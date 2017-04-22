Angels Place Cam Bedrosian On DL, Select Kirby Yates

The Angels have placed closer Cam Bedrosian on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, according to an announcement from the club. The Halos, as a result, have made a few other changes to their pitching staff, selecting the contract of Kirby Yates, recalling Daniel Wright and optioning Alex Meyer to Triple-A.

It’s early in the season, of course, but Bedrosian has been the Angels’ best reliever for the second straight campaign. The 25-year-old hasn’t yielded a run or a walk over 6 2/3 innings, also striking out nine hitters. With both Huston Street and Andrew Bailey on the DL, Bedrosian has emerged as the Angels’ top game-ending option, having converted three of four save opportunities thus far. Street, Bailey and Bedrosian are the Halos’ only relievers with any real experience as closers, so it’s unclear who will take on that role for the time being. It could go to Blake Parker, who has been eminently effective across 8 1/3 frames this season (12 strikeouts, two walks, three earned runs).

As for Yates, he’ll return to the majors just under three weeks after the Angels designated him for assignment April 2. They ended up outrighting Yates on April 5, and he has since pitched six solid innings at Triple-A. The former Ray and Yankee brings 97 2/3 innings of major league experience to the table, and he has posted a quality strikeout rate (10.78 per nine) and a playable walk rate (3.78), but the 30-year-old has nonetheless struggled to a 5.25 ERA.