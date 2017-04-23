Angels Designate Kirby Yates For Assignment

The Angels have designated right-hander Kirby Yates for assignment, the club announced. Righty Brooks Pounders has been called up from Triple-A in a related roster move.

This is the second time this month that Yates has been DFA’ed by the Halos, as the righty already cleared waivers once and was outrighted to Triple-A, only to be recalled yesterday. Yates didn’t fare well in his only appearance for the Angels (allowing two homers in a inning of work), though the team still held on for a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Yates, who turned 30 last month, was originally claimed off the Yankees’ roster last October. The right-hander has a 5.38 ERA over 98 2/3 career innings in the bigs with the Angels, Yankees and Rays.