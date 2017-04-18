Giants Designate Tim Federowicz For Assignment

The Giants reinstated Buster Posey from the 7-day disabled list on Tuesday and designated backup catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster (Twitter link via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).

Federowicz, 29, appeared in two games for the Giants and picked up just three plate appearances while Posey was on the shelf. It seems likely that the Giants will try to pass Federowicz through waivers in the hope of keeping him in the organization as a depth option in the event of further injuries to either Posey or backup Nick Hundley. Federowicz has never hit that much in the Majors, but he’s a .304/.375/.511 hitter over the life of 304 Triple-A games and also slashed an impressive .323/.417/.625 in 21 games with the Giants this spring.

San Francisco selected Federowicz’s contract last week when Posey hit the disabled list due to concussion-like symptoms. The sequence of events may not sit especially well with Giants fans, as the quick roster shuffle cost the Giants longtime pitching prospect Clayton Blackburn, who was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Federowicz and traded to the Rangers. While Blackburn certainly isn’t a top-tier pitching prospect, and the Giants did acquire minor league infielder Frandy De La Rosa in that trade with the Rangers, Blackburn is nearly MLB-ready, meaning his loss thins out the team’s immediate pitching depth.