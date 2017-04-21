Brewers Designate Kirk Nieuwenhuis

The Brewers have designated outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis for assignment, per a club announcement. Lefty Brent Suter will come up to take his roster spot and bolster the club’s pen.

Nieuwenhuis, 29, was off to a sluggish start in 2016. Over thirty trips to the plate thus far, he has just two hits and four walks. Nieuwenhuis was better last year, when he slashed .209/.324/.385 while appearing in 125 contests.

Parting with the left-handed-hitting Nieuwenhuis means that Milwaukee does not have a platoon option to go with center fielder Keon Broxton, who has struggled just as much in the early going. It’ll be interesting to see whether top prospect Lewis Brinson, who’s currently laying waste to Triple-A pitching, could end up getting a shot at some point in the near future.

It’s not yet known, of course, whether this will spell the end of Nieuwenhuis’s tenure in Milwaukee. If he clears waivers, he’d have the option to reject an outright assignment, though it’s also possible to imagine that he’d prefer to remain with the organization and wait for a roster spot to open.