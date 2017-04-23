Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Pirates, Jays, J. Hamilton, Astros, Tribe

This week in baseball blogs:
- Jays From the Couch interviews Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and Pirates general manager Neal Huntington.
- The Point of Pittsburgh doesn’t expect Pirates outfielder Starling Marte’s 80-game suspension to affect the futures of Andrew McCutchen or Austin Meadows.
- Off The Bench Baseball ponders Marte’s future (or lack thereof) in Pittsburgh.
- The Unbalanced, in the wake of Marte’s ban, questions Major League Baseball’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
- theScore salutes Josh Hamilton, whom the Rangers released Friday.
- Climbing Tal’s Hill suggests Astros southpaw Dallas Keuchel is returning to ace form.
- Cleveland Indians Perspective wants the Tribe to sign Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert.
- Camden Depot argues that WAR underrates great relievers.
- Call To The Pen ranks the top 30 second basemen in the majors.
- Chin Music Baseball focuses on the contrasting strikeout numbers of Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
- District On Deck writes about resurgent Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
- Inside the ’Zona praises the early season output of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen.
- Pirates Breakdown addresses McCutchen’s return to center field.
- Bunt to the Gap searches for the positives in what has been a dreadful season thus far for the Blue Jays.
- MLB451 looks at the Hall of Fame cases of Bobby Abreu and Lance Berkman.
- The 3rd Man In offers a mock amateur draft.
- Mets Daddy focuses on how first baseman Lucas Duda and second baseman Neil Walker have fared returning from 2016 back injuries.
- MetsMind wonders if the club should sign Walker to an extension.
- Notes From the Sally scouts Braves southpaw pitching prospect Joey Wentz.
- The Runner Sports delves into Yankees left-hander C.C. Sabathia’s solid start to the season.
- Outside Pitch MLB asks if Madison Bumgarner’s injury will torpedo the Giants’ season.
- Jays Journal scolds Toronto fans for booing Jose Bautista.
- Sports Talk Philly is pleased with the Phillies’ organizational depth at second base.
- Think Blue Planning Committee takes a look at the Dodgers’ organizational bullpen depth.
- Real McCoy Minor News scouts some of the Athletics’ prospects.
- When Sid Slid has updates on recent performbuances by several of the Braves’ prospects.
- That Ball’s Outta Here says it’s too early to draw conclusions about the Phillies.
- Pinstriped Prospects reports on Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius’ first rehab game.
- Clutchlings profiles Blue Jays infield prospect Bradley Jones.
- The Runner Sports revisits the injury that derailed then-Astro shortstop Dickie Thon’s career in 1984 and checks in on Thon’s son, Dickie Joe Thon, who’s an infield prospect with the Cardinals.
- rascalsoftheravine has some uniform change ideas for the Dodgers.
- Rotisserie Duck looks back back on a 1968 set of Topps baseball cards featuring a slew of legends.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
eonarashi
The link for the article about the Indians gunning for Robert is a copy of the link to the Score’s Josh Hamilton article. Fix please
DarthDbacks
“Call To The Pen ranks the top 30 second basemen in the majors.” Is actually a link to top 30 THIRD baseman
Megadro2000
To be completely honest, I become actually enraged when people rank Bryant, Machado, and Donaldson ahead of Nolan Arenado. And I’m a tigers fan. My goodness arenado is statistically better…(not war, but homers and average mostly.
atlbraves2010
IT has taken me a while to cool off my man crush on Arenado, but in my opinion, it simply comes down to where he plays. I know that is not his fault, but I would honestly like to see the numbers that Bryant or Machado would put up playing 81 games a year at coors, or would like to see what Arenado’s numbers would look like playing his home games at a more neutral site.
It is not meant to be a knock against Arenado, its just that I have to wonder whether he would put up those numbers playing somewhere else is all
RunDMC
That would have validity if Arenado weren’t so damn good with the glove. It’s more than just his bat in high altitudes. He’s Trout at 3B.