Cardinals Outright Anthony Garcia

Cardinals outfielder Anthony Garcia has cleared waivers and been outrighted off the 40-man roster, per the club’s transactions page at MLB.com. It doesn’t appear as if there will be an immediate corresponding move, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Garcia’s outright was more about keeping an open roster spot on the 40-man for the future than for accommodating a new addition.

The 25-year-old Garcia hit .280/.317/.473 in 31 games following a promotion from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis in 2016, which was apparently enough to secure his spot on the 40-man roster over the course of the offseason. However, a .162/.225/.270 start through his first 40 plate appearances of the 2017 campaign likely contributed to his departure from the 40-man roster.

While Garcia played some center field and even did some catching early in his career after being selected in the 18th round of the 2009 draft, he’s been almost exclusively a corner outfielder in each of the past two seasons (with the exception being one lone appearance at first base in 2015).