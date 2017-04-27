Braves Select Contract Of Jason Motte

The Braves have selected the contract of righty Jason Motte, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on Twitter. To open an active roster spot, catcher Anthony Recker was optioned back to Triple-A.

Motte, 34, joined the Braves on a minors deal after he was cut loose by the Rockies. He has impressed in five scoreless appearances at Triple-A, allowing just two hits and a walk while fanning six opposing hitters.