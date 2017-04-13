Carlos Correa Not Interested In Early-Career Extension

Carlos Correa “is never going to do an [early] multiyear contract,” agent Greg Genske tells Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. The 22-year-old, who has already established himself as a star, is instead content to go year to year for the time being. Indeed, a “friend” tells Heyman that Correa’s “mentality has always been that he’s going to play it out.”
The organization’s decision to renew Correa at the league minimum in each of the last two years probably doesn’t help things, but that doesn’t seem to be the main driver here. (Per Heyman, Houston was offering around $565K this year and might have gone a bit higher, but Correa was willing to take the hit rather than agreeing to a price tag with which he didn’t agree.) Instead, as Heyman notes, the fact that he has already lined up significant sponsorship deals helps ensure that there’ll be plenty of earnings even if he suffers an injury or surprising performance downturn.
It’s worth noting, too, that Correa took home a $4.8MM bonus when he was taken first overall in the 2012 draft, which means he had already locked up life-changing money before reaching the majors. And though he won’t reach arbitration eligibility until 2019 — with 1.119 years of service entering the year, he’s rather unlike to qualify as a Super Two player next winter — his early performance levels all but assure he’ll be richly compensated from that point forward.
Perhaps it’s still possible that the sides could end up exploring an extension at some point in the future, when Correa reaches arbitration and begins nearing free agency. Whether or not the minor salary squabbles impact that remain to be seen, but in all likelihood future arb discussions will be of greater import. Most important of all, of course, will be the willingness of Correa to forego a chance to test the open market when he’ll be entering only his age-27 season in 2022.
For the time being, Correa and the ’Stros will continue to enjoy what has thus far been a highly productive relationship. Correa carried a .276/.354/.475 batting line with 42 home runs in just over one thousand plate appearances entering the current season, making him one of the best-hitting shortstops in all of baseball. While there’s currently a bumper crop of shortstops sprouting around the game, some of whom rate as more talented defenders, Correa is undeniably a top-quality all-around talent who rates as one of the best young players in baseball.
The Yankees probably actually hope he won’t since they’ll want that to be Torres
Wasn’t Matt Weiters cashing in to play catcher for the Yankees?
And Bryce Harper too…
The only risk here is injury. Other than that, the guy has had All-Star talent written all over him for years, even when he was at PRBAHS.
He will be the cornerstone of that franchise. Springer, Correa and Altuve could be a core like the Yankees had with DJ, Posada and Mo.
I’d add Bregman as well
In addition to injury, the other risk is going somewhere just because of money, and winding up in a bad situation. This has happened countless times, so Correa would be smart to carefully weigh both sides of the coin.
Correa is over rated. Lindor is better
I mean, Lindor is a year older, and they’ve been fairly similar through their first 260 games or so. Correa has higher upside because of power.
I wouldn’t say Correa is overrated, Lindor is slightly underrated.
I agree 100%, can’t go wrong with either one. Lindor is as advertised as far as defense goes and has been swinging a much bigger bat than expected. Correspondent and Baez will show more power, but Lindor’s glove is incredible.
Only smart if he doesn’t get hurt.
He has five million in career earnings aka five million reasons to not worry too much about career threatening injury.
Nice to know he won’t be staying in Houston a second longer than he has to