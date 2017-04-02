Blue Jays Release Melvin Upton Jr., Designate Mike Bolsinger

The Blue Jays have released outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. and designated right-hander Mike Bolsinger for assignment, reports Shi Davidi of Sportsnet (Twitter link). The team has also placed closer Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list. Meanwhile, infielder Ryan Goins, catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and righties Ryan Tepera and Dominic Leone have earned roster spots.
The fact that Toronto has moved on from Upton is no surprise, as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Saturday that he wouldn’t crack the club’s 25-man roster. The Blue Jays had been working to trade Upton, whom they acquired in a deal with the Padres last summer, but weren’t able to find a taker, leading to his release. This is certainly a fall from grace for the 32-year-old Upton, who looked like a good bet to serve as a platoon left fielder with Ezequiel Carrera at the outset of camp. But a rough spring training and, more importantly, a .196/.261/.318 showing in 165 PAs with the Blue Jays led the club to bail on him.
Upton will make $16.45MM this season, the final year of the $75.5MM deal he signed with the Braves in 2012, but the Padres are on the hook for most of that. San Diego ate all but $5MM of the remaining $22MM left on Upton’s contract when it traded him. Upton was a useful player as a member of the Padres, with whom he slashed .257/.313/.435 with 21 home runs and 29 steals in 602 PAs and earned positive marks in the field (nine Defensive Runs Saved, 2.9 Ultimate Zone Rating). Not far removed from that production, he could catch on elsewhere as a low-cost option for an outfielder-needy team.
The 29-year-old Bolsinger came to the Blue Jays from the Dodgers last summer in a one-for-one swap involving righty Jesse Chavez. Bolsinger didn’t reach the majors with Toronto, instead throwing 25 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo. He amassed 189 1/3 innings with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers from 2014-16, almost exclusively from the rotation (37 appearances, 36 starts), and posted a 4.61 ERA, 8.13 K/9, 3.38 BB/9 and a 50 percent ground-ball rate.
Osuna, whose DL placement is retroactive to Saturday, is on the shelf thanks to a cervical spasm. The star reliever’s loss, even if it’s brief, should be a notable one for a Toronto club that’s lacking in high-end bullpen weapons. Osuna has been just that during his career, having pitched to a 2.63 ERA and registered 9.84 K/9 and 1.88 BB/9 in 143 2/3 frames over the previous two seasons. The 22-year-old has also combined for 56 saves, 36 of which came last season. Either Jason Grilli, who has plenty of ninth-inning experience, or Joe Biagini will take over the ninth inning in Osuna’s absence, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Comments
jdubs346
Lol didn’t see this coming
skinnr11
Wow didn’t expect this thought they would have tried to trade Upton for a bullpen arm.
Polish Hammer
Couldn’t get a bullpen catcher for him, or a bag of bp balls and a fungo bat.
KCelts
Eh he had such a horrible contract though. It would have been a hard sale.
ielliott2005
Jays were only on the hook for 1M this season. The contract was the easy sell, his lack of offence was the tough sell
The baseball kid
WTF
The baseball kid
WTH
jeffblanchard40
I wonder if the next story about him says, signed with Detroit
hook316
Noooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!
dugdog83
No thanks, Tigers don’t want the one they have
stymeedone
Only if it says “signed with Toledo”.
schleg
His brother left the game last night …… JD out for another 4 weeks.
bfolls
They probably did try
Gogerty
Braves 4th OF for a lot cheaper. Haha, cost them a lot less than they originally had him on payroll for this year. Pesky detail of he still cannot hit.
Is it a change of scenery when he returns to the first one that his career starting going downhill.
vacommish
That is a real possibility actually…
RunDMC
Sorry, but I don’t think Coppy would want to bring him with his baggage into a new stadium. Would be like bringing your old couch into a new house and it look awkward next to all the other furniture.
Gogerty
Nice comparison. But even the old couch could be used in the basement until you can get all new furniture.
outinleftfield
So sign him to a minor league deal and send him to Gwinnett?
SamFuldsFive
Token “Braves” reply.
Brixton
He should just go platoon with Alex Dickerson. It’s the only place hes had success in a half decade.
Bolsinger could very well end up in SD too.. lol
outinleftfield
With Jankowski in the mix for an OF spot, would he make their team? They are paying him $11 million or something like that this year already, but there has to be some reason they were willing to pay that much money to get rid of him and only get a marginal prospect in return.
bigdaddyt
Don’t let a routine fly ball hit you on the way out
El Duderino
lol
stratcrowder
Post of the Day! LOL!!!!
DRAM2500
Something had to give, Goins is too good of a glove to let go. Was hoping Smoak would be traded, for prospects or cash, so Pearce could play 1st till Rowdy arrives.
ThePriceWasRight
osuna on dl with what? he pitched the other day.
skinnr11
he’s having back spasms
OfficialDipoto
Nice to see Leone and Tepera make the team. They both have looked really good so far.
mikeyank55
Breaking news…the Mets are signing Upton. Wilpon commented, “the price is right. It allows us to hold down guys in the minors so we don’t end up like we are now with all of the young starters.”
nysoxsam
LOL. While yesterday was 04/01, this is more likely to happen than say they lock up even one of their young studs.
thegreatcerealfamine
The Mets already have Tim Kardashian soaring through the Minors!
bocknobby
Upton was never a fan-favorite in Toronto so am sure he is happy to be released. Goins was the fan-favorite and his glove was just too good to just release. Am sure the Jays tried for a few weeks to find a dance partner; the team showcased Goins all through spring training. Osuna has not looked comfortable since he put the uniform back on after his winter break. His play for Mexico was shocking and he has not looked especially sharp in any of his outings with the Jays. Here’s hoping he is not another Ricky Romero. [http://www.baseball-reference.com/players/r/romerri01.shtml]. Am also guessing they have shopped Smoak, as well. Another frustrating off-season for Jays’ fans as we start the season looking at the same challenges everyone identified when the guys packed up their lockers last autumn.
OfficialDipoto
Not frustrating at all unless you’re always looking for negatives. They’re returning with the best rotation in the AL and a mostly intact offense. Having smoak bat 8th is not the end of the world.
schleg
Agreed. Toronto fans, whether it’s hockey , baseball or any other sport always think the sky is falling. This team is going to contend.
bleacherbum
The Padres should sign him, why not? They are paying him whether he plays for SD or not this year, they have already saved 5 million off his contract for having him play elsewhere for 2 months last year and got a nice prospect back for him. Why not sign him to a minor league deal and bring him up when they want to send Margot down to delay his service time clock, he could split time in left and center with Dickerson and Jankowski.
SD Speak For Myself
Was this written on April Fool’s Day? This is the Dumb Idea of the Year!
WillieWildkat
WTG
WillieWildkat
Your 2017 Clown Car franchise, already in midseason form.
OfficialDipoto
Because they released a bad player?
schleg
Yeah. That makes no sense.
terrymesmer
Terrible decision. An ideal 4th outfielder, as he can cover all three OF positions, and someone has to pinch run for Smoak or Morales late in games. If the Jays later grabbed a better LFer, jettison the weaker of Zeke/Upton. But there is no rational argument for doing this now. Pearce should still be playing 1B. Goins is replaceable.
schleg
They have Barney who is better with the bat and still above average defensively. Perhaps it’s Upton’s attitude that got him released.
ironnat
Sitting home and collecting $22 mil may seem like a good option for Mel.
tropicaldelivery
Old veterans r being replaced by younger ball players