AL East Notes: Bradley, Upton, Osuna, Yankees

Jackie Bradley Jr. underwent an MRI on his right knee this morning and he isn’t in today’s Red Sox lineup, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports (Twitter link). Bradley took an awkward step while rounding first base during a flyout in the ninth inning of yesterday’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers, though he told Abraham and other reporters after the game that he was “all good…everything is intact” and joked that he was “built like Secretariat.” Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told Abraham that the MRI didn’t reveal anything that would require a DL stint for Bradley, so it seems like Boston is simply being careful with its center fielder. Given how the Red Sox roster has already been decimated by a flu bug, it’s hard to blame the team for guarding against Bradley potentially aggravating a minor injury. Here’s more from around the AL East…
- The Rays didn’t seek out a reunion with Melvin Upton for multiple reasons, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes, one of which was the club’s desire to give Peter Bourjos a chance. Bourjos was only just acquired in a late-March trade with the White Sox, and like Upton, is a right-handed hitting outfielder capable of playing all three outfield spots. Upton has been the much better hitter than Bourjos over the course of his career, though Upton’s own run-creating numbers have been well below the league average in three of the last four seasons. Upton signed a minor league deal with the Giants after being released by the Blue Jays at the end of Spring Training.
- Roberto Osuna reported no pain during a 24-pitch simulated game yesterday, the Blue Jays closer told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and other media. Osuna began the season on the DL due to a cervical spasm, though the injury was thought to be fairly minor and Osuna is on pace to be activated for Toronto’s home opener on April 11.
- With so much uncertainty within the Yankees lineup, ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand opines that an extended DL stint for Gary Sanchez could ruin the team’s chances of contending. The Yankees are off to a rough start both on the field and with the injury bug, as Sanchez and Didi Gregorius are on the DL and Greg Bird has been bothered by a sore ankle. (Not to mention the concerning reports on the elbow of top pitching prospect James Kaprielian.) Speaking of Bird, the first baseman tells MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (Twitter link) and other reporters that his ankle is feeling better, though he is currently bothered by the flu.
dtrainriotmaker
Yankees ? Contending ? First of all it’s way to early in the season yet for contending talk for any teams . It’s a long season wit lots of injuries and cold and hot streaks . The Yankees have a lot of younger talent yet , but give this team a good full season of playing and see what happens . Not a Yankees fan but they would compete for wild card I won’t deny that
LoveThatDirtyH20
Yankee4Life27
Fair enough.
davidcoonce74
It does seem like the yanks have a couple issues though. They don’t seem to have a ton of power, especially without Sanchez. They’re starting two singles-hitting outfielders, Headley is just a 12-15 hr guy, gregorious had a decent power year but he’s hurt, Castro isn’t much of a power bat. Judge might not ever hit enough to get to the power. Bird doesn’t seem like a huge power bat.
The starting pitching depth is thin and that bullpen might get worked hard, offsetting how good it is. Everything has to go right for them and so far it’s not looking good. But it’s also the first week.
crazysull
If JBJ was to go on the DL who would get called up to replace him? Castillo?
LoveThatDirtyH20
I don’t think it would be Rusney. Sox seem determined to reset the cap this year.
Connorsoxfan
Brentz maybe?
LoveThatDirtyH20
Brentz would be my guess. Its either him or Bogusevic
LoveThatDirtyH20
PeteAbe tweeted that DD said there was nothing on JBJ’s MRI that indicated a need to put him on the DL.
Freakish injury. Hope he’s back tomorrow.
jsaldi
Not a yankee fan but way too early for anyone to be out of contention