D-Backs Place Shelby Miller On 10-Day DL

As expected, the Diamondbacks have moved righty Shelby Miller to the 10-day with forearm tightness, per a club announcement. He was forced out of his start yesterday with an apparent injury, prompting obvious concern from within the organization.
[RELATED: Updated Diamondbacks Depth Chart]
For the time being, reliever Silvino Bracho will take the open roster spot. It’s not immediately clear how the club will fill the gap in its rotation, though it seems reasonable to think that righty Archie Bradley could get a shot. The former top prospect has thrived thus far in a bullpen role.
There’s still no word on a diagnosis for Miller, who entered the year looking to engineer a turnaround following a disastrous debut season in Arizona. Through 22 innings over four starts, he had worked to a 4.09 ERA with 8.2 K/9 but also 4.9 BB/9 while sitting around a career-best 95 mph with his fastball.
All things considered, those numbers provided both cause for optimism and reason for wariness. The hope remains that the 26-year-old has avoided a significant injury, so that both Miller and the team have the chance to find out whether he’s capable of making a full rebound.
Comments
opethsdeliverance
But will Miller’s production on the DL surpass Inciarte’s, Blairs, and Swansons overall season production this year?
VinScullysSon
To be fair Swanson has hit like crap so far this year.
TheWestCoastRyan
Swanson isn’t the only player the Diamondbacks gave up in that trade.
hill
Swanson is totally overmatched in the MLB right now batting. .139/.162/.193 so let’s not jump off any tall buildings yet.
That being said, every writer, analyst and educated fan hated that trade the Instant it occurred so rest easy.
opethsdeliverance
They are still raving over Byron Buxton. These same people thought Profar will be a star too. Who cares what they think? Either produce or you are a bust!
TheWestCoastRyan
Now put Archie in the rotation and leave him there. The way the Diamondbacks have handled him the past 2 years is maddening.
sidewinder11
Hopefully they keep Archie in the bullpen. He seems to be very comfortable there and the bullpen needs that anchor.