Braves Place Matt Kemp On 10-Day DL, Promote Johan Camargo

The Braves have announced that outfielder Matt Kemp is headed to the 10-day DL. He’ll be replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first tweeted.

Kemp, who last played on Friday, has been bothered by a hamstring injury. Evidently, it hasn’t improved enough to believe he’ll be ready to return within the next few days. Still, the placement is backdated to April 8th, and with the new ten-day minimum it could be a short absence.

The veteran outfielder was off to a strong start, with eight hits (two of them home runs) in his 17 trips to the plate. The 32-year-old is looking to follow up on his strong numbers upon arriving in Atlanta last summer. Over his 241 plate appearances with the Braves, he slashed .280/.336/.519 with a dozen home runs while dramatically improving his plate discipline numbers (20 walks, 56 strikeouts) after a power-only first half with the Padres.

It’s a somewhat aggressive promotion for Camargo, meanwhile, who only just reached Triple-A. But he’ll likely function as a little-used bench option as he gets his first taste of the majors. Camargo hit just .267/.304/.379 over 491 plate appearances at Double-A last year, but did hit well in MLB camp this spring. The versatile infielder — he’s a switch-hitter who has seen action at short, second, and third in the minors — seems like a long-term possibility for a reserve role, as Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs wrote in his recent look at the Braves’ farm.