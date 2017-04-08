Cafardo’s Latest: Beane, Marlins, Royals, Upton, Las Vegas

Here are the highlights of the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:

The Marlins feel they've made a significant upgrade in replacing hitting coach Barry Bonds with Mike Pagliarulo. Bonds obviously knew how to hit, as Cafardo notes, but "communicating it and devoting himself to it became an issue." Pagliarulo has been proactive about developing plans for Marlins hitters. The Giants, meanwhile, hired Bonds as a special advisor.

Melvin Upton Jr. might not remain a free agent for long, Cafardo writes. Upton hit poorly in his brief stint with the Blue Jays, but had previously revived his career in San Diego, and there's hope he can once again turn things around. "You just never know when you get him on the uptick and that feeling is what teams are going to look for when they need an outfielder," says one American League evaluator. The Padres are paying most of Upton's remaining salary, so he'll be a cheap addition for his next team.

The Royals began their season by getting swept by the Twins and will have to perform well in the next few months, or else the team could move quickly to deal free-agents-to-be like Eric Hosmer , Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain . Jason Hammel and Ian Kennedy could also hit the market if the Royals were to struggle.

began their season by getting swept by the Twins and will have to perform well in the next few months, or else the team could move quickly to deal free-agents-to-be like , and . and could also hit the market if the Royals were to struggle. The city of Las Vegas “really wants” an MLB team, particularly after landing an NFL team in the Raiders, Cafardo writes. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has previously expressed interest in Las Vegas as an MLB market.