East Notes: Buchholz, Harvey, Marlins, Price, Montgomery

It’s been an interesting game between the Mets and the Phillies, as both starting pitchers have exited the game due to injury. Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz departed in the third inning with what the team has called a strained right forearm (via Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer), whereas Matt Harvey just exited the field with the Mets’ trainer due to an apparent leg injury. Wayne Randazzo of WOR News Talk Radio tweets that Harvey’s injury is a tight left hamstring.
Buchholz had been rocked for six runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 frames, and the forearm strain is obviously the more serious-sounding of the two injuries. There’s no word on the extent of Buchholz’s injury, as one would expect with the game still in progress, though forearm strains frequently require DL trips and have, at times, been precursors to significant injuries for pitchers. Gelb notes that the injury will likely send Buchholz to the disabled list, however, and it stands to reason that both the Mets and Phillies will offer further context on the injuries once the game has wrapped up.
More from the game’s Eastern divisions…
- Marlins president David Samson told reporters today that there are still several parties interested in purchasing the team, writes Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald. Samson was somewhat vague in detailing how far sale talks have progressed, rhetorically asking the media: “Is the fourth inning advanced? A lot can happen after the fourth inning, right? Then I’d say we’re in the fourth inning right now. We’ve never gotten past the second inning before, so it’s further than we’ve been, but a lot can still happen.” Samson went on to add that it “wouldn’t shock” him if owner Jeffrey Loria had an agreement to sell the club by season’s end, though he declined to venture into specifics on any of the potential buyers. Loria has reportedly been seeking $1.6 billion in return for the franchise, and future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are among the most notable names to have been linked to potential new ownership groups.
- David Price is set to throw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday after tossing a 20-pitch session yesterday, Red Sox manager John Farrell said today in an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (audio link via Soundcloud). Farrell says that there’s yet to be any further rehab schedule laid out, as the current week is a critical one in determining exactly how long Price will be sidelined and the team “doesn’t want to get too far ahead” of itself. Farrell does note, however, that Price is feeling strong, which is certainly a positive sign for Sox fans after yesterday’s bullpen session.
- Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his Major League debut for the Yankees tomorrow in a start against the Rays, as George A. King III of the New York Post writes. The Yankees weren’t planning on using a fifth starter until this weekend, King writes, but an arduous start for Masahiro Tanaka this past weekend prompted the team to shuffle its staff and give the rest of the rotation a bit of a breather. Montgomery wasn’t even being discussed as an option heading into Spring Training — the candidates for the final two slots were widely considered to be Luis Severino, Chad Green, Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell — but an excellent performance thrust him into the mix. Montgomery, 24, pitched to a 3.20 ERA with a 17-to-3 K/BB ratio in 19 2/3 innings — a fine followup to last season’s 2.13 ERA, 8.7 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 in 139 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
Comments
RunDMC
Interesting we’re getting an update from the team’s president on the sale of the team the same day that Forbes evaluated them at roughly half the reported price they were seeking for the team of $1.6 billion. Is there a Kelley Blue Book for MLB teams?