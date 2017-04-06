Braves To Sign Ryan Howard

The Braves have agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran slugger Ryan Howard, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman (Twitter link). He’ll head to extended Spring Training before taking a minor-league assignment. Howard will earn at a palatable $750K annual rate if he makes it to the majors, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets.
Howard, 37, had a quiet offseason after the Phillies paid him a $10MM buyout rather than picking up their club option following the 2016 campaign. But he’s now headed to a division rival after wrapping up a 13-year run in Philly.
Whether Howard will ever see the majors with Atlanta remains to be seen, of course. He’s not exactly a clear fit for a National League roster that features Freddie Freeman at first base. Perhaps, though, he’ll function as an insurance policy while burnishing his resume should another opportunity arise. It’s also possible that Howard could ultimately take a spot as a bench bat for the Braves.
The market was not kind to lumbering power hitters this winter. With younger, somewhat more defensively capable players signing for far less than expected or even taking minors deals, Howard faced an uphill path to earning a MLB job. Veteran DH Billy Butler has still yet to sign.
Howard certainly still has some pop left in his bat. Last year, he swatted 25 long balls in just 362 plate appearances. He also struck out 31.5% of the time and slashed just .196/.257/.453, though that was driven in part by a meager .205 batting average on balls in play.
That said, Howard did make hard contact 45.9% of the time he did put bat to ball, a level he hadn’t reached since way back in 2009 — his last season as a high-quality regular. Being limited almost exclusively to facing right-handed pitching probably influenced that figure, though. Howard has long been much more successful when hitting with the platoon advantage, with more than .200 OPS points separating his career splits, and it’s hard to imagine him squaring up against southpaws much at all from this point onward.
Comments
Cleveland - City of Losers
LOL!
fisher40
Mistake by the Lake
jrwhite21
This could refer to several cities…if it’s about Cleveland, spot on.
Gogerty
Haha, that is awesome.
JaysFan19
Plz stop braves…
4bigjohn
Why?????
bballblk
Why not?
MB923
Because he’s not good? From 2012-2016, out of 340 qualified players, he’s 336th in WAR. And if we set the limit to players with 2000 PA, he’s Dead Last.
AidanVega123
It’s just a minor league deal. Chill out people.
bastros88
because he hit 25 Home runs last season and is an experienced veteran
jrwhite21
Not to mention won a World Series
B-Strong
All by himself.
Fuchholz
Yeaaaaa, I’m just not sure about that right now
bastros88
good for him
JaysFan19
Phillips, Howard, Dickey, Colon this team would be sooo good in 2009
chesteraarthur
don’t forget matt kemp
DMWBAGFv2
A bench basher
JDGoat
Why would he go to the team with the best left handed hitting first basemen in the league?
fs54
He did not go to the Reds.
JDGoat
Touché.
RunDMC
Read the article: getting back into shape while proving himself to either be the 1B backup bench bat for ATL or auditioning for another team. Butler is not getting paid right now to go to Planet Fitness and stay in shape, hoping Billy Beane makes another mistake.
ghost of harambe
Coz no one else wanted him
markb
Damn, I should have tried out. I mean I can’t hit a 83 mph fastball without movement anymore, but neither can he.
JDSchneck
But he has a lot of experience and could be a useful bench at. I think the biggest incentive for this signing is the lessons Freeman could learn from a former MVP left handed slugger. Howard can help Freeman just like Colon and Dickey are mentoring the pitchers. I say good signing overall
Keith Lockhart's glove
I agree it’s a good signing but only because of the low investment cost and the relative impact it has on 1B & bench power.
I disagree that “the biggest incentive” is potential benefits for Freddie Freeman. That guy’s the best player on the team, one of the best at his position, was 6th in MPV voting last year … and I could on and on about his accolades.
Ryan Howard hasn’t been all that good for like the past 5 years. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the knowledge that an elite player acquires or that he can’t help other players. I just don’t see his primary value to be in helping Freeman because that’s failing to realize the truth of all that’s involved here.
Mack83
You can go on and on about Freeman, but no one is good enough that they can’t learn something new.
Who knows, maybe Howard can get Freeman to level out his swing a bit instead up swinging up.
Ted
The last thing I want is Ryan Howard teaching Freddie Freeman how to swing. Freddie’s no rookie that needs mentorship. He’s a fringe-MVP candidate with 900+ games under his belt. There’s always something new to learn, but Ryan Howard isn’t exactly known for his pure hitting skills.
Fuchholz
If he comes off the bench and gets even a few key hits over the course of a season he’s already paid what little they have invested in this. His value in the clubhouse will certainly enhance his value
thegreatcerealfamine
He was gonna try and sign with the Mets..until they signed Tim Kardashian…
Logan10braves
That’s power off the bench.
realgone2
Jeez the idiots on here acting as though the Braves just signed Howard to a one year 15 million dollar major league deal.
opethsdeliverance
Dude, you got two dislikes from two internet basement dwellers. Oh no, what will you do?
CubsFanFrank
They probably just missed the memo about Ryan Howard being horrible since 2012.
markb
That’s exactly what your mom said
Urban Schocker
But does his mom swallow?
33keys
I honestly don’t know but this makes me happy.
chesteraarthur
wonder if he still gets free subway
nccubsfan
probably not, but at least he’s not working at Subway…
chesteraarthur
ducks eat for free at subway
davidcoonce74
Awesome Mitch Hedberg reference
Mack83
Well, didn’t see that one coming. He could be useful off the bench, if he makes it that far.
Phillies012TG
What…
JDSchneck
Great signing by Braves! They need a power bench bat in the worst way, Anthony Recker doesn’t qualify as that. Howard is a great addition and will also hopefully be a good mentor for the players. His experience as a left handed slugger should help Freeman in the long run.
Dookie Howser, MD
Does Freeman still need a mentor in his 7th full season in the league?
BusterMove
One can always learn more I suppose.
bravesfan
What are you talking about JD… I do not see how he can help Freeman at all. Freeman has 1B on lockdown and howard really doesn’t fit as a bench piece because he can’t pitch hit for anyone and stay in the game. He’s literally a once a week type player for us. Maybe he gives freeman a break here and there, but most likely comes in and hits for a pitcher when the game isn’t on the line.
WAH1447
As a braves fan this is one of the players I can not stand nothing good comes from philly except the show it’s always sunny from Philadelphia and that’s not even shot in philly
thegreatcerealfamine
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is indeed shot on locations in Philadelphia..see IMDB.
Keith Lockhart's glove
I like G. Love and Special Sauce. They’re from Philly. And I like Will Smith, the actor/rapper, not the the SF Giants pitcher that just blew out his elbow. The board game Monopoly started in Philadelphia, the toilet roll was invented there, and Dubble Bubble, the first chewing gum, comes from Philly. So yea, there are some good things coming out of that city. Take back what you said.
chesteraarthur
How dare you forget Philly’s greatest hero of all, Rocky Balboa.
southi
Well personally I’d rather have Howard as a threat coming off the bench to hit instead of Bonafacio. Howard has power so in some situations he would be a fine option to hit off the bench.
Of course by no means should Howard be used defensively nor against left-handed pitchers. With defensive versatile players like Chase d’Arnauld and Jace Peterson available the braves could afford an extremely limited role player like Howard sitting on the pine. I mean it isn’t like they are carrying four catchers on their roster.
So many quick negative knee jerk reactions. To me it looks like an unconventional solution to have a homerun threat on the bench.
outinleftfield
Oh Wow! Didn’t see this one coming. Is Freeman injured? Why would the Braves even need Howard?
Ted
Howard is not a replacement for Freeman. For one thing, he’s one of the very worst players in baseball, and for another, he has to go through some spring training to be ready. At best he’s a pinch-hitter deep on the bench.
Keith Lockhart's glove
When I read that Snitker was saying that Markakis would be the 1B backup I was concerned that this was a spot they improve on. However, it’s not a priority, and a minor league contract for a LH power hitter isn’t so bad. It could just be a Band Aid-type fix for right now.
Howard has recent experience with the NL East and there are several veterans that have proven to be among the elite, albeit they aren’t any more but primarily due to aging effects, and so I expect Ryan Howard should fit in with this team. Also, the Braves don’t have much of a power threat off the bench, so this might help there.
Lastly, remember Julio Franco? Lots of fans laughed about that signing but he made them eat it. I’m not claiming that’s gonna happen with Howard but we should be open to the possibility that Howard could be a worthwhile addition.
braves95
In a tie game last night, they had to decide between Chase d’Arnaud and Emilio Bonifacio as a PH.
That’s why. Howard is completely over the hill, but he still hit 25 HR last year. He is a better PH option than what they’ve got.
mike156
This sounds weirdly smart,. If someone is injured he comes up. If he’s hitting the ball in the minors, maybe he gets swapped to another team that has a need. He’s not expensive either at the ML or minor league level.
9lives
People always act like these signings will lead to player suddenly being on the MLB team or they have no clue about MILB. This is a great signing by the Braves even if he just stays on their AAA team.
thegreatcerealfamine
I think you mean *MLB
James7430
No, he means MiLB. That’s the minor leagues.
thegreatcerealfamine
My bad..brain fart..
davidcoonce74
Awesome with the Mitch Hedberg reference.
dhoovey
I say use him off the bench now. I mean come on, last night Braves have bases loaded 1 out late innings and Bonafacio is our threat off the bench to pinch hit for the pitcher… get real. Do you think the Mets were even slightly on their heels. Not enough close. Worst bench in baseball.
Keith Lockhart's glove
Yea, but would you rather have Bonafacio (sic) on the bench or Howard? As a defensive sub I’d rather have Bonifacio and also as a pinch runner. Also, in a low-scoring and close game, I’d take the guy who’s got the OBP although it’s been a while since Bonifacio’s shown that.
Realistically though, to “use him off the bench now” would be unwarranted. Fools rush in … In that specific AB no one would have been up there looking for anything other than a base hit. Is that Ryan Howard’s M.O.?
And a final comment: The Braves might have the worst bench in the Majors right now and I alsoI think some of the starters would be the equivalent of “bench guys” on a winning team. But this is WAY early into the season and every team is still looking to see what they’ve got to win with. Positional depth isn’t a priority for the Braves and while they’d of course want to win, they’re not all-in. The better course now is to let it be. Bonifacio was ok in spring training and he toiled in the Minors all of last year so I think he’s earned a shot. Put him in the game, in situations just like last night, and let’s see what he can do.
southi
Sorry Keith Lockhart’s glove although Bonafacio is undoubtedly a much better (and more versatile) defensive player there is very few I’d think who believe that Bonafacio in MOST cases would be the better pinch hitting threat. With the Braves already having defensive flexible players like Chase d’Arnaud and Jace Peterson the no power traditionally weak hitting Bonafacio is just a weaker version of those two. Bonafacio doesn’t offer the lightning quick strike off the bench that Howard could.
The Braves signed Howard to a minor league deal with a very low major league price (assuming they ever even bring him up) and he offers something that they don’t have on the bench right now. Not a bad signing when you think about it.
dhoovey
I agree with early in the season and with the “bench guys” comments. Just sucks to have such a bad bench. #bringbackchipper
prich
Dhoovey, he is not a bat you bring in with bases juiced in a tie game. He is one you put in with a tie game or losing by one with two outs. He will strikeout. He will also have 3 all or nothing swings. Just sit there and pray he hits one. Good Pickup
dhoovey
And Bonifacio is?
hiflyer000
As long as they only use him against RHP’s that can’t break 90 on their fastball he’ll be ok.
sufferfortribe
I just can’t see them using a 25-man roster spot on him……ever.
braves95
As bad as the Braves bench is, he immediately becomes their best PH option.
They had to use Emilio Bonifacio last night in a high leverage situation.
mtxe
I do not understand the thinking behind this. If the Atlanta Braves are building a baseball team why are they signing a 37-year-old left-handed hitter who makes context so infrequently that is on base percentage is something around the Mendoza line? OK I exaggerate but only slightly. Is this a statement about the Braves farm system not being able to produce a quality player at the first base position? What this says about the Atlanta Braves thinking is that the Atlanta Braves are clearly not thinking. The only league where Ryan Howard is going to strike fear in the heart of pitchers will be in the 40 and over men’s senior league. Another questionable movie made by the Braves brass that just makes you stop, scratch your ass, and say “Huh?”
acmeants
I would definitely rate his chances of helping the Braves off the bench higher than Tim Tebow helping the Mets. I’d say this is a good deal for the Braves.
bravesfan
This move doesn’t make sense. No matter how much money we spent, it’s just wasted money.
braves916
After the 2016 all star break Howard hit .262 with 13 homers in 142 PAs.
ruthlesslyabsurd
Thank you. I’d have that bat on my bench for 750,000.
lowtalker1
You all act like this is a bad signing
It’s a minors deal with one of the most powerful offensive 1st man in the last 10 years
Every team out there would like this kind of depth
lowtalker1
1st baseman
markb
In his prime everyone would want this depth. Not now. Your an idiot
JD396
There’s a signing like this every year and the hysterics never cease to amaze me. Howard is bench power bat on a minor league contract. It’s not like there was a market for him at all over the winter… if the Braves were anticipating Howard getting lots of meaningful ABs you’d think they’d have signed him BEFORE spring training.
bronxballyarder
Astonishing to me Billy Butler is still out of a job. Dude only turns 31 in a couple of days and there’s plenty left in his bat. Butler will ALWAYS be a solid, professional hitter who keeps the line moving. Why isn’t this guy signed yet?
markb
Because he sucks now
Weighed
Braves trade Ryan Howard to New York Mets for Kelly Johnson