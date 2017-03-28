Rockies Sign Ryan Hanigan To Minor League Deal

The Rockies have signed catcher Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag (on Twitter). Hanigan, who came available when the Phillies released him Monday, will earn at a $1.25MM rate if he cracks the Rockies’ roster, tweets Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
The 36-year-old Hanigan didn’t last long as a member of the Phillies, with whom he signed a minors pact in January. Hanigan will now try to find his way back to the majors in Colorado, which lost one of its top two catchers, Tom Murphy, to a fractured forearm two weeks ago. Murphy is likely to miss a few more weeks, leaving Tony Wolters, Dustin Garneau, Rule 5 pick Anthony Bemboom and Hanigan among the Rockies’ backstop choices.
Hanigan is easily the most experienced member of the group, and he did enjoy some fine seasons in his Reds tenure from 2007-13. However, Hanigan wasn’t all that effective over the previous three years with the Rays and Red Sox. After Hanigan hit a meager .171/.230/.238 in 113 plate appearances with Boston last season, the team declined his $3.75MM club option for 2017. He also saw his once-pristine pitch-framing marks decline significantly over the prior two years.
Comments
bigcubsfan
Wow! It makes sense.
TheMichigan
Man, just go with Wolters and Garnaeu. I know it’s depth but still, the man can’t hit, nor can he field. Plus, he’s getting up there in age.
SandiSox9
One of the best pitch framers in the bigs, led the MLB in cs% 2 years in a row and caught 2 consecutive no hitters, but he can’t field???? Learn your facts pal. He’d be a great asset to try and help young pitchers and catchers. Which is what the Rox have. His hitting is subpar, I get it, but he also got porked the last couple years.
SF_Giants
This makes no sense. Derek Norris was available for a week, and they didn’t sign him? Ryan Hanigan was released by the Phillies and one day later, he’s picked up by the Rockies. Derek Norris has much more offensive upside compared to Hanigan. I don’t get this signing.
jakem59
Hanigan is a MiLB depth signing and doesn’t take a roster spot. This is just CYA insurance until Murphy is back.
lowtalker1
Norris could have been in the minors plenty of options left. Price tag is just too steep
SF_Giants
I believe that the Nats are on the hook for most of his salary since they released him and the Rays only have to pay him league minimum I believe.
GareBear
Norris’s contract with the Nat’s was an Arb contract and not a free agent contract so it wasn’t guaranteed. Therefore, he became an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team for any price. The Nats only have to pay a termination fee.
jakem59
Norris was also free to sign wherever he felt like. He probably had zero interest in a team that just wanted him for a few weeks.
SF_Giants
I’d still believe signing Norris would have been better and he would have been the starter and have Wolters/Garnaeu as the backups along with Murphy when he gets back. There’s your MiLB depth. No need for Hanigan.
bleacherbum
From what it sounded like, Norris had a few options and he decided to select Tampa Bay as the best situation for him. Colorado was probably in play but it ultimately came down to where he thought he would have the best chance to rebuild his value.
SF_Giants
Good point! If Norris regains any of his value, I bet Tampa Bay deals him to a contender that needs a catcher for a prospect at the trade deadline.
seamaholic
Wolters and Murphy are so much better than the carcass of Derek Norris that you can’t see one from the other. And that’s both offense and defense. He wasn’t going to sign some place where he’s gonna get released again or optioned in a few weeks.
SF_Giants
I still think that Norris is the better player. Murphy is hurt and he’s unproven and Wolters is a good backup, nothing more, nothing less. Norris has pop in his bat and Coors is a great place to hit. That would have benefited Norris if he went to the Rockies.