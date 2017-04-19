AL Notes: Dozier, Donaldson, Doubront, Fasola

ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick has an interesting profile of Twins star second baseman Brian Dozier. The Mississippi native has proven adept at picking up a variety of games and activities. Last year, it seems, he took an interest in hitting lots of home runs. Now that he has established the ability to play at such a high level in the majors, says Dozier, “everything seems different now.” He goes on to explain: “I’ve found the longer you’re in the game, the slower it becomes. The learning curves are there each and every year, but you become wiser and you realize what you have to do in order to succeed.”
Here’s more from the American League:
- If the Blue Jays can’t rebound, they’ll have no choice but to explore a trade of star third baseman Josh Donaldson, Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star argues. Toronto is in a tough spot because of the talent gap between the current MLB roster and the clubs best prospects, many of whom aren’t really that close to contributing in the majors. If this Jays outfit isn’t able to turn around an abysmal start, says Griffin, dealing Donaldson might be the only chance the organization has to add quality, near-MLB talent. Regardless, the team must hope that Donaldson is able to get past his current calf issues as soon as possible.
- Lefty Felix Doubront is still rehabbing for the Athletics, but there are already plans to make a change when he returns. Doubront will return in a relief role, GM David Forst told reporters including MLB.com’s Jane Lee (via Twitter). The 29-year-old has mostly functioned as a starter in the bigs, though he does have experience working from the pen as well. Doubront could return from his Tommy John surgery by June, per the report.
- Rangers righty John Fasola underwent Tommy John surgery today, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports on Twitter. Fasola, 25, isn’t exactly a hyped prospect. But he did win the club’s award as the top reliever on the farm last year after throwing 51 innings of 3.18 ERA ball with 10.2 K/9 against 2.1 BB/9. Fasola went on to have a solid Arizona Fall League run and might soon have been a factor in the major league mix were it not for the injury.
Comments
Eric Lord
The Blue Jays can’t trade Donaldson for near major league talent. If they decide to trade him. they have to get MLB ready talent for him. I hear all this talk about trading Donaldson, but as great of a player as Donaldson is, I don’t see a huge market for him. The Giants might have interest, but they don’t have the talent/prospects to acquire him. The Astros have the talent, but they’re not going to use it for a third baseman. They’ll use it for a top-end starter. I don’t see the Jays trading him within the division unless they really get blown away. That eliminates the Red Sox & Yankees. The Phillies have the talent, but I’m not sure they’d be willing to use it for Donaldson. If they decide to move on from Franco, they may choose to just wait for Machado to hit free agency. The only team I can see that has the talent to interest the Jays & might be in the market for a 3rd baseman is Atlanta. That’s not a huge market.
JDGoat
I wouldn’t be surprised to see dombrowski give up the package for him. Sandoval is atrocious and is the biggest glaring hole in their roster. Hell, as a Jays fan I’d take Sandoval back if Boston wanted to throw in some more top end prospects since Toronto wouldn’t be competing. Another team you could look at us the mets too. Reyes is bad and wright might not play so a package revolved around Rosario and smith could possibly happen.
jimmertee
There would be a huge market for Donaldson. MVP types don’t come around often and a healthy Donaldson can carry a team. Teams would make room for him even if they feel they are set a third base. I like a Red Sox deal for Sandoval and prospects too, but I would hate to trade Donaldson at all, such a priemier player. My preference is to keep him a Jay if possible. There are 3 1/2 months to go before the trade deadline which is lots of time for things to change on the Jays and in the marketplace. Who knows who will have value and who won’t,have value so realistically, we will have to wait until then to discuss the trade options.
chesteraarthur
Eh, I’m not sure about that. A team trading for Donaldson is going to likely be one that has a hole at 3b since even with an injury, a team probably wont sell the farm to acquire donaldson to fill in for an injured player for half the year. I guess a few holes could open up, but it doesn’t really seem like there is a super strong market. And while there is certainly surplus value there, he will be making 17 this year and probably something like 22m-ish next year (barring bad year) so that probably limits his market for some teams.
This is a serious question, how often do we see a team “make room” to trade for a player while also giving up a ton for them?
chesteraarthur
Possible Contenders
AL West
Sea – occupied
LAA – no farm
Hou – occupied
Tex – occupied?
AL Central
Detroit – probably not enough MiLB talent
Clevland – Maybe
AL East
Boston – maybe
NYY – maybe?
NL West
Dbacks – occupied
Rockies- occupied
Dodgers – occupied
Giants – no farm
NL Central
Cubs – occupied
Cards – maybe
Pirates – not likely
NL East
Mets – maybe
Nats – occupied
So you have Cleveland, 2 AL east teams, cards, and mets as the most likely clubs to be interested? That doesn’t seem to be a great market to sell him in.
ExileInLA
JDGoat: Ames Rosario is untouchable. Just repeat that any time you look at the Mets system. He will be up mid season, with the Mets, and won’t move from there unless as a free agent.
Sandy won’t make that trade.
cplovespie
@Eric has a point though. Solid 3B like Justin Turner had a small market this offseason. Don’t see a lot of teams looking for a huge upgrade at third. Donaldson also has a lot of defensive value, so trading for him to play at another position doesn’t make sense
Tiger_diesel92
It’s way to early to talk about trade for the blue jays. You still have 5 more months of the season to go
chesteraarthur
No it isn’t. They are off to a terrible start. Considering your options is smart process. If you read carefully, you’ll notice that most of these suggestions include the caveat, “if they don’t turn it around”.
“If the Blue Jays can’t rebound,”
When you are already a fringe team and you start off your season by falling 6.5 games back, you really need to take a long look at what you realistically think your team can do.
They don’t need to panic yet, but they should absolutely be exploring what they will do if they continue to be unimpressive.
JDGoat
While all that is true, baseball is a funny game. People predicted Toronto to be better than the Yankees, who are fresh off of a seven game win streak. The Jays are one good week of baseball away from being back into the picture and other teams will go on similar slides. Of course none of this matters if the bats don’t wake up.
I agree they should be exploring their options now too, but they shouldn’t be pulling the trigger on a deal yet because they’ve had two bad weeks in April.
chesteraarthur
Like I said, they don’t need to panic yet. But Last year it took 87 games for the lowest wild card. To get to that, the blue jays would need to go 84-64 (.568) the rest of the way, which is about a 92 win pace over 162. Other than just random chance/luck, is there any reason to believe the Jays can perform at that kind of pace for the rest of the season?
It’s nice to say that baseball is baseball and things happen, but when you look at actual probabilities, what are the chances that the jays are able to play significantly better over the course of the year? Especially if any of these injuries they currently have are more than just minimum 10 day things.