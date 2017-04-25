Headlines

Dodgers Designate Joe Gunkel For Assignment

By | at

The Dodgers have designated Triple-A right-hander Joe Gunkel for assignment, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group (Twitter link). His 40-man spot will go to vaunted prospect Cody Bellinger, who will make his Major League debut tonight in left field for the Dodgers. To clear a spot for Bellinger on the 25-man roster, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times (Twitter link).

Gunkel has a solid minor league track record, having tossed 104 1/3 innings with a 2.59 ERA, 6.0 K/9 and a strong 1.3 BB/9 rate for the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in 2015. The 2016 season wasn’t as strong for Gunkel, though he did still post a 4.02 ERA with 6.1 K/9 against 1.2 BB/9 in 161 innings between Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. Baltimore designated Gunkel for assignment earlier this month to clear a spot on the roster for hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro after picking him up from the Rockies. Shortly thereafter, he was flipped to the Dodgers for cash or a player to be named later.

  1. Didnt even realize the rockies traded miguel castro. What was the point of them trading tulo? Thought castro was a big part of that deal. Hoffman definitely isnt worth tulo

    0
    0

    • Well, Tulo’s not worth his contract, and I imagine they didn’t think that Hoffman would struggle as bad as he did, but he’s still not quite worth giving up on yet, although the arrow’s pointing downward

      0
      0

    • they have up on Castro, and yeah that trade made no sense, reyes got released, at the time it seemed like Tulo would’ve brought back more of a package

      0
      0

