Blue Jays Claim Luke Maile

1:09pm: Maile was claimed, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter).
12:47pm: The Blue Jays are set to acquire catcher Luke Maile from the Rays, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Maile was designated recently, but it’s not apparent at this point whether he is moving via trade or waiver claim.
Maile, 26, has struggled badly at the plate in his brief MLB time, striking out 44 times while drawing just four walks and slashing a meager .214/.234/.338 in 161 total plate appearances. And he hasn’t shown much more at Triple-A; in 551 trips to the plate at the highest level of the minors, he owns a .221/.302/.314 batting line.
That said, Maile did provide more offense earlier in his minor-league career. And he has shown fairly well defensively in the majors. Last year, he rated well as a framer and cut down seven of 18 would-be base-stealers, which suggests he could be a useful depth piece. Maile will likely join Juan Graterol as 40-man members stashed at Triple-A in the Toronto organization.
Comments
Gunnerson
jimmertee
It’s obvious that Salty is practically done. Terrible on all fronts as a def catcher and hitter but is this guy any better? Yeeesh, why? why? why? More depth crap? Why aren’t the Jays trading for a middle order bat? Why aren’t the Jays trading for front of the rotation Starter? Yeeesh, still 3rd place and out of the playoffs by trade deadline is this team by these eyes….
bigdaddyt
AAA depth if they have to call up Graterol
bluecelery
I think because Martin got hit in the hand last night. Might be more injured than they are letting on.
ThePriceWasRight
middle of the order bat? they have donaldson batista and morales? sure they aren’t 456 like some clubs but the Jays choose to bat these guys higher up.
plus what team is trading a middle of the order bat for a decent return in April?
JDGoat
I hate depth moves too
terrymesmer
Jimmer, the Jays’ season is only two games old. Boston is the only other team in the division who look like contenders.
Relax.
mahoney
Depth is important and that’s all this is for now. Martin is at C in tonight’s lineup so he must be good enough to go.
The Blue Jays have at least two TOR starters, & plenty of pop, but they are an old team. The oldest team in MLB by average age two years running.
Quality youth is what it will take to land these TOR starters & middle of the order bats. Trading more quality youth away before it’s necessary, or whether they know if they’re in the race, is unwise unless you want the team to revert to languishing away again for years to come without anything to show for it. That probable result sounds incredibly like 1995-2013 – the years of stable mediocrity.
Still 3rd place & out of the playoffs? Still? Really? They’ve been in the ALCS each of the last two years. Maybe you’re recalling disappointments of seasons better off left in the past.
Every club wants to get better. Unfortunately it isn’t as simple as trading for this or that during the 1st week of the season.
They have what should be a competitive team. Let it breathe a little so some wise, informed decisions can be made when the time comes.
clrrogers
I don’t mind the depth, but where are they going to put him? They already have 3 catchers on the roster at AAA: Ohlman, Gratetol, and Monsalve. I’m assuming someone gets released or bumped to AA.
layventsky
Maybe one of them is injured.
johnsilver
7 day MiLB DL can hide away 1, then they can always send one to AA. Retreads are that for a reason.. Sticking around for just a job.
buzzler
Ohlman played first in spring training aswell so maybe hes gonna get called up to play first instead of smoak or martin is hitting the 10 day DL and some1 is gonna get called up to back up salty