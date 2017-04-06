West Notes: Richards, Trout, D-Backs, Leyba

Angels righty Garrett Richards completed his remarkable return to the major league hill, but he had to leave early with what has been diagnosed initially as a biceps cramp, as Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports. The club says that the fireballing righty was pulled for “precautionary reasons,” and Richards says that “everything’s fine” with his elbow. For the time being, at least, he won’t even undergo an MRI; indications are that he could be able to take his next scheduled start.
- Speaking of Richards, you’ll want to read the interesting piece that Moura penned recently regarding his stem-cell therapy to treat a partially torn UCL. Taking that course rather than electing surgery is perhaps not as unique as is publicly known, the article explains, with other players quietly undergoing the treatment during the offseason. It wasn’t an easy call, explains Angels team doctor Steve Yoon, but the combined approach has led to “dramatic” improvement in his ligament.
- Angels fans will also want to take a look at Moura’s excellent look back at how the organization landed Mike Trout in the 2009 draft. Richards went to Los Angeles in the same draft, as did a host of other major leaguers. But landing Trout with the 25th choice was one of the greatest heists in Rule 4 history.
- The Diamondbacks are lining up a significant investment in their operations in the Dominican Republic, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. CEO Derrick Hall explains that investing in a facility — either through renovation or new construction — could help the team draw quality youngsters under the new international spending rules, which won’t allow organizations to exceed their pool allocations.
- Diamondbacks prospect Domingo Leyba is slated to miss about two months of action with “a small tear” in the anterior capsule of his right shoulder, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports (Twitter links). Leyba, who came to Arizona as a part of the three-team deal that also delivered Robbie Ray, with the D-Backs sacrificing Didi Gregorius, is considered one of the organization’s top prospects. The 21-year-old infielder put up solid numbers last year at the High-A and Double-A levels after a disappointing 2015 campaign. Over 548 total plate appearances, he slashed .296/.355/.429 with ten home runs.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Hey Diamondbacks and other MLB teams,how about lining up a significant investment in the US! Please don’t mention the RBI program cause it’s not the same. This is one of the reasons US born players are at a significant disadvantage.
davbee
Significant disadvantage? US born players make up the majority of professional baseball.
thegreatcerealfamine
This year marks the highest percentage of foreign born MLB players ever. Take a look also at each teams minor leagues and the percentage there,and the fact there is no draft for those players..except PR. Manfred tried to get an international draft on the last collective bargaining meetings but failed.
Jeff Todd
Sorry, but this is just not an informed take. The academies are there because these players are signing at 16 years of age and need significant attention — baseball instruction as well as education, health care, etc. US/Canada/PR players do not join professional organizations until they have at least finished high school, and then they go directly to the organizations (their instructional leagues, spring facilities, minor-league affiliates, etc).
thegreatcerealfamine
MLB teams have slanted their financial attention to these countries while significantly ignoring americas inner cities. The RBI program is a drop in the bucket compared to what they spend on other countries. Sorry but an informed take would be to look at US cities declining youth participation in baseball because of economics and availability.
davidcoonce74
I don’t particularly understand why the country a player comes from matters to you so much, , although the majority of major-leaguers are American-born. Sure, youth baseball participation is down because of economics, but that’s not something MLB can fix oveernight. Playing baseball, even little league, can be pretty expensive, and requires bigger investments than MLB can absorb.
thegreatcerealfamine
The country of origin makes no difference to me at all. You stating that playing baseball is expensive is one of my points exactly and by concentrating as much on this countries youth as Latin countries it would alleviate a lot of the burden. One of the reasons MLB concentrates so much on these poor Latin countries is because they can develop players so cheaply. Many people feel an international draft is both fair and needed to balance the economics and alleviate a lot of the underhand stuff going on with players falsifying birth certificates and crooked agents.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Why did the Angels take Grichuk over Trout?
Is there salary slotting or a reason to take Trout lower or did they not know what they were getting either?
davidcoonce74
It was probably a coin-flip decision. They did pay Trout less but the amount was insignificant. If they knew who the two players they wanted were it probably didn’t matter much in the order in which they drafted them. Trout signed for about 30,000 dollars less, but they would have spent the same aggregate amount of money no matter in what order they were drafted.
GeoKaplan
According to the SI story on Trout a few years ago, it was negotiation jujitsu. If they picked him after Grichuk then he lost signing leverage. However, the feeling in the war room that day was the team was pleased to get Grichuk, but Trout was a necessity.