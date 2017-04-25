Headlines

Dodgers To Promote Cody Bellinger

By | at

The Dodgers will promote top prospect Cody Bellinger, according to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick (via Twitter). The 21-year-old will provide a left-handed-hitting option at first base and the corner outfield, though it’s unknown how long he’ll remain in the majors.

Bellinger flew up top prospect charts with a strong 2016 season, in which he slashed .271/.365/.507 over 477 plate appearances, the vast bulk of them coming at Double-A. After an excellent stint in the Arizona Fall League, Bellinger sat at seventh among all prospects leaguewide in the ranking of Baseball America.

Since that time, Bellinger has taken Triple-A by storm. Through 77 trips to the plate, he owns a .343/.429/.627 batting line with five home runs and seven steals. Adding him to the active MLB roster, though, will require the creation of a 40-man space.

The Dodgers fielded trade inquiries on the blue-chip prospect over the winter, as they have recently for other hyped youngsters such as Corey Seager, Julio Urias, and Joc Pederson. But Los Angeles has held firm on those players, all of whom will now have reached the majors. With Pederson on the DL, a need arose for another outfield bat, and it’ll be Bellinger who gets the call — at least temporarily. As Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times tweets, Bellinger is expected to see time in left and center.

Comments

  3. He will not be providing a right handed option at any point. Excited to see him so soon tho!

    0
    0

    • Nailed it on the callup, I’ll admit to being surprised for sure. Fingers crossed!

      0
      0

  5. Interesting move. With Pederson out, I don’t see Bellinger playing CF (or a corner OF spot). Bellinger is a legitimate 1B prospect. As AGon continues to struggle, this may be transition time in Los Angeles for another young bat.

    0
    0

    • Bellinger is athletic enough to play the outfield. Just sticking him at 1B when there’s not a real need yet would be silly. He’ll see time in the outfield.

      1
      0

    • He’s capable of playing CF and LF. With Pederson on the DL and Toles going through a bit of a sophomore slump, he’ll be plugged into either spot. Dodgers need something to wake up those bats, we’ll see if this is it.

      0
      0

    • Urias n Bellinger, the future is now! Go Dodgers!

      0
      0

    • No he’s not. He’s the replacement for a horribly underperforming left field platoon and an injury replacement for Joc. Get your dumb hate out of here.

      0
      0

      • I think the FO realized to start putting the best product on the field. Taylor , bellinger and urias all need to be on the team.

        0
        0

    • Padres fans here are more arrogant then giant fans and idk how thats possible. Bellinger was supposed to be ready in 2017 so how is calling someone up who is ready and tearing it up at AAA desperate?

      0
      0

    • Dodgers are making adjustments, every team makes them trying to catch lightning in a bottle. It’s one of the things that makes baseball great. We’ll be desperate if we still have a losing record come all star break.

      0
      0

  9. I’m guessing Kazmir to the 60-day DL to open 40 man spot and maybe Fields sent down for active roster

    0
    0

