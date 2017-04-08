Cafardo’s Latest: Beane, Marlins, Royals, Upton, Las Vegas

Here are the highlights of the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:
- 15 years after rejecting an offer from the Red Sox that would have made him the highest-paid GM in the game, the Athletics’ Billy Beane says he doesn’t regret staying in Oakland. “It turned out pretty well for the Red Sox and I have had a great run here and have enjoyed it here a great deal,” says Beane, citing a desire to be closer to his family as one reason he stayed. The Red Sox, of course, instead hired Theo Epstein, who led them to their first two World Series since 1918.
- The Marlins feel they’ve made a significant upgrade in replacing hitting coach Barry Bonds with Mike Pagliarulo. Bonds obviously knew how to hit, as Cafardo notes, but “communicating it and devoting himself to it became an issue.” Pagliarulo has been proactive about developing plans for Marlins hitters. The Giants, meanwhile, hired Bonds as a special advisor.
- Melvin Upton Jr. might not remain a free agent for long, Cafardo writes. Upton hit poorly in his brief stint with the Blue Jays, but had previously revived his career in San Diego, and there’s hope he can once again turn things around. “You just never know when you get him on the uptick and that feeling is what teams are going to look for when they need an outfielder,” says one American League evaluator. The Padres are paying most of Upton’s remaining salary, so he’ll be a cheap addition for his next team.
- The Royals began their season by getting swept by the Twins and will have to perform well in the next few months, or else the team could move quickly to deal free-agents-to-be like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain. Jason Hammel and Ian Kennedy could also hit the market if the Royals were to struggle.
- The city of Las Vegas “really wants” an MLB team, particularly after landing an NFL team in the Raiders, Cafardo writes. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has previously expressed interest in Las Vegas as an MLB market.
Just Another Fan
Las Vegas Rays or Las Vegas Marlins, get it done.
Move Astros to Central, move Tigers to East.
Move the Rockies to Central, move Pirates to East.
matt41265
It would most likely be the rays to be the team to move since marlin park is 5 years old and the rays are looking for a new home
TomG
The teams make sense but they’d need a name change to move to the desert.
Sam.rhodes16
Horrible choices. Require changing divisions around entirely. Hate the idea of moving an East team to the West. A’s make about 1000x more sense if a team has to move to Vegas
ReppinThe401
Cleveland is the furthest east in that division. Would be cleveland to al east
wiggysf
The AL East doesn’t need to be any better than it already is.
piratesthisyear
Maybe MLB adds 2 teams. Vegas and once again Montreal.
dynamike
Vegas Rays, Vegas Marlins? I’m ok with that, as long as they take The other mention in the article! Billy Beane! Get him out of Oakland! Please, I’m begging!
JDGoat
The MLB in Vegas will completely destroy any interest they had in hockey. The NFL already kind of screwed over the NHL, the MLB would just pile on it. The only way the NHL team had a chance in surviving was if it could establish a fan base before the others. No chance they can do that now if there is a team moving there.
JeD242
Las Vegas Athletics