David Wright Resumes Throwing

Mets third baseman David Wright has finally been cleared to pick up a baseball and resume throwing, as Mike Puma of the New York Post reports on Twitter. For now, he’s just throwing softly in an effort to slowly build up arm strength.

Last we checked in, about five weeks back, Wright was forced to stop throwing with no clear timeline to resume. Instead of taking part in baseball activities, the veteran said he’d work on strengthening his impinged shoulder. Wright had been able to swing the bat all spring, but was having issues with throwing as he attempted to move towards taking the field.

Of course, the shoulder issue is only the latest in a string of health problems for the 34-year-old Wright. Previously, a neck issue arose as he was working to return from a chronic back condition. In the aggregate, there remain many obstacles for Wright to clear before he’ll be introduced at Citi Field.

It’d be hard to say the Mets weren’t aware of the possibility of an absence from Wright entering last offseason; indeed, the team built in some depth to ensure such a loss wouldn’t be crippling. At this point, anything that Wright can contribute will be something of a bonus for New York, which can currently cover third base with a mix including Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores, and T.J. Rivera.