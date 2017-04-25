Dodgers To Promote Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers will promote top prospect Cody Bellinger, according to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick (via Twitter). The 21-year-old will provide a left-handed-hitting option at first base and the corner outfield, though it’s unknown how long he’ll remain in the majors.
Bellinger flew up top prospect charts with a strong 2016 season, in which he slashed .271/.365/.507 over 477 plate appearances, the vast bulk of them coming at Double-A. After an excellent stint in the Arizona Fall League, Bellinger sat at seventh among all prospects leaguewide in the ranking of Baseball America.
Since that time, Bellinger has taken Triple-A by storm. Through 77 trips to the plate, he owns a .343/.429/.627 batting line with five home runs and seven steals. Adding him to the active MLB roster, though, will require the creation of a 40-man space.
The Dodgers fielded trade inquiries on the blue-chip prospect over the winter, as they have recently for other hyped youngsters such as Corey Seager, Julio Urias, and Joc Pederson. But Los Angeles has held firm on those players, all of whom will now have reached the majors. With Pederson on the DL, a need arose for another outfield bat, and it’ll be Bellinger who gets the call — at least temporarily. As Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times tweets, Bellinger is expected to see time in left and center.
Comments
rolliesmustache
Exciting times. Would he play mostly OF? Maybe some CF with Pederson on the shelf?
alexgordonbeckham
He’s left-handed.
ABK99
What, a lefty dodger?
cvarneski
He will not be providing a right handed option at any point. Excited to see him so soon tho!
dodgerfan711
Bellinger is not right handed.
thinkblech
Nailed it on the callup, I’ll admit to being surprised for sure. Fingers crossed!
sportsdoctor
Interesting move. With Pederson out, I don’t see Bellinger playing CF (or a corner OF spot). Bellinger is a legitimate 1B prospect. As AGon continues to struggle, this may be transition time in Los Angeles for another young bat.
stl_cards16
Bellinger is athletic enough to play the outfield. Just sticking him at 1B when there’s not a real need yet would be silly. He’ll see time in the outfield.
LADreamin
He’s capable of playing CF and LF. With Pederson on the DL and Toles going through a bit of a sophomore slump, he’ll be plugged into either spot. Dodgers need something to wake up those bats, we’ll see if this is it.
LA Sam
Urias
LA Sam
Urias n Bellinger, the future is now! Go Dodgers!
rjgoin
He’s puigs replacement.
bsim31
No he’s not. He’s the replacement for a horribly underperforming left field platoon and an injury replacement for Joc. Get your dumb hate out of here.
dodgerfan711
I think the FO realized to start putting the best product on the field. Taylor , bellinger and urias all need to be on the team.
padreforlife
Dodgers seem desperate
hodor
More than the Giants?
dodgerfan711
Padres fans here are more arrogant then giant fans and idk how thats possible. Bellinger was supposed to be ready in 2017 so how is calling someone up who is ready and tearing it up at AAA desperate?
LADreamin
Dodgers are making adjustments, every team makes them trying to catch lightning in a bottle. It’s one of the things that makes baseball great. We’ll be desperate if we still have a losing record come all star break.
theroyal19
I’m guessing Kazmir to the 60-day DL to open 40 man spot and maybe Fields sent down for active roster