Jays acquired Jeffress for cash considerations in November 2012. By April of 2013, he was removed from the Jays’ 40-man roster. After another stint on and off the Jays’ roster, Jeffress became a free agent and signed a minor league deal with the Brewers in April 2014. He joined the big league team in July of that year, and that’s when his career began to blossom. Armed with a fastball that averages over 95 miles per hour, Jeffress ascended to the Brewers’ closer job this year and has posted a 2.22 ERA in 44 2/3 innings. He’s controllable through 2019 for the Rangers. While the Rangers’ bullpen has struggled overall this year, Jeffress, Sam Dyson, Tony Barnette, Jake Diekman, and Matt Bush are a formidable unit.
In Brinson, the Brewers added a 22-year-old minor league outfielder universally regarded among the top 30 prospects in the game. He’s hitting just .237/.280/.431 at Double-A this year, battling a shoulder strain. Still, according to ESPN’s Keith Law, “Brinson is an elite defensive center fielder who doesn’t have to hit much to have value in the majors and who has All-Star potential if he hits enough to get to his plus-plus power.” The Rangers also added Ortiz, generally regarded as a top 60 prospect. The 20-year-old righty currently has a 4.08 ERA in Double-A, and Law says he “shows an above-average fastball, plus changeup, and above-average control already.”
Brewers GM David Stearns has had an active trading season as he looks to rebuild his team. Stearns has shipped out Aaron Hill, Will Smith, Lucroy, and Jeffress since the beginning of July.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, T.R. Sullivan and Jon Morosi of MLB.com, and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News broke the story. Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
texstag
Yes! Sad that this means we won’t have Gallo but I wanted Texas to trade for Lucroy last off-season. This is great!
JTurn16
We still have Gallo
texstag
I posted that within seconds of the story going up. Details weren’t available yet.
Kayrall
It’s happening!
chuckymorris
Wow. I’d think it would be more Gallo and a couple more guys
ray_derek
Gallo is not involved
Just Another Fan
I’ll believe this when Lucroy himself announces it.
rivera42
He doesn’t have a say in it, I believe.
theroyal19
Rangers aren’t on his no trade list
Just Another Fan
Oh yeah, thanks for that reminder!
jackt
FOR WHOOOOO
Danthemilwfan
Gallo and a top pitcher and I’m happy
Ravens_Last_Place
Lol guess you are mad!
JTurn16
Good move
GardyGoesYardy
Gallo?
Austin0723
Bout time
SF_Giants
Finally!!!
max
Now if they trade Mazara/Odor for Moore/Odorizzi/Archer/Sale they’ll be the team to beat in the AL.
Ray Ray
They are probably already the team to beat in the AL.
Just Another Fan
Cleveland are still way better.
Ray Ray
I disagree. The Rangers and Indians had virtually the same record. The Indians added a great reliever. The Rangers added a great reliever AND the catcher that Cleveland wanted. Advantage: Rangers.
sngehl01
Because Cleveland wanted lucroy that gives Texas the advantage? If you want to look at what they are adding the second half then consider Brantley will be back too
VeroF250
Then consider Beltran to the Rangers as well.
Advantage: Rangers
stymeedone
Really? When?
Aflurry88
If you wanna play the “who will be back” game… Rangers should get Choo, Lewis, And Holland back. I don’t think people outside of Dallas understand how many injuries we have gone through this year and still have one of the best records in ALL of baseball.
Aflurry88
Oh yeah and a heathy Darvish.
ChaplinBaseball
Odor
ChaplinBaseball
Odor and Mazara are the rangers future.. There is no way .. They trade them for Moore who’s is not an ace .
East Coast Bias
gallo and Ortiz? That would be quite a package.
Michael
Poor, poor Indians.
Wrek305
The ALCS will be rangers and Indians. Lucroy will be the difference. Indians in 7 games. Cubs vs Indians world series.
cdb29349
Nope.
hanks1hammer
Now that’s a great rebuttal. Completely thoughtless with no content valuable content whatsoever. Sweet.
cdb29349
Dear jesus… Whine much? I didn’t realize every comment had to be a novel if you disagree w/ someone.
So, here goes…
The Indians won’t make it to the WS. They will lose, in 5 games in the Divisional round.
I’m not even sure the Cubs are going to go. It’s an even year, it’s a SF year.
Kayrall
Why should any team play on even years from here on out, am I right?
oz10
so lucroy is the difference in the series yet the rangers lose? A negative difference maker……
JDGoat
You got the series right
firstbleed
Was really hoping for Mendez over Ortiz… But I’ll take it.
jkim89
I am Red Sox fan and was literally refreshing every sec to see if we landed Sales…damn i guess it ain’t happening !
Jay fan since 77
I sure as hell hope not. Farrell would ruin him. LOL
adyo4552
If they get Sale its because they traded the entire farm to get him. NO THANK YOU!
acekicker76
For….maybe they forgot to ask for someone back. A pitcher may or may not be included.
koldjerky
Gallo, Brewers next Mat Gamel
firstbleed
Lol. Gamel never hit more and 20 Hrs in a season let alone 40 HRs. More like the next Geoff Jenkins or Richie Sexton.
Ray Ray
I think that was his point. Although I would say next Jeromy Burnitz.
The_Porcupine
Agreed.
frg214
Wow no Gallo needed crazy.
Gallo/Profar for a SP now? Sale Archer?
gammaraze
No time left, unless a deal was already structured being contingent on the Rangers keeping Gallo & Profar
frg214
True just looked at clock oh well they better hope Colby Lewis and holland can return with some “magical”stuff(kidding) but on a serious note they did indeed get some bats but they needed a SP. Guess the market was too crazy for even back of the rotation guys..
davbee
Congratulations on keeping Mike Ott II, er, I mean Gallo.
tobyharrah1977
Don’t be a hater
Astros2333
You get 1.
A-Rod the GOAT
Rangers team to beat in AL now. Don’t believe in Cleveland… Majority of wins against weak AL Central
A-Rod the GOAT
Baltimore has terrible SPs as well as Sox. Can’t rely on them in postseason. Toronto is up there in the discussion though, but losing Sanchez b/c of innings limit will hurt
Just Another Fan
The Rangers play in the same div as the Angels and A’s, who are as weak as a the Twins and Royals. White Sox and Mariners about the same. Divisions are identical. Silly comment.
A-Rod the GOAT
Look up records vs. inside division and outside for Cleveland compared to other teams. Silly rebuttal
idiotfarmerjohn
Baltimore swept Cleveland a week ago. They aren’t that good, and their division sucks.
Bill Smith
Great move by Brewers to pass on Gallo (aka Russell Branyan).
southi
Yes, I agree as I see Gallo as a disappointment waiting to happen. I definitely think that Brinson has a much larger chance of being a successful player than Joey Gallo.
madmanTX
Great move by Rangers to not give in on Gallo in trade.
ray_derek
Agreed
11Bravo
Gallo in a Brewers uniform would be like Rob Deer 2.0
clutchcutch22
Jeffress too?! This is a huge deal!
chuckymorris
Lucroy and Jeffress is a steal for rangers
gasman1022
As an Indians fan…I hope lucroy sucks
bdpecore
i actually prefer Brinson over Gallo so cnsider me happy with this return. Ortiz is another solid pick up. Brewers just added 3 top 100 prospects and their new starting catcher in the last 90 minutes. Well done Mr. Stearns!
Astros2333
He learned from the best. Thank Jeff Luhnow.
ray_derek
Lol, no Gallo
Lmao
11Bravo
“Lmao” because Gallo has bust written all over him. Not good when a scout compares you to Mark Reynolds
madmanTX
Keep clinging to that myth.
11Bravo
Top prospects strike out swinging on three straight pitches in their second go around?
tobyharrah1977
Your comments are idiotic. Your assumption is that all players are supposed to step right in and be a star right away. Ever heard of a learning curve? Learn the game before you make baseless comments
mikeyst13
There is a huge risk with Gallo turning into Mike Olt, Mark Reynolds, Mat Gamel, etc. Sure the power is great, but there is too much swing and miss and his swing is a little overly aggressive. Now he could also turn out to be Kris Bryant or Chris Davis, but I think Brinson is the safer bet and at a more premium position.
11Bravo
Keep telling yourself that Gallo is going to be a stud who’s going to hit .280 and hit over 40 every year. And learning curve? Seriously? That’s the best you can say? How many rookies have looked as bad as he has? But keep drinking the Kool-Aid while we watch Brinson develop into the more well rounded player.
Astros2333
Exactly, just ask the Astros about Jon Singleton.
chuckn9ne
I once watched Justin upton strike out on three pitches four times in a row in one game last year. Justin upton has had quite a successful career. I think u should give Gallo some time before making a final verdict
11Bravo
Or ask the Indians about Matt LaPorta
stymeedone
Texas is so impressed with Gallo, that they just ponied up for Beltran.
Porter
Hell yes rangers are making moves
Porter
They didn’t give up Gallo lets GOOOOOO!!!!
californiatribesman
I can’t wait till August 25th! A few 99 mph fastballs from Salazaar, Carrasco, and Kluber might suddenly “veto” the plate and strike zone when Lucroy’s up to bat. Then again, he probably won’t have the heart to even be in the lineup against us in the series…
Niekro
Not the greatest idea to start a war with the Rangers Matt Bush will hit someone in the head with out hesitation probably.
californiatribesman
.Are we talking behind the wheel or on the mound?
Niekro
Possibly both
pdubs2907
Literally no one is intimdated by the Indians. They’re nothing special. Talk about a team built for the regular season.
californiatribesman
Good luck with that 2 man rotation…. Can’t step to the big boys until you can run your own division.
cbf82
what the hell are you even talking about? Unless youre trolling, the Indians havent been relevant in recent decades. They have a nice team but get back to reality
metseventually
Really? Herrera, Nimmo, pitching prospect couldn’t get this done for the Mets? Really?
Crewfan620
Herrera, Nimmo and said pitching prospect are not as good as Brinson (#21 on MLB.com) and Ortiz (#63 on MLB.com). Thats probably why it didnt get done. Texas offered a better package
bdpecore
So you think Herrera, Nimmo and some pitching prospect is better value than getting both a top 25 and top 75 prospect? Which pitcher were you thinking of…Syndergaard?
oldcheapyfred
Without the pitching prospect, d’Arnaud, Herrera and Nimmo should have gotten it done, but word was the Mets wouldn’t include Herrera in that deal. Strange priorities or they hit the panic button. Herrera lost his prospect status due to ML playing time in 2014 and 15, but he’s equivalent to any prospect moved by any team at the deadline this year. And all we get is Bruce.
tlhat296
I didn’t really expect Jeremy to be moved after the Crew traded Will Smith, but I guess I was wrong.
ray_derek
Seems that way
francys08
One of the best trade today.
michaelw
What a crazy last hour all the action happens in the last day. Glad everyone is happy and good luck the rest of the way.
braves4life1
Astros get: Freddie Freeman, Inciarte, Markakis, and Jenkins
Braves get: Bregman, Reed, and Springer
davbee
I get a headache
No Soup For Yu!
+1
Kayrall
How is this relevant?
Wrek305
Why would either team do that. Astros are in contention. That move only hurts them. Freeman would be the only upgrade. Incirate is a major downgrade from Springer. Markakis is terrible. Bregman is probably gonna be a star but not for the braves.
MatthewBaltimore23
That’s stupid for the Astros. Springer and Bregman? And Reed?
Astros2333
Jeff Luhnow laughs then hangs up.
davE
doesn’t seem like enough considering what brewers were going to get from cleveland
11Bravo
This is a better deal for the Brewers. They get more controllable pitching and Brinson who was rated higher than Clint Frazier who the Indians didn’t want to give up for Lucroy
davE
that makes me feel better as a brewer fan. along with the ptbnl coming …. interested to see if he can make an impact or will be a roster filler.
rct
I have probably the least important question regarding this, but who closes for the Brewers now? Thornburg? Smith and Jeffress gone, can’t imagine it’ll be Carlos Torres.
braves4life1
Jim Johnson
rct
I’m asking about the Brewers, not Braves.
dcburchett
I think Thornburg. Who closes for Rangers, Dyson or Jeffers?
mikeyst13
Probably Thornberg, maybe Knebel. Probably see Damian Magnifico come up, though not in the closer role yet.
Ray Ray
There is a player named Damian Magnifico? This actually exists? I must buy that jersey.
11Bravo
Thornburg
Kayrall
Definitely Thornburg.
Danthemilwfan
Thornburg, Torres, bring Damian magnifico or awesome closer in aaa up. Marinez, boyer, knebel…. We are stacked with bullpen arms in the majors and in aaa/aa. I loved Jeffress and smith but worth it.
anonymoususer
CLE vs TEX for the ALCS.
Porter
Rangers are looking reaaaalllll good right now and they didn’t give up Gallo profar or mazara. Could potentially get a really good 3 or 4 in the rotation
brewcrewbernie
Just 2 prospects? Seems pretty light
11Bravo
Look at how highly rated Brinson and Ortiz are. These two aren’t lottery tickets. Good trade for both sides.
danny
Ugh, I liked Luis Ortiz. Honestly, how can you make these trades. 2 good players with many years of control for a player with 1.5 years left. I mean how better of a team can the Rangers be with Lucroy to justify this trade?
pdubs2907
Well the Rangers are trying to win a World Series. Brinson and Ortiz don’t help them win now or really in 2017 either.
cbf82
Dude they got Lucroy, Jefferss and Beltran today! If Holland and Colby come back and can contribute anything, this team is gonna be dangerous!
bleacherbum
The Milwaukee Brewers future improved leaps & bounds today. Brinson, Ortiz, Bickford & Susac. Their system was already good but this just made it so much better. Hats off to them.
pdubs2907
I’m excited for the Brewers future. They’ll still be real bad the next couple of years, but the farm is getting better and better.
Danthemilwfan
I’m happy with what we got for him and wish Texas luck in the playoffs. Cleveland is going to now get run down by Detroit.
bigturn13
Are you forgetting that the Indians picked up Andrew Miller? No way Detroit catches us. And Texas’ lack of starting pitching will doom them in the postseason. Pitching wins championships.
bravos4evr
this is not true. there is no “recipe for success” in the playoffs. it’s mostly a matter of hit sequencing, luck and winning 3 series in a row. The playoffs are not some magical land where the rules suddenly change. It’s mostly a crapshoot these days with 5 teams from each league getting in.
11Bravo
Well everyone seems to be copying the Royals formula from the last two seasons which is shortening the length of the game to 6 innings and shutting down your opponent for the next three innings with a lockdown bullpen. Hence the premium on quality bullpen arms.
stymeedone
Yes, Cleveland picked up Andrew Miller. Detroit is about to add Zimmerman, Norris, and JD Martinez. Jimenez should shore up the bullpen shortly. 4.5 games doesn’t look like that large a lead.
neoncactus
Good trade for both sides. I’m happy to have Lucroy and Jeffress coming over and I think Brinson will be a better player than Gallo. But with Mazara and DeShields (if we don’t resign Desmond) and being stuck with Choo for several more years, it’s easier to give up Brinson than Gallo.
relic
Great trade by the Rangers. They get their guy (Lucroy) and they get to keep Gallo. Nicely done.
Porter
Yup
baumer16
Both teams came out great in this deal
Crewfan620
Completely agree with this. Texas keeps #1 prospect and Brewers get a couple high end guys in return.
hill
The player to be named better be another Top 100 because this is robbery.
danny
No.
pdubs2907
It’s obviously not but I’m overall pleased as a Brewers fan. I’ll take it.
hill
Michael Brantley was the PTBNL in Sabathia deal so there’s hope.
I just don’t like the return here. Brinson is already 22 and can’t hit in AA. Toolsy yes, but where’s the production? Am I missing something?
mikeyst13
He’s dealt with a shoulder injury all season and tried to play through it, even having 2 trips to the DL. I don’t think anyone is too concerned about his hitting. Hit .291 in AA last season and .433 in a brief stint in the PCL.
apwinter
Hmm a straight two for two trade seems light. However, the Rangers 2 and 3 prospects who are both in baseballs top 100 prospect list is not bad for quality. Hope it pans out. No choice but to move Luc now. I understand the realities but now I need a new favorite Brewer. Thanks Luc.
apwinter
Ah the infamous player to be named later. OK that helps looks like a good trade. We all forget it is a trade; has to work for both teams. Get your Brewer 2018 tickets now!
cbf82
Enjoy Chi Chi Gonzalez or hopefully Luke Jackson lol
raines1228
These poor Cleveland fans havnt taken into account that they have played 4 less games than the Rangers meaning the Rangers have 4 more days off in the next two months they really don’t think that will come into effect during the post season grind !!!
pdubs2907
I’m not an Indians fan, but who cares?
No Soup For Yu!
This is a great deal for both sides. I especially like that the Rangers got to keep Gallo and Profit in this trade, but it sucks to Ortiz go. With him and Tate gone, the Rangers minor league ranks is getting pretty thin on good pitching prospects. At least we still have Mendez and Matuella…for now.
dcburchett
Who closes for Rangers? Dyson or Jeffress
mikeyst13
Better be Jeffress. Just a warning from a Brewers fan, when Jeffress comes in and its a non-save situation he looks like a different guy. Just doesn’t show the same fire. Is the Rangers slot him into the 8th I’d be a little concerned.
Danthemilwfan
Not true. He was great for us last year with a 2.65 era and didn’t have a save. He’s been great in save and nonsave situations this year. His only knock is he’s one smoked dooby away from being kicked out of the league. Good guy though.
cbf82
Dyson will continue to close. If he falters tho, expect Jeffress to take over. Thats a weird last name, spelling wise anyways lol
ray_derek
It seemed that wasn’t enough to get just Lucroy and now the Rangers get Jeffress as well.
bigturn13
Where do these ranger fans get the whole Indians are going to get run down by Detroit thing? We got Andrew Miller yesterday. Detroit won’t catch us and we’ll run the rangers in the postseason on account of their huge lack of starting pitching.
Porter
Ya Cole hamles,Yu Darvish,Colby Lewis,AJ Griffin,Derek Holland with and Lucas Harrell who had a great debut the rotation is great idk what ur talking about.Might not be as good as yalls rotation but there is not a huge lacking.Hamels 12-2 2.85 Era Yu-3.09 Era Colby Lewis undefeated almost threw a perfect game AJ Griffin 4-1 3.99 Era Harrell 2-2(braves)1-0(Rangers) 3.50 roughly
hanks1hammer
Huge lack? I would say Hamels and Darvish are one of the best 1-2’s in baseball. The question mark is Lewis. Even of he is rusty from two months away, he was DL’d on a lat strain so there isnt a serious reason that he won’t return to form when he returns end of August/beginning of September.
Meanwhile, their bullpin looks pretty fierce with the addition of Jeffrey’s as it already was pretty good.
All this added to a line up that offers very few breaks to an opposing pitcher. If you cant at least recognize the Rangers as a legitimate threat to ANY teams championship asperations then you are simply unrealistic.
Danthemilwfan
Closers are overrated and gave up too much. Your closer is 20 out of 22 with 2.60 era. Obviously the back end of the bullpen got better but those bats are mediocre. Not enough .280 hitters and no one has better the like 50 points higher obp to their ba. Ps. I am a brewer fan who could care less about how Texas plays and still think they will destroy you guys and watch Detroit catch you too
seamaholic
Brewers did better than Cleveland deal. Indians gotta be bummed but it’s their own fault, apparently.
mikeyst13
I’d say this is better than the Cleveland deal, except they are also giving up Jeffress too. PTBNL better be pretty significant to even that out, otherwise this ends up worse than the Cleveland deal.
ray_derek
Well no crap the’re getting more back, Jeffress is part of this deal…SMFH
danny
Please replace Bobby Wilson
Danthemilwfan
It’s a fair trade if the player to be named is from a list of top prospects which I suspect it is and Texas to me becomes the team to beat in the al.
mikeyst13
I would expect it would be a fairly decent PTBNL. Probably just a matter of not quite settling on a third piece and still having to get the papers into the league before 4.
hanks1hammer
If you’re ah Rangers fan, you’re probably drooling over Lewis returning to the rotation. If he returns to form right away, you have a 1-3 starting core that would be championship competitive added to a line up that even ace pitchers that should be weery to face and a bullpin with multiple shut down options.
On paper this team looks like the AL favorite to me.
Atlanta Braves Fan 4 Life
Honesty I was hoping someone like the Rangers or Red Sox would overpay for Teheran. The Rangers did well to acquire Beltran and Lucroy. That being said a strong number 3 starting pitcher would have made more sense for them especially in the playoffs.
Ravens_Last_Place
MIL got burned on this. Good job TEX.
augold5
How? Lucroy would have netted 1 top 100 and 3 lottos from the Indians, Jeffress probably would have gotten something comparable to Smith (1 top 100) by him self but the way Jeffress has pitched outside of save situations, there might not have been as much of a market for him compared to other relievers. If anything this lacked depth, but no one knows who the PTBNL is yet.
No Soup For Yu!
Jeffress has a 2.89 ERA in non save situationsituations. That’s good. The real difference is that he’s been outstanding in save situations with a 1.73 ERA. Jeffress also had a 2.20 ERA in save situations last year so I don’t know what you’re referring to.
augold5
He also has a 1.44 WHIP in non save situations which is not that great.
pdubs2907
No, the Brewers didn’t get burned. Two top 75 guys, and Brinson and Ortiz have high ceilings. As a Brewers fan, I’ll take it.
mikeyst13
Very interested to see the PTBNL, but after the nice return on Smith even if people think this trade is light the overall haul for the 3 is pretty nice.
pdubs2907
Agreed Mikey, I’m happy with the day. If the PTBNL is a decent prospect it’s obviously even better, but the overall haul for the 3 Brewers players is pretty good.
augold5
Nelson Cruz and Michael Brantley were PTBNL in previous trades from the Brewers, so just because its a PTBNL doesn”t mean its low quality.
cbf82
ahhhh yes, that Carlos Lee deal…. Nelly put up some crazy numbers here in TX!
ray_derek
Don’t forget how good Kevin Mench was for Milwaukee though…
Wrek305
The cubs traded Castro for warren and brendon Ryan as the ptbnl. That’s as low as you can get. They overall got zobrist for Castro but Brendan Ryan has been below mediocre his whole career. He’s kinda like Milton Bradley with a douchey mustache but he didn’t play for 12 teams in 11 years.
Danthemilwfan
And ptbnl had been changed from years ago. It used to be a crappy throw in. Now it’s a tool the receiving team uses. They get a list of probably in this case good prospects and we can scout them for a few months. Grab the best one.
mikeyst13
Hoping Matuella is on that list. Just got back from injury and this would allow the Brewers to scout him the rest of the season and see how he looks or take someone else from the list.
MilwaukeeBravesFan
Agree that the PTBNL is likely a solid grade 50 prospect outside the top 100 vs. organizational filler in this trade. Considering that the deal came together at the last second, the Brewers just didn’t have the time to pick their guy. Thinking it will be someone like Andy Ibanez or Ronald Guzman… would also be cool if Matuella or Sadzeck is on the list.
padnastikador
Brewers caved on their demands as the deadline approached, but they still were able to get two nice prospects in the deal. The PTBNL will be in A ball or lower. It won’t be Guzman, Ibanez, Matuella, or Sadzeck. Could be Taveras.
MilwaukeeBravesFan
I don’t think they really caved… the Rangers gave up two high quality prospects and many Brewers fans have overestimated Jeffress’ value a bit imo.
As a Brewers fan, Taveras would be a great player to get as the PTBNL… just figured the Rangers would be less likely to part with him because he cost more to sign than Ibanez and Guzman has fallen a bit shy of expectations, considering he was signed for 3.45MM in 2014, and thought to be a better prospect than Nomar Maraza at the time.
padnastikador
Reports last night had the Brewers wanting Gallo, Ortiz/Mendez, plus 2 or 3 other prospects. Also, Milwaukee didn’t want to include a relief pitcher. Like I said, the Brewers got a couple of good players, and possibly a third, but they caved. It’s understandable though. Lucroy’s value would be less in the off-season, and much less and next year’s deadline.
davbee
No reports I heard said that. The Crew actually ended up with a better deal than the one the Indians offer (less quantity, more quality).
augold5
Also if they wait til the off season, they could grab one of their recent draft choices, They were scouting Leody Taveras too, so that could be a possibility
MilwaukeeBravesFan
I don’t think they can do that anymore. The rules changed in 2015 so that any PTBNL must be eligible at the time of the trade, and 2016 picks aren’t eligible until after the WS.
mikeyst13
Good point. I believe under the current rules they have 6 months to pick the PTBNL so that does put the recent draftees in play as soon as the WS is over.
Never mind, looked back and you’re right, MLB closed that loophole.
braves4life1
No need for the Braves to trade Teheran. We should send Freeman,Inciarte, Garcia, Jenkins, and Jim Johnson to the Astros for AJ Reed, Alex Bregman, plus Gomez
Atlanta Braves Fan 4 Life
Braves4life1- why would we trade Freddie for AJ Reed a guy who is a AL type player because of his lack of defensive skills but his power is for real. I definitely like Alex Bregman but that is wishful thinking.
I only wanted to trade Teheran if someone would have given up a kings ransom. Hope we can trade some of our bull pen arms this month for more prospects. More prospects more of a chance to make something happen in the off season.
No Soup For Yu!
The Rangers bullpen hasn’t been weak for some time now. The only reason they’re towards the bottom of the league in ERA is because of the disastrous seasons Tolleson, Wilhelmsen and Ramos were having. Take the rest of the pen for instance. The combined stats for Dyson, Diekman, Barnette, Bush, Claudio, and Kela (since his return), are excellent. 2.57 ERA, 3.32 FIP over 203 IP makes their bullpen one of the best in baseball right now. It’s not that they desperately needed Jeffress, but that Jeffress and perhaps even Dario Alvarez from the Harrell trade can elevate their bullpen from one of the best, to THE best bullpen in all of baseball.
Danthemilwfan
I think it was Lucroy for Ortiz and brinson and Texas said wait we want a bullpen pitcher and we didn’t have time to decide on a 3rd player. Possibility we get a 3rd top 100 prospect or a guy who will be one in. Year or two.
pdubs2907
It should be a decent prospect. I think the Crew took Brinson and Ortiz because it was them together or Gallo and lesser prospects. Personally, I’d rather have Brinson and Ortiz plus a PTBNL.
Atlanta Braves Fan 4 Life
The Brew Crew did well to acquire LB. Good trade for both sides. I still think the Rangers needed another reliable starter but the market for starters was maybe a little too pricey.
jaa182
SO happy the Brewers got Brinson instead of Gallo…slightly lower ceiling but a MUCH higher floor. Really like the Ortiz pickup too. Like others, it will be interesting to see who the PTBNL is. I think the Brewers didn’t get the value they would have if the Cleveland trade would have gone through but this is not a bad deal. The deal with the Giants was great value for Milwaukee. All in all, nice job at the trade deadline by Stearns. I’m assuming the Brewers now have a top 3 farm system.
Danthemilwfan
Agreed brinson over Gallo all day. I like Ortiz also. I think we go better then the Cleveland trade however. Cleveland was a catcher obvious we all would have loved but the pitcher and the other two bats were just bench players someday maybe. We got our starting Allstar center fielder( Phillips isn’t looking great in aa) and a future ace possibly. 3rd player could be one of their top 15 prospects too and we made out great.
pdxbrewcrew
Phillips is doing better than Brinson.
11Bravo
Brewers now have 8 prospects in the top 100 list just recently updated by MLB. Great moves by Stearns
davbee
PTBNL will be someone from this past draft. A drafted player can not be traded until their minor league season is over.
Danthemilwfan
They said it’s a significant piece to the trade. Cole ragens is the missing piece they are giving us after the season is over
KnollN
JDs stealth adds of dyson and diekmann now jeffress and Alvarez. Bar nettle and bush in the offseason. Add kela who came up here and that’s world class for pennies and zero prospect cost. Just an amazing job.
gbp4ever
I like this trade better then the Indians trade. Hard giving up Jeffress who had several more years of control. But don’t mind the Brewers not picking Gallo. They already have a guy like him in Chris Carter guy will either hit a HR or strike out. Brewers get a top OF prospect and a pitcher who can probably be a decent #2. Though back to back years the Brewers trade a player for only the deal to be killed and later trade the player for a better deal.
endermlb
For what it is worth a source I’ve never seen be wrong said that the PTBNL is one of 1. Yohander Mendez 2. Ronald Guzman 3. Pedro Payano 4. Ariel Jurado which would likely mean another real major league prospect is in the deal and not just some throw in.
baumer16
Ya this rumor has been making the rounds a bit. And if true it would be huge for the Brewers. I guess we will see