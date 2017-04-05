Blue Jays Release Gavin Floyd

The Blue Jays have released right-hander Gavin Floyd, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy. Floyd inked a minor league deal to return to Toronto this winter but didn’t pitch in big league camp. His 2016 season came to a close in June due to a strained shoulder capsule.

When he’s been healthy in recent years, Floyd has generally pitched well. Across his past 98 2/3 innings, he’s logged a 3.10 ERA with 7.5 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9. However, unfortunately for Floyd, his stretches of good health have been few and far between. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013, most of Floyd’s 2014 season was wiped out by a fractured olecranon bone in his right elbow. Somewhat remarkably, he suffered the very same injury the next spring and subsequently missed the first five months of the 2015 season. Last year, he tallied 31 innings out of the Toronto bullpen with a 4.06 ERA and a 30-to-8 K/BB ratio before incurring his shoulder injury.