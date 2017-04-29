Adam Eaton Suffers Torn ACL

Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton suffered a torn left ACL on Friday and will miss the rest of the season, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter link). The injury occurred when Eaton beat out an infield single in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss to the Mets. Eaton stepped on first base awkwardly and was then unable to put any weight on his left leg, forcing him to exit the game (video via MLB.com).
Entering Saturday, Eaton had been among the red-hot Nationals’ best players in his first month as a member of the club. The top-of-the-order hitter slashed an impressive .297/.393/.462 with two home runs and three steals across 107 plate appearances. In the process, the 28-year-old may have quelled some doubts about the Nationals’ decision to trade a significant haul to the White Sox for him over the winter.
Washington gave up three well-regarded pitching prospects, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, for Eaton, leading to widespread criticism of Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. However, Eaton had been a terrific offensive player in Chicago over the previous three years, and he drew great marks for his defense in both the 2014 and ’16 campaigns. Further, Eaton carries an appealing contract, one that could max out at an eminently reasonable $38.4MM through the 2021 season.
It’s fair to say Rizzo’s plan for Eaton to serve as a key cog for a potential championship contender as early as this season, and at 16-8, first-place Washington has looked the part thus far. But the loss of Eaton is undoubtedly a major blow to their roster, and it’s now unclear who will man center field going forward. For now, it’s Michael Taylor, though he has never resembled a big league regular over 814 career PAs. Both the Nationals’ best player, right fielder Bryce Harper, and shortstop Trea Turner have experience in center, but moving either from his current spot would lead to more questions. Other 40-man options to help fill Eaton’s void include Brian Goodwin and Rafael Bautista, the latter of whom the Nats promoted when they placed Eaton on the disabled list early Saturday. The club also has an elite center field prospect in Victor Robles, but he’s only 19 and has never played above the High-A level.
In the event Washington is unsatisfied with its own center fielders, it could go outside the organization for help. Pickings in free agency are slim, though, with the potentially retired Angel Pagan representing the best of a deeply flawed class of unsigned players. Notably, the Nationals aggressively pursued Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen via trade prior to landing Eaton, and the five-time All-Star could hit the block again this year if the Bucs don’t contend. However, the Nationals found the Pirates’ asking price for McCutchen to be prohibitive in the offseason. If the Nationals don’t look again to McCutchen, Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain could be a possibility, as the scuffling Royals are on track to sell off veterans this summer. The Nats already have interest in the Royals’ closer, Kelvin Herrera, and could perhaps attempt to reel in him and Cain in a package. That’s merely speculation, of course, and having already surrendered a prospect bounty for Eaton a few months ago, Rizzo might be reluctant to part with more high-end youngsters for another outfielder.
TheChanceyColborn
Callbacks to the Miller trade.
Brixton
Eaton was an actual star, Miller was not. And the prospects givin up for Eaton weren’t that great.
radiohead801
Weren’t that great? Jeez.
TheMichigan
I want the pills you are on right now
Dave W.
Oh man, that’s a big hit to the Nats – not good news! He was an important and solid piece in CF and hitting 1 or 2!
Nats4life
NOOOO Mighty Mouse why
chri
This is what I was talking about all offseason when comparing the Mets and Nationals.
Nationals are the better team on paper and are less injury prone. But Mets have much better depth. Nationals are now forced to use Michael “K.” Taylor as their starting CF.
On a similar note, they are in deep trouble if Scherzer or Strasburg has to miss time. If only they had Giolito.
floridapinstripes
Might want someone that can hit A sub .100 BA means an easy out before the pitcher. We all know pinch hitting is the last thing the Nats want to do with their bullpen.
chesteraarthur
might want to take a look at giolito so far this season
bringoutthegimp
Michael K Taylor had 3 hits today!!Giolito is a BUST!! Your Mets Starters are Paper Dolls! If the Mets are lucky they’ll be a 500 team! Hit me back in September! Who wants J Bruce? Nobody!! Mets can’t win at Home!!
radiohead801
I take it you’re a Nats?
RunDMC
Mets offense is completely dependent on Cespedes. The depth of NYM is overstated considering much of it is missing time (Matz, Lugo) or not fully back from TJ surgery (Wheeler). And Matz makes Strasburg look like Cal Ripken.
johncena2016
Well that sucks for the Nationals.
halos101
dang. sucks for the nats, their window is now and this sure hurts it
TwinsHomer
Not to pile on but I think this could spell the end of his time as a center fielder. Wasn’t off to a good start defensively as is… hopefully he can recover quickly and contribute next year!
Dave Pond
I’d suspect Lorenzo Cain will be discussed along with Herrera.
metseventually
Herrera just signing a long term deal.
Washington has nothing to trade away. Robles will be called up soon.
davidcoonce74
Set their sights on Cain and maybe add Herrera; the hit for this season won’t be that great as cain will be a free agent after the season and Herrera is still arb-eligible. In Eaton you’re talking about a 5-6 win player who has already banked about a half-win this season, so the Nats really just need to add a couple wins to keep outpacing the rest of the East – the Phils and Braves and Marlins are awful and the Mets have so many issues right now. I would guess the Nats are all-in and they’ll find a center fielder pretty quickly.
Dave4585
Never like to see any player hurt even as a Met fan but at least the Mets aren’t the only team with injuries now betweeen the two.
RockHard
A bad trade gets worse…
ReverieDays
It wasnt that bad, the overrated prospects they gave up can’t play CF either.
radiohead801
“Overrated prospects.” Thank you, baseball scout!
prich
NL East going to be really competitive. Phils proving they can play. Braves have the NL MVP. Mets have just nothing. Marlins got a good outfield. Going to be a division winner with 85 wins or so
ReverieDays
Its been a month, dude.
padresfan
Phils will fade out
They’re not even a .500 ball club yet
bleacherbum
ACL? Would not of guessed that by how it looked. Thought for sure it was an ankle injury by the way it tweaked to side like that, didn’t expect to hear it was the knee. Either way, tough blow to WAS.
Now is it Robles who comes up to play CF? Or does it make more sense to put Turner back in CF and let Difo play SS everyday?
padresfan
Ouch
Almost reminds me of Milton Bradley tearing an acl when he yelled at an umpire for calling him something racist