Cafardo’s Latest: Braun, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Fister

Here's the latest from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:
- The Dodgers and Brewers have remained in contact over a potential deal involving Ryan Braun, Cafardo reports. Last summer, the two sides reportedly engaged in serious talks about a deal involving Braun and Yasiel Puig. Trades involving big-name players don’t typically take place early in the season, although it’s worth noting that, at last check, the Dodgers were not one of the teams restricted by Braun’s no-trade clause, and that he will receive ironclad no-trade protection when he becomes a 10-and-5 player May 24.
- The Mariners could start selling talent early if they don’t improve after starting the season 3-8, Cafardo writes. Should the Mariners become sellers, I’d speculate that potential trade candidates could include Danny Valencia, Carlos Ruiz, Jarrod Dyson, Yovani Gallardo and Steve Cishek, all of whom are eligible (or potentially eligible) for free agency after this season. Players like Marc Rzepczynski, Leonys Martin and even Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura could also be subjects of speculation.
- New Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen isn’t certain about when, or whether, the team will put veterans like Zack Greinke on the market. “We haven’t tackled the long-term outlook yet,” he says. “You see what you have when you get to the June 1 marker. We’ll ask, ‘What are we looking to do to improve the club? What can we do to improve the club? Where are we at overall with our organization?’ That’s what we’re going to talk about. We’re not looking too far down the road at present.” Hazen, of course, inherited a Diamondbacks team that won 69 games last season, although it should be noted that they’re currently 7-4 and in first place in the NL West at this very early point in the year.
- The Red Sox have missed 85 player days due to illness since 2011, most in the Majors. Those 85 days cost the team approximately $3.9MM in salaries. At the start of the season, the team was dealing with a flu outbreak, leading other teams to take precautions when sharing a clubhouse or stadium with the Red Sox — the Twins asked the Tigers to fumigate their visitors’ clubhouse after following the Red Sox as guests at Comerica Park, and the Rays brought air purifiers for their series at Fenway this weekend.
- Doug Fister remains a free agent mostly because teams feel his stuff is “marginal,” and that he therefore isn’t worth the big-league deal he seeks. Colby Lewis, too, is available, and has lately only received lukewarm interest. Those pitchers could find homes if hurlers from other teams get hurt, although, at this point, Fister would almost certainly need to start the season in the minors anyway to build up to being able to make big-league starts.
redsox for_life
We are in big trouble!! Chris Sale the only pitcher and no offence!!!
Bruin1012
The Red Sox will be just fine their offense will come around and their pitching should be good. It’s 10 games into the season cmon people let’s talk after a third of the season is over before people start panicking about the Offense and their starters. On a good note Pom looked real good his first outing of the season hopefully he can carry that through.
24TheKid
If the Mariners continue to struggle they need to sell off as much as they can. I can’t believe I’m saying that but they need to, but I’m still expecting them to turn it around anyways. I feel like Cruz could be a good fit for Boston who needs another hitter that can either DH or play corner outfield. I could be wrong though, but just from the little research I’ve done on the RedSox he seems like a good fit. Put Hanley at first and have Cruz DH, and on some days have Cruz play the outfield.
chesteraarthur
if the mariners are still in sell mode, you have to assume their trade pieces are probably not performing well, right?
24TheKid
Not really, it’s mainly the pitching that has gotten them where they are, not much of bullpen, and the starters do good for about 5 innings and then give up 5 runs, only ones not doing that are Felix and Paxton.
chesteraarthur
And paxton isn’t a piece you sell, felix is one you can’t sell and their guys that are tradeable like cruz, dyson, and valencia are the ones that are performing poorly.
If those players and the others that are trade assets start to perform better to where a team would be interested, you assume the mariners will perform better as well.
24TheKid
Last year the offense was great and we just hovered around .500 all year until a late run when all of our pitchers suddenly became untouchable. So unless the pitchers can do that all season I don’t see them as more than a .500 team. And in my eyes next year is our last year of being able to contend with Cruz leaving and everyone continuing to age. And to avoid another 15 years of no playoffs they need to do a complete rebuild unlike they have in the past. They should have traded Ichiro, and they should have traded Felix. If they had done that we wouldn’t be talking about a playoff drought. So they need to trade everyone they can, not just a couple of guys, if they sell one they need to sell them all. But of course I’d like to see them just end the drought now, but I don’t see that happening with this team. They should be able to get top prospects for at least Seager, Paxton, Cruz and Segura. I’m not sure with the contracts of Felix and Cano.
chesteraarthur
you aren’t getting top prospects for cruz and segura and no one is taking cano’s or felix’s contract.
chesteraarthur
Unless fangraphs is wrong here (including this year) Felix has 3/79 with a full no trade clause and Cano has 7/168 and full no trade.
24TheKid
I understand Cano and Felix, but I disagree about Cruz and Segura. I’m not saying packages like Sale and Chapman. But I could see each getting 1 or 2 top 8 organizational prospects. Or maybe just one top 50 MLB prospect.
chesteraarthur
Cruz is a very limited defender and runner with what will be 1.5 years at ~21 mil, so unless his bat can stay around that 130+ wRC+ number there isn’t a ton of value there. He seems like he’s probably an AL only fit at this point, so that eliminates half his market.
Segura has a year and a half left too, I believe and it’s gonna depend whether he’s closer to the 120 wRC+ guy from arizona or the 60 wRC+ guy from the brewers. If he continues to be that guy from Arizona, then I could see him bringing back something like that. There is also the issue with him that he’s not really a ss and not many contending teams need a 2b.
We’ll have to see how they perform. If they are decent then I could see them getting back end top 100 types.
terry
Cano and Felix have full no trade clauses. They did trade Ichiro for Mitchell and Farquhar. The Mariner’s have never done a full rebuild, usually a little above or below .500 and when they’ve had a high draft choice they drafted badly.(clement, Ackley).
In order o get those prospects you’re talking about someone would need Segura or Cruz badly and I don’t see someone needing either yet.
tedmorgan
Basically right. Felix technically doesn’t have a contractual no-trade clause, but he has 10/5 rights, so same effect. He also has a built-in “health insurance” provision (Seattle’s historically eschewed traditional pitcher insurance) — if he hurts his right elbow (and misses 130+ days in a 183-day stretch), then Seattle gets him at a paltry $1M option for 2020. That helps any trade value he might’ve had, but I agree he’s highly doubtful to move. To other teams, he’s 31 w/2+ expensive years left, some velocity concerns, and a declining K/9 (though a resurgent BB/9 would help mitigate that). To Seattle, he’s the face of the franchise and an iconic Seattle sports figure who draws fans (inc. “King’s Court” each start).
24TheKid
Also I could see Seager fitting well with the Yankees, but I doubt that happens due to the control the M’s have and the Yankees probably want to continue building their farm.
padresfan
Pitching is key
I don’t know the state of the mariners farm but it has to be pretty barren
fisher40
It’s only like 10 games into the season! You’d swear the sky is falling with people talking about how they’re teams are struggling. RELAX. It’s a long season. Damn
chesteraarthur
when your team is pretty much a .500ish win true talent team and they get off to a crappy start, it makes it hard to come back from. Things can change, obviously, but when question marks prior to the season are performing poorly you can’t just ignore that. “it’s a long season” is a nice idea, but a loss in april is still a loss.
dodgerfan711
Man i want braun so bad. Braun/seager/turner/ agone would be a lethal middle of the order
fisher40
As a Brewers fan, it’s time for him to go, Our farm system is very deep with OF prospects. The Dodgers will have to pony up a legit Prospect for him, the Brewers won’t just give him away
Shills26
Brewers
afenton530
I feel like this offseason had too many moves done by dipoto for them to throw in the towel after 11 games. Let them do their thing. Rebuild through the draft. Stop winning every offseason on paper and then finishing 4th in the AL west
24TheKid
Why waste the careers of Seager and Paxton in 4th place like we did with Felix and Ichiro? The Mariners need to start over, but I agree that we need to wait a few months after what we gave up this offseason.
mike156
There’s something sort of poetic about Cafardo writing that after the Red Sox leave the clubhouse has to be fumigated….
shipwrecked77
I think Kumas been pretty dang good really, especially considering how people were freaking out acting like he’s totally done cause his “Velocity of down”. Kuma has never been a Velo guy..ever.
Phillies2017
The thing that people dont get about trade deadline deals is that unless you have a star like Cueto leaving in free agency at the end of the year, you have very little leverage. Obviously there are exceptions (Hamels) but you rarely see controllable stars traded at the deadline. The reason bad teams sell players is to a.) get ANYTHING for their players who would otherwise leave for nothing and b.) clearing time for young guys
With the Mariners, I would imagine Valencia, Dyson, Cishek and Gallardo can get the M’s an organization top 30 guy (figure 25-30), Segura could probably net an org 15-20 guy while each while giving guys like Overton a shot to play every day.
If the M’s want to get huge prospects, Seager is the piece to move.
The M’s have a good young core (Gamel, Heredia, Haniger, Paxton, Diaz). They just need to add on to it.
24TheKid
Everyone is undervaluing Segura imo, if he can stay healthy I can see him getting a way better return than a 15-20 prospect in an organization. We gave up Walker and Marte for him so if we can’t get more than a top 50 MLB prospect they will hang on to him.
shipwrecked77
Why would Segura or Cruz bring back some good pieces if they play like they’re capable? Segura just led the NL in hits last year and has started well and looks great, and the Mariners really fleeced the DBacks in that deal honestly. People were saying DBacks were intelligent for selling high on Segura and M’s were questioned for buying high on him..when in reality they also sold as high as possible with Taijuan Walker as his value is only going to continue to go down cause he is never going to develop in to the type of pitcher people think he can be and that his talent has occasionally flashed that he’s possibly capable of. So M’s got their starting SS and RF who are also their #1 and #2 hitters. They kept the right guy in Paxton. And I think IF they were going to “Sell” that Cruz and Segura could fetch some nice prospects.. but if theyre playing well I’m pretty sure the Mariners will also be playing well. They’re so much better and more talented then their 3-8 start shows. Early April..Small Sample Size theatre and not..but I’m pretty sure like 65% of the runs the M’s had given up as of the other day had happened in the 6th inning or later. And that’s been 1Unlucky meltdown, and 3 Specific relievers who wouldn’t even have made the roster if not for injuries happening to 3 really important Mariner relievers in Zych/Cishek/Simmons. So when they get healthy..& also they’ll be adding a talent like Drew Smyly at some point Down the line which will almost seem like a “Trade Deadline Addition” in his self when he returns..which means Zych taking Fiens spot, which he just did yesterday..and Cishek plus Simmons will be taking over for probably Vincent and Scribner..they’ll have a very talented pitching staff 1 through 13. In my opinion when they get healthy with Felix-1(1A.) Paxton-2(1B.) Kuma-3 Smyly-4 and Gallardo/Miranda-5 with Diaz-C and being setup by Altavilla+Zych+Simmons(The “Power” Setup men who face LH&RH. All 3 of them sit 96-98MPH and can touch 99/100Often) and then the “Specalist” Setup guys in Pazos who’s young and has looked impressive and has serious potential and can be nasty vs LHH as a LH RP to face mostly LHH..& the TRUE Vet specialists in Cishek who’s death vs RHH and has tons of exp and Rzepczynski who’s death vs LHH..yes this if all goes as planned…which never seems to happen..but they’re only 3 more guys getting healthy away from it being reality..and IN MY OPINION when that’s the M’s staff 1 through 13 I think they have the best pitching in the division. It will be interesting to see man.
shipwrecked77
Yep. Dipoto has done a lot of good in a short amount of time..& I believe he will make most of his hay with drafting and developing his own guys..he had a great 1st pick in Lewis. And he’s sorted through all the left over prospects from Jack Z’a reign and decided who fits the development plan and what they look for moving forward and he dealt the guys who he didn’t think fit his system. And really he made some pretty decent deals with a lot of those crap Jack Z prospects.(Dealing Alex Jackson to Atlanta and getting a guy like Max Povse in return who’s done nothing but impress since he’s been in the system..including being probably the best Mariners pitcher for all of Spring Training..yes I know it’s ST..but it’s a young guy and it was nice to see) And he’s even taken the Jack Z drafted guys he saw something in and liked and already helped along their development, Tyler O’Neill jumps to mine first as he just took a GIANT step from the time that Dipoto was hired and they had the hitting summit and introductory stuff with all the kids in the system..& Tyler obviously bought in 100% and went full bore after it and we saw the results he produced last year and he looks like potential stud in the future. So Jerry has done a TON of little things over his 16+Months so far..including building a roster he likes at the ML level..steadily building the farm back up..and so on. I just like what I see.
shipwrecked77
He brings a ton of value to a AL team offensively. There’s no denying that. The guy is a great power hitter, and a better all around hitter then people realize.