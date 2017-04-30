AL Notes: Trout, Fowler, Jays, Red Sox, A’s

As the best player in baseball, and as a 25-year-old who’s signed through 2020 at a more-than-fair price, Angels center fielder Mike Trout is untradeable, opines Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Unsurprisingly, Halos general manager Billy Eppler won’t even entertain dealing the two-time American League MVP, according to multiple GMs who spoke with Feinsand. “There’s no point to bringing up Trout, because it’s going nowhere,” one GM observed. “Teams will surely try, but it’s like running into a brick wall.” Another GM informed Feinsand that Trout is basically untouchable, but he did touch on what it might take for Eppler to consider an offer. “For a team to inspire Billy Eppler to even return the call, it would have to come to the table stocked with one of the best farm systems and young, upside Major Leaguers and be willing to not put any of those players off limits, because it will take a healthy blend from those two groups,” he said.
More from the AL:
- The Blue Jays offered center fielder Dexter Fowler a four-year, $64MM contract in free agency, reports ESPN’s Buster Olney. That proposal fell well short of the five-year, $82.5MM pact Fowler ended up signing with the Cardinals in December. By joining St. Louis, Fowler ensured he’d remain in center. The ex-Cub presumably would have had to play a corner with the Blue Jays, who have an elite defensive center fielder in Kevin Pillar, and it’s unclear whether they would have re-signed right fielder Jose Bautista for an $18.5MM guarantee in January had they committed significant money to Fowler.
- Red Sox southpaw David Price faced hitters Saturday for the first time since suffering an elbow injury in early March, writes Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald. Price tossed 30 pitches over two simulated innings, which represented “a quality workday for him,” said manager John Farrell. The plan is for the 31-year-old to throw a light bullpen session Monday and another sim game Thursday.
- Multiple pieces of good news for the Athletics’ rotation, courtesy of John Hickey of the Bay Area News Group: Right-hander Sonny Gray, who has missed the first few weeks of the 2017 campaign with a lat strain, will make his season debut Tuesday against the Twins. And one of Gray’s fellow A’s starters, left-hander Sean Manaea, likely won’t require a stint on the disabled list. Manaea left his start after two innings Wednesday on account of shoulder stiffness, but he’s “feeling great right now.” Barring a setback, Manaea’s next turn will probably come Saturday versus the Tigers, per Hickey.
angelsfan4life412
As an angels fan, Artre Moreno is wasting trout’s years with us since he won’t go out and spend the money to put a championship team together, We need an ace in the rotation.
rustyshackleford
Agreed. Also doesn’t help the Angel’s farm system is awful. It will be interesting to see what happens when 2020 approaches.
angelsfan4life412
By that time the angels would have enough money off the books to give trout a bigger deal, but they need pitching. The farm system needs to be rebuilt. Trout is the only guy who could do that. Calhoun could bring back some decent pieces. I really hope with the money coming off the books this offseason, they go out and sign an ace like cueto or arrieta. then a second tier guy like hellickson. For the line up , I would go after frazier , moustakus , and possibly hosmer.
arc89
Moreno spent money but that failed big time. The problem isn’t spending money but the impatience of Moreno in making a winner. He has pushed his GMs to trade away all the good young players.
JDGoat
Why would fowler want to stay in center? He’s much better and more valuable in a corner spot.