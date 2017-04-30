Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Jays, Astros, Orioles, Brewers, Bucs

This week in baseball blogs:
- Clubhouse Corner suggests Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray is becoming a complete pitcher, and talks with Ray, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, manager Torey Lovullo and pitching coach Mike Butcher, among others, about the hurler’s success.
- Jays From the Couch revisits Toronto’s offseason and speaks with an inside source about the front office’s approach.
- The Unbalanced names some players who could benefit from hitting more fly balls.
- The Runner Sports writes that the Astros’ Chris Devenski is “the poster boy of the high-leverage reliever.”
- Camden Depot explains that Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph has contributed to southpaw Wade Miley’s resurgence.
- Inside the ’Zona details the strides Diamondbacks left fielder Yasmany Tomas has made at the plate.
- The First Out At Third asks if Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson is for real.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World interviews Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
- Pirates Breakdown is optimistic about Andrew McCutchen’s offensive performance thus far.
- Bleeding Royal Blue delves into the early season struggles of Kansas City’s offense.
- The Runner Sports opines that Yankees first baseman Greg Bird’s April slump shows how little spring training numbers matter.
- Chin Music Baseball points out that healthy versions of outfielders A.J. Pollock and David Peralta have made big impacts for the Diamondbacks during their hot start.
- BP Toronto expects Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis to turn around his season.
- Outside Pitch MLB notes that Eric Thames isn’t the only hot-hitting Brewer.
- PhoulBallz talks with Phillies director of player development Joe Jordan.
- MetsRewind looks back at the life of former outfield prospect Brian Cole, who passed away in a car crash in 2001.
- Yanks Go Yard wonders how good the Yankees actually are.
- The Process Report lays out reasons for hope regarding struggling Rays reliever Austin Pruitt.
- The Point of Pittsburgh is frustrated with the Pirates’ defense.
- That Ball’s Outta Here writes about the Phillies’ four-corners offense.
- The K Zone shares a slew of player interviews, including chats with Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar and Dodgers reliever Grant Dayton.
- District On Deck breaks down the impact Koda Glover’s injury will have on the Nationals’ bullpen.
- Mets Daddy is worried about the workload of the Mets’ bullpen.
- Jays Journal interviews Toronto outfield prospect Anthony Alford.
- Clutchlings says Alford’s regaining his luster as a top prospect.
- The 3rd Man In interviews and profiles left-hander Jacob Heatherly, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft.
- When Sid Slid offers its latest Braves prospect hot sheet.
- Pinstriped Prospects talks to Yankees Single-A right-hander Albert Abreu.
- Notes From The Sally scouts Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache.
- MetsMind lists the good, bad and ugly of right fielder Jay Bruce’s defense.
