Brewers Acquire Ryan Cordell To Complete Jonathan Lucroy Trade

The Brewers announced on Monday that they have acquired minor league third baseman/outfielder Ryan Cordell from the Rangers as the player to be named later in the Jonathan Lucroy/Jeremy Jeffress deadline blockbuster. In total, then, the Brewers will acquire outfielder Lewis Brinson, right-hander Luis Ortiz and Cordell for the pair of Lucroy and Jeffress.
The 24-year-old Cordell is rated as the Rangers’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo. Baseball America rated him as the team’s No. 9 prospect in their own midseason update (Brinson and Ortiz were ranked second and third, respectively, on that same list). Cordell has played exclusively in the outfield this season (seeing time at all three positions) but also has 300+ innings of experience at third base and saw some time at shortstop last season as well. He’s spent the entire year with Texas’ Double-A affiliate and batted .264/.319/.484 with 19 homers, 22 doubles, five triples and 12 stolen bases.
Baseball America noted in their write-up on him that he’s made strides in his plate discipline, chasing fewer out-of-zone pitches in his second trip through Double-A, and that bears out in his strikeout rate; Cordell walked in just 4.9 percent of his plate appearances in Double-A last season, compared to a woeful 30.2 percent strikeout rate. This year, however, he’s walked at a 7.1 percent clip and cut his strikeout rate to 21.8 percent. In MLB.com’s scouting report, Callis and Mayo write that Cordell has “some of the best all-around tools” in the Rangers minor league system and could eventually have average-or-better tools across the board. His best tool right now is his speed, but he also has the bat speed to hit for power as well.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy points out (via Twitter) that Cordell’s season ended this year due to an Aug. 2 knee injury, and Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel tweets that the injury was sustained when Cordell crashed into the outfield wall. However, the Brewers clearly aren’t overly concerned about the long-term implications of that collision and will count on a full season from Cordell in 2017. Given his production and experience at the Double-A level, it’s not far-fetched to think that Cordell could either open the season with Triple-A Colorado Springs or, at the very least, be promoted to that level early in the 2017 campaign.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News first reported that Cordell was the player to be named later (via Twitter).
CursedRangers
The Brewers got some stud young players from the Rangers. However, Lucroy has been a game changer for the Rangers. Good all around trade.
bradthebluefish
Agreed. It was a good move on both ends. And having Jeremy Jeffress for the next three seasons (plus this season) was a nice addition as well.
Texan
Brewers made out like bandits. I follow the RoughRiders, and Cordell has been fantastic. Rangers made a huge mistake.
tobyharrah1977
You’re overstating things by saying huge mistake. Cordell is a nice player yes. Takes quality to get quality. Cordell=Rua
ottomatic
idk how Cordell will turn out but he has better tools than Rua ever did
BKSLLchamps
Ryan played for me when he was 10; was a very good pitcher, hitter, and fielder then. We easily won district. He played for my team a few different times and on travel teams with my son. His work ethic is awesome, he is a kid with high ideals; just like his dad.
BKSLLchamps
He’ll be a quality role player! He’ll hit and run very well, his defense is outstanding.
southi
Guys like Rua and Cordell (or at least he should) help complete teams and while they aren’t big name players those types of players often play important roles on winning teams. Cordell could be a diamond in the rough too.
BKSLLchamps
When Ryan gets his chance he’ll prove you right; I know Ryan and he will not fail!
bradthebluefish
Not bad. A very solid pickup in the trade. Brewers have been doing well during their rebuild. Curious what their needs are for 2017.
ib6ub9
(1) learn to play defense worst in baseball (2) starting pitching that can go more then 4-5 innings
daveinmp
Defense improves with Arcia taking over at SS. There are defensive concerns are with Villar no matter where he plays, otherwise the defense isn’t an issue. If Villar can settle in at 3B, they’re okay.
Starting pitching isn’t great, but it’s not as bad as you suggest and they have prospects knocking on the door. They do need to get Jimmy Nelson straightened out.
Brewers could use better balance in their lineup and on their pitching staff. They need a big LH bat to fit in their lineup and they are short on LH arms in the rotation and the pen.
Overall though, Brewers are an extremely athletic team and they are on the come.
BarrelMan
Given that the Brewers acquired Cordell, it’s very far fetched that he would open next season with Round Rock.
metseventually
Yeah, the Mets definitely couldn’t have beaten this package.
fisher40
Interesting where they play Cordell if he makes the big league roster next spring Outfield? 3rd base? Villar is enchrenched at third. Braun is obviously on the way out so that would leave left field open unless cordell starts out at triple A
ib6ub9
move Villar to second trade scooter gennett he can’t play. can’t touch second on double plays,can’t get ball out of glove and range sucks
daveinmp
Villar’s only played a handful of games at 2B in his career. He’s not an option there. Gennett’s a solid 2B but if he’s moved, look for Perez to take over that spot.
Cordell is an OF depth move. I don’t think he necessarily figures in their future plans. Braun’s not certain to be dealt and they have young OF ahead of Cordell. He may end up being used in a trade..
baseballdeez
Dummy looking back on people’s comments who think they know what they’re talking about. Villar was the future 2b from the moment they acquired him. They had a GG caliber SS sitting in AAA coming up by 2017 (Arcia). Villar isn’t a 3b. He’s a middle IF. And a SS can play 0 games at 2b and transition there just fine, that’s where they end up actually if they can’t hold down SS. Also, Cordell is a starting caliber OF. He’s going to be the 4th OF in 2018 and get plenty of run. Maybe he’s part of a trade moving forward but he very well might be here for a while. He’s very solid across the board and guys like him are needed. He’s the OF version of Hernan Perez except he’s a better hitter, gets on base more and has more power and speed. And to the guy above you, Scooter is a decent starting 2b and will actually be a pretty darn solid bench player with the Brewers