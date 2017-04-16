Blue Jays Send Aaron Sanchez To 10-Day DL

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez is headed to the disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, according to the team. Toronto has recalled left-hander Matt Dermody from Triple-A to take Sanchez’s roster spot.

Sanchez’s blister has been a problem since March, and it played a part in the 24-year-old’s poor start against the Orioles on Friday, tweets Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. In 5 1/3 innings, Sanchez gave up five earned runs on seven hits, which paled in comparison to his seven-frame, one-run season debut against Tampa Bay last week. Thanks to his latest outing, Sanchez’s early season numbers are no match for his production from 2016, when he logged a 3.00 ERA and a 54.4 percent ground-ball rate over 192 innings.

The Blue Jays are off Monday, meaning they might be able to avoid having to recall a starter from Triple-A if Sanchez’s injury only keeps him out for one turn through the rotation. Otherwise, minor league options include a slew of familiar names in Mat Latos, Lucas Harrell, Brett Oberholtzer and T.J. House, though none are on the Jays’ 40-man roster. Fellow minor leaguer Casey Lawrence is on the 40-man, however, and has already seen action this year with 2-9 Toronto. He contributed to the Jays’ woes during two relief appearances, allowing three earned runs on five walks in a pair of innings.