Blue Jays Release Gavin Floyd

The Blue Jays have released right-hander Gavin Floyd, according to Baseball America’s Matt Eddy. Floyd inked a minor league deal to return to Toronto this winter but didn’t pitch in big league camp. His 2016 season came to a close in June due to a strained shoulder capsule.
When he’s been healthy in recent years, Floyd has generally pitched well. Across his past 98 2/3 innings, he’s logged a 3.10 ERA with 7.5 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9. However, unfortunately for Floyd, his stretches of good health have been few and far between. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013, most of Floyd’s 2014 season was wiped out by a fractured olecranon bone in his right elbow. Somewhat remarkably, he suffered the very same injury the next spring and subsequently missed the first five months of the 2015 season. Last year, he tallied 31 innings out of the Toronto bullpen with a 4.06 ERA and a 30-to-8 K/BB ratio before incurring his shoulder injury.
Comments
Matt Rox
Floyd in 2018
MLB level
GS: 33
IP: 228
ERA: 2.04
WHIP: 0.99
W: 21
L: 5
alexgordonbeckham
Bold prediction cotton.
ethanhickey
Send me your paypal. I’ll pay you $5,000 if those are true. Even if you drop the W-L
ThePriceWasRight
assuming that’s the era his pitchers will have in mlb the show 2018 while playing from home.
0-3
It’s sarcasm Ethan
jimmertee
Writing about Gavin Floyd’s release = waste of time and space.
pinkerton
then you write something. these guys have a job to do and they do it. well, in fact. if it was a waste of time, why did you leave a comment?
joeflaccosunibrow
He was released by the team when they are playing a team in his home state. I smell minor league contract with the O’s. Last stop before retirement.
stymeedone
He’d make a great follow up to the Pelfrey signing by the Pale hose.
lesterdnightfly
Or a new Ace for the Padres.