Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Lindor, Jays, D-backs, Bumgarner, Bucs, Mets

This week in baseball blogs:
- Chin Music Baseball looks into Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor’s early season power surge.
- The Runner Sports pays tribute to two pioneers, Jackie Robinson and Willie Wells.
- Jays From the Couch talks with a source in the Blue Jays front office who explains why the team signed first baseman Justin Smoak to an extension last summer.
- Inside the ’Zona details the potential effects of the humidor the Diamondbacks are installing at Chase Field.
- The Unbalanced checks how Giants ace Madison Bumgarner stacks up against some of the best hitting pitchers of all-time.
- The Point of Pittsburgh suggests that trading Francisco Liriano helped the Pirates keep Ivan Nova and David Freese.
- Pirates Breakdown is optimistic about the change in approach Freese has shown this season.
- BP Toronto highlights some of the Blue Jays’ all-too-familiar problems.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World chats with former major league pitcher Jim Kaat.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews draft-bound shortstop prospect Ricardo De La Torre, who has received guidance from Lindor and the Astros’ Carlos Correa.
- Notes From the Sally scouts Mets Single-A outfield prospect Desmond Lindsay.
- Call To The Pen focuses on the trade challenges that lie ahead for Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.
- Camden Depot is puzzled by Orioles manager Buck Showalter’s usage of outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.
- Mets Daddy doesn’t expect top prospect Amed Rosario to make his major league debut until at least June.
- South of the 6ix isn’t panicking over the Blue Jays’ rough start, while Jays Journal asks how long they’re capable of contending.
- MLB451, inspired by the Astros’ Brian McCann and Evan Gattis, names some strong catcher tandems from the past.
- MetsMind wonders if center fielder Juan Lagares is capable of regaining his once-solid offensive form.
- Motor City Bengals writes that the Tigers’ decision to trade Cameron Maybin has worked out well thus far.
- District On Deck wants the Nationals to hit third baseman Anthony Rendon lower in the lineup.
- Total Sports Live advises fans of the rebuilding Phillies to trust the process.
- Rum Bunter assesses the early season performance of the Yankees’ offense, while The Runner Sports does the same with the Yankees’ hitters.
- Outside Pitch MLB sees signs of life from Red Sox Triple-A outfielder Rusney Castillo.
- Nyrdcast compares Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez’s first two starts of the year.
- Climbing Tal’s Hill shares an Astros podcast and notes that the team just did something it hadn’t done since 2012.
- Everything Bluebirds looks at the rivalry between Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast (link to Stitcher) speaks with Sean Lahman, founder of the Lahman Database
- Rotisserie Duck explains the effect former major league pitcher John Littlefield has had on baseball card collectors and rotisserie league owners.
Comments
Phillies2017
The Phillies article does a great job explaining what I was talking about yesterday on the Mariners with trade deadline. You really have no leverage in trading 1-year pieces and frequently have to deal for either high upside A ballers (Chris Paddack, lupe Chavez from last year) or low upside AAA guys (Pat Light, Colton Turner).
Either way, its better than getting nothing.