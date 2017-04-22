Blue Jays Place Troy Tulowitzki On 10-Day DL

April continues to be a nightmare for the 4-12 Blue Jays, who have lost another regular to the disabled list. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will miss at least 10 days on account of a strained right hamstring, per the Associated Press. Tulowitzki joins third baseman Josh Donaldson, right-hander Aaron Sanchez and left-hander J.A. Happ on the shelf.
Injuries have long been an issue for Tulowitzki, who missed between 31 and 115 games in each of the previous six seasons. Tulowitzki used to make up for lost time with elite-level production as a Rockie, but his offensive performance has dropped off since he joined the Blue Jays via trade in 2015. The 32-year-old has batted a roughly league-average .251/.316/.424 in 788 plate appearances with the Jays, including a .263/.295/.386 line in 61 PAs this season, after slashing a Coors Field-inflated .299/.371/.513 in 4,415 trips to the plate with the Rockies. Tulowitzki has continued to serve as an above-average fielder, though, having tallied 16 Defensive Runs Saved and an 8.8 Ultimate Zone Rating since 2015.
The Tulowitzki-less Jays will go forth with Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney as their most experienced shortstop options. For now, they’ll use Tulowitzki’s roster spot on reliever Leonel Campos, whom they recalled from Triple-A on Saturday. They announced a couple other changes to their pitching staff, too, sending Danny Barnes to Buffalo and calling up Casey Lawrence.
Comments
jimmertee
Wow, going from bad to worse. Whata diffcult year so far for the Jays. Go Yanks Go?
eonarashi
Hamstring issues seem like they’re contagious this year. Encarnacion of the Indians has a tight hamstring too (that’s why Santana has been at first for the past six games), and what seems like a dozen actual hamstring injuries between all the teams.
24TheKid
Same with Segura with the M’s.
outinleftfield
When things are going bad, the baseball gods just pile on. Giants and now Jays.
zoinksscoob91
FYI, Jays moved Pompey to the 60-day DL to make room for Campos on the 40-man roster.
TheMichigan
Do you guys think Tulo was just a produce of Coors?
bluejays92
Nah, but Troy Tuberwitzki was.
El Duderino
Because the app doesn’t let me respond to comments… @TheMichigan – I don’t think Tulo was solely a product of Coors field. I think his dropping production should be contributed to his inability to stay healthy.
ReverieDays
Has this guy ever been healthy for a full season?