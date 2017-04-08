Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Bucs, Cubs, Twins, Rays, D-backs

This week in baseball blogs:
- Jays From the Couch interviews Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro.
- The Point of Pittsburgh could see Pirates right-hander Tyler Glasnow eventually becoming their version of Dellin Betances.
- Unsung Zeroes, in the wake of Betances’ offseason clash with the Yankees, calls for changes to the arbitration system.
- Clubhouse Corner compares Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.
- Sports Talk Florida chats with Rays owner Stuart Sternberg.
- Inside the ’Zona is optimistic about Diamondbacks right-hander Archie Bradley’s transition to the bullpen.
- Underthought analyzes the first week of the season.
- The UCB Podcast discusses the Cardinals’ extensions of Yadier Molina and Stephen Piscotty.
- Wayniac Nation is a fan of the Braves’ minor league signing of Ryan Howard.
- The First Out At Third offers its own projections for the Brewers’ pitching staff.
- The K Zone ranks the top 10 players at each position.
- Call To The Pen lists the majors’ 30 best second basemen.
- Pinstriped Prospects talks with Yankees star infield prospect Gleyber Torres.
- Cascaudio chats with former major league catcher and current Cubs mental skills coordinator John Baker.
- Notes From the Sally scouts Red Sox third base prospect Bobby Dalbec.
- Pirates Breakdown delves into Bucs righty Jameson Taillon’s terrific 2017 start.
- Sports Talk Philly wonders which player will represent the Phillies in this year’s All-Star Game.
- South of the 6ix heaps praise on Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson.
- Chin Music Baseball is optimistic about Rays ace Chris Archer after watching his season debut.
- The Runner Sports has high hopes for Astros righty Charlie Morton.
- MLB451 likens Athletics slugger Ryon Healy to Mark McGwire.
- The 3rd Man In has a mock amateur draft.
- The Unbalanced suggests that drafting high school players is a bad idea.
- Real McCoy Minor News interviews Padres outfielder Jabari Blash.
- Motor City Bengals names some Tigers who didn’t make the team’s Opening Day roster but could still contribute this season.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball podcast (link to iTunes page) talks with Eric Roseberry of Baseball Prospectus and SB Nation’s Reds Reporter.
- Everything Bluebirds and Dan Grant of Same Page Team have pieces focusing on the Blue Jays’ decision to release Melvin Upton Jr.
- Outside Pitch MLB argues that Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian’s injury issues make Luis Severino all the more important to the organization.
- District On Deck searches for the reasons for Nationals righty Joe Ross’ demotion to the minors.
- Nyrdcast looks at some under-the-radar Cardinals stats.
- Clubhouse Corner reviews Angels righty Garrett Richards’ return to action.
- MetsMind writes that infielder Wilmer Flores will have chances to prove he’s an everyday-caliber player this year.
- Ladodgerreport shares 10 predictions for the Dodgers’ season.
- Jays Journal updates the statuses of some former Blue Jays.
- Call To The Pen details how the Phillies came to be.
- Mets Daddy isn’t a fan of the club’s Opening Day lineup.
- The Runner Sports previews the now-in-progress Yankees-Orioles series.
- Clutchlings profiles Brazilian right-handed prospect Eric Pardhino, whom the Blue Jays could be on their way to signing.
- rascalsoftheravine recaps the Dodgers’ season-opening series against the Padres.
- MetsRewind revisits shortstop Kazuo Matsui’s time with the Mets.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
RaysFan2021
Archer is going to have a monster year