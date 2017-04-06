East Notes: Lugo, Price, Cabrera, De Leon, Rays

While Mets righty Seth Lugo doesn’t believe he’ll ultimately require surgery for his partially torn UCL, GM Sandy Alderson is calling it “a possibility,” as MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. The veteran executive also notes that there’s optimism from the medical experts that Lugo can avoid going under the knife, but it does seem notable that the potential for a procedure is being publicly acknowledged. New York will hope for the best — Lugo could resume throwing in as few as two weeks — but will need to account for the possibility of a more significant absence. The club will at least keep an eye out for some starting pitching depth after learning of the partial UCL tear suffered by righty Seth Lugo, according to Marc Carig of Newsday (via Twitter).
Here’s more from the game’s eastern divisions:
- Red Sox lefty David Price is back on the mound, though it doesn’t seem he’s back to pitching yet, as Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com reports. After a long-toss session, he took the hill to throw to a standing catcher, which represents the latest step forward. “The most encouraging thing is each throwing session he goes through, he comes out feeling good physically,” says Farrell, who added that the team will continue to push Price forward incrementally.
- Braves righty Mauricio Cabrera has been cleared to begin throwing, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets. The high-octane youngster has been dealing with arm fatigue, relegating him to the DL to open the year. It’s still unclear how long it’ll take to get him back to the majors, but it seems there’s continued optimism that the layoff isn’t anything to worry about in the long run. Still, the Braves will likely continue to take a cautious course before adding Cabrera back to the late-inning mix.
- The Rays have placed righty Jose De Leon on the minor-league DL, as Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Flexor mass discomfort is to blame, though the club says the issue has already been resolved. Still, with De Leon set to face an innings limit in his first season with his new organization, he’ll ramp up slowly before heading on assignment to Triple-A.
- St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman laid out the city’s plan for the Rays to build a new ballpark on the existing site of Tropicana Field, as Charlie Frago and Mark Puente of the Tampa Bay Times report. As the story notes, “financial details” remain unknown, though Kriseman suggested that the money side can be managed. The plan set forth is based upon the premise that broader development of the Trop site, in conjunction with a new park, could open avenues for revenue for the club, the municipality, and local businesses.
Comments
bastros88
baseball needs to move out of Florida it’s a bad baseball state
SamFuldsFive
Which doesn’t make much sense considering how many Cubans, Puerto Rican, and Dominican people live there.
tsolid
STILL, Marlins have Two titles and Rays have a World Series appearance and usually contended until last couple of years.
kc38
There is no need to move out of Florida. It’s location of stadium because nobody can explain why we are top 10 in tv ratings but last in attendance. Explain that to me and if you can then I’ll agree they need to move
beauvandertulip
Alright so move or of the state and still watch the game. I’m pretty sure I can still watch marlins games here in Texas… so what’s the problem ?
RaysBaseball4
If the Rays moved out of Florida, I would cheer for the Marlins. The team closest to me.
kc38
My point is why in the world would you move when obviously fans watch the game HERE we just need a new stadium yeah let’s move and have the same fans watch us wow that fixed a lot. New stadium is the problem. The trop is outdated and very poor location
dlevin11
Fox Sun Sports broadcasts every Rays game live so you can see a Rays game almost every night. However it is not easy to get to Tropicana Field and a new stadium is long overdue.
tecjug
If by “top 10 in tv ratings” you mean “13th…and falling fast,” according to the Rays index on 9/29/16, then I see your point. They were top 10 in TV ratings when they were winning. Now that they aren’t, fewer and fewer people are watching. Florida is only a good baseball state for Spring Training and when their teams are winning.
kc38
Rays index if you consistently read actually is negative towards the Rays a majority of the time and their information isn’t accurate. The writers don’t have much knowledge. The tv ratings actually are steady even a slight bump and we have a new tv deal coming our way in another year. Why leave the state where there are obviously fans. You just have to get them there. So leave and build a new stadium and start over or stay don’t move anything and build a new stadium and the Loyals already here will come.
RaysBaseball4
Florida IS a baseball state. Especially Tampa. The Rays need to dump their stadium in St. Petersburg and build one in Tampa.
bravesfan
Florida is definitely a baseball state. Some of the top talent comes out of that state. it’s a breeding ground of baseball talent. TV ratings are always there. So everything suggest that people like there baseball down there. People just don’t go to the games because of many factors. Location is big, but don’t forget, there are a billion other things to do in Florida, plus it’s a retirement heaven (meaning people from all over the country who aren’t marlins or rays fans live there). It’s just a perfect mess. Don’t quote me, but I believe other sports franchises struggle down there also.
tampabaysports
Check out the rays tv and radio average ratings, they are in the top 5 when you average the population of the Tampa Bay Area, so there is definitely interest in the area
RaysBaseball4
Why would the Rays build a new stadium on the same plot of land? It’s an absolutely awful location.
vinscully16
Move the Rays to Montreal and keep them in the AL East. Great fit.
YesWeMcCann
they have to get a new stadium in a better locale or move to Montreal or Charlotte. the fans don’t support them by coming to the stadium
thegreatcerealfamine
Montreal didn’t and wouldn’t sustain a team..sites for Marlins and Rays>>Vegas,San Antonio,Nashville,Charlotte,and Indianapolis.
Digirolamo6194
Vegas should not have a baseball team. They should not really have any sports team. The product on the field will be crappy! Think about it everyone wants to go to Vegas to party and gamble. Not a good combo to have the grind of the season go thru Vegas. With Hockey there have been a lot of guys with Alcoholism in the NHL in the last couple of years has been insane.
Dmalsch22
They’re getting a NFL team so obviously people that are actually in charge of making such a big decision think it’s a good place
thegreatcerealfamine
Exactly Dmalsch22 and the NBA Allstar game was played there not to mention the minor league presence. Players can gamble on anything and everything almost anywhere in the states. Has this guy never been to Miami,LA,and NY,I think the partying is pretty hot in those cities. Players can develop addictions anywhere!
start_wearing_purple
The Expos’ problem wasn’t Montreal. It was an ownership that was determined to show it wouldn’t care (Loria) and a truly horrendous stadium. It’s been suggested in recent years that Montreal can in fact sustain a team.
If the Rays move then they’ll be pressured to stay in the East Coast region to ensure the league doesn’t have to do a shake up of divisions. Making Charlotte the only really plausible city on that list.
thegreatcerealfamine
With the Raiders move to Vegas and it being the fastest growing city in America it makes more sense financially. Let’s be real Canadians only support MLB teams in good times..see Toronto in between the WS years up until the last few. Rob Manfred is a progressive commissioner and has said as much about Vegas being viable.
Digirolamo6194
The MLB also misses leaving Montreal. The reason why the Blue Jays have played at Montreals stadium at the end of Spring Training these last 2 years. There has been some talk of expansion and the one I hear that comes up most is Montreal. Eventually Montreal will have another MLB team.
bastros88
I hope so that would be awesome they deserve a team, the rays should move to Montreal and get out of that dump of a stadium
Kayrall
That is just wrong about Montreal. The Expos were a flagship team of the MLB for years. There was much more to the team leaving than disinterest from the city and fans.
kc38
Because the last team in Montreal did well
1tav
I’m surprised the Mets aren’t making more of stink about the World Baseball Classic with this injury.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Because the injury is not one that can necessarily be attributed to the WBC. Although people try to make the correlation it does not equal causation.
bobtillman
The Rays had a young, vibrant, competitive and exciting team a few years ago, and still couldn’t draw 2 million. But the TV ratings are good, and I suspect Tampa could be a decent, though not outstanding, market.
Get the stadium deal done, and expand into Montreal and Vegas. Go to eight four team divisions. Add a couple of other playoff teams. All makes perfect sense.
But it doesn’t happen until Oakland and Tampa get it together. Oakland is on its way; Tampa has to join the party.
raysdaze
The trop is a dump. Another issue is a majority of the population is mostly consisted of (Northern) transplants – please go home – that only come to games when “their home team” is in town.
MisterB_71
I don’t understand this at all. Beside the Trop being a dump, nearly everything I’ve ever read continuously points out that the location of Tropicana Field also contributes to its consistently low attendance numbers. Why in the world would city leadership propose the construction of a new ballpark on the same site where the old ballpark is said to be poorly located? Is the city of St Petersburg trying to drive the team out of town?