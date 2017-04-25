Dodgers Designate Joe Gunkel For Assignment

The Dodgers have designated Triple-A right-hander Joe Gunkel for assignment, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group (Twitter link). His 40-man spot will go to vaunted prospect Cody Bellinger, who will make his Major League debut tonight in left field for the Dodgers. To clear a spot for Bellinger on the 25-man roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times (Twitter link).
Gunkel has a solid minor league track record, having tossed 104 1/3 innings with a 2.59 ERA, 6.0 K/9 and a strong 1.3 BB/9 rate for the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in 2015. The 2016 season wasn’t as strong for Gunkel, though he did still post a 4.02 ERA with 6.1 K/9 against 1.2 BB/9 in 161 innings between Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. Baltimore designated Gunkel for assignment earlier this month to clear a spot on the roster for hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro after picking him up from the Rockies. Shortly thereafter, he was flipped to the Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Didnt even realize the rockies traded miguel castro. What was the point of them trading tulo? Thought castro was a big part of that deal. Hoffman definitely isnt worth tulo
aff10
Well, Tulo’s not worth his contract, and I imagine they didn’t think that Hoffman would struggle as bad as he did, but he’s still not quite worth giving up on yet, although the arrow’s pointing downward
bastros88
they have up on Castro, and yeah that trade made no sense, reyes got released, at the time it seemed like Tulo would’ve brought back more of a package