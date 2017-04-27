Braves Select Contract Of Jason Motte

The Braves have selected the contract of righty Jason Motte, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on Twitter. To open an active roster spot, catcher Anthony Recker was optioned back to Triple-A.
Motte, 34, joined the Braves on a minors deal after he was cut loose by the Rockies. He has impressed in five scoreless appearances at Triple-A, allowing just two hits and a walk while fanning six opposing hitters.
Comments
RunDMC
Desperate times…
christynicks
When will they address the bench
robcope
I guess the bench they’re planning to go with is Jace, Lane Adams, Ryan Howard, and Kurt Suzuki. Doesn’t seem like they want to sign anyone for real money. Missing Sean Rodriguez really hurts.
tylerall5
The braves aren’t competing, of course they’re not going to spend money. You guys have 2-5 years of losing baseball ahead before things start turning around. It’s frustrating , I know, I’m a pirates fan.