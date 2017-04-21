Giants Place Madison Bumgarner On 10-Day DL After Dirt Bike Accident

4:00pm: The initial expectation is that Bumgarner will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). It’s not clear, though, whether that figure includes the time that the lefty will presumably require to ramp up and move through a rehab assignment.
3:39pm: Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed to the 10-day DL after injuring himself in a dirt bike accident, the team announced. He is said to have suffered bruised ribs along with “a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain.”
Fortunately, it seems there’s no reason to worry for Bumgarner’s long-term well-being. He has already been released from the hospital. But from an on-field perspective, the news certainly looks to be concerning.
To be sure, there’s little in the way of detail as to just how the injury will impact Bumgarner. For now, it seems he’ll rest before being reevaluated next week.
The injury is not a common one for a pitcher, but it does happen to quarterbacks with regularity. Treatment and timing will obviously depend upon the final assessment of the severity, though it seems that surgery isn’t likely to be needed for a grade one or two sprain.
Obviously, the fact that the injury occurred to Bumgarner’s throwing arm will be a significant factor. That’ll not only increase the risks of rushing back, but will presumably call for a lengthier timeline — including, perhaps, a rehab stint.
Bumgarner had been himself on the hill in the early going, continuing his outstanding track record of production. (To date, Bumgarner owns a 2.99 ERA with 8.9 K/9 against 2.1 BB/9 over 1,242 2/3 career innings.) Now, he’s headed to the DL for the first time in his career.
What makes the southpaw special, though, isn’t just his effectiveness. It’s the fact that he has had a flawless record of durability. Bumgarner has made at least 31 starts and thrown at least 200 innings in each of his first six full seasons in the majors. Now, it seems those streaks are at risk.
The Giants have options on hand to fill in, with Ty Blach seemingly likely to step into the rotation and Chris Stratton coming up to provide another arm. But there’s no replacing Bumgarner, who is already a legendary figure in the organization due to his incredible postseason efforts.
wiggysf
Ok, we’re officially screwed.
sufferfortribe
Yep.
BusterMove
Nope. Minor setback. Better now than October. Still, UGH.
orangefriday
1) It’s only 2 or 3 games.
2) It’s early.
3) The offense has been cold when he’s on the mound anyway.
RytheStunner
6-8 weeks is a little more than “only 2 or 3 games”
orangefriday
If you bothered to do the math, I literally posted my comment a minute before the update at 4PM CDT.
natsgm
because people look at the time stamp of your comment then back at the article and do math….
orangefriday
I guess it’s easier to be condescending, eh?
James7430
Boy there’s a lot of people on this place that get their feelings hurt easily. I highly doubt RytheStunner meant anything by that.
davbee
It’s even easier to get all defensive apparently.
orangefriday
Has less to do with my feelings being hurt and more to do with someone not checking the timestamp before commenting.
alexgordonbeckham
Yeah just because he is put on the 10-day dl doesn’t mean it won’t be longer. The update now says 6-8 weeks.
orangefriday
I just started watching baseball yesterday, so thanks for the tip. /s
alexgordonbeckham
Well, you are the one who said he’d only miss 2 starts for something that sounded a lot more serious….
10-day dl =/= out only 10 days
orangefriday
Technically, I said 2 or 3. I realize the 10-day DL =/= out only 10 days, but it’s MadBum we’re talking about here. Besides that, as I already mentioned above, I posted that comment a minute before the update at 4PM, so why are you still stuck on this?
LADreamin
The question should be why are you so defensive? People make mistakes all the time, it’s ok. Just move forward.
orangefriday
Wouldn’t you be a little defensive if you were outnumbered 6-1? But you’re right. People make mistakes. Even me. Let’s move on.
Brat922
Speechless
Phillies2017
I took four things from this
1.) MadBum is a savage
2.) I think thats actually a violation of his contract
3.) The Giants season just ended (already in last place with LAD, COL and ARI playing well)
4.) Bet they wish they had Blackburn still
adshadbolt
They didn’t need Blackburn they will just call up beede now.
Nelson27
They still have Ty Blach, he van step up!!!
Fentress
Fond as I am of Madbum, this was stupid and selfish, and lets down his teammates and his fans.
ghost of harambe
Yea coz he totally meant to injure himself
Senioreditor
Dirt bike riding during the season???? Really??????
mack22
he’s a Southern Boy, that’s what we do.
lesterdnightfly
mack22:
“The South will ride again!” ?
RiverCatsFilms
He’s from texas and in Colorado w/ all the mountains, who could resist
Cam
I think he’s coming from the angle of he shouldn’t be on a dirt bike at all during the season. And he’s right to say that.
NonDelusional SoxFan
He is not right to say that. This is the same thing as Trevor Bauer getting hurt with his drone. It’s probably something he does everyday, and this just happened to be a freak accident. Saying he shouldn’t ride his bike during baseball season is ridiculous.
Senioreditor
Using a drone and getting injured is NOT forseeable. Riding a dirt bike and getting injured is. If you disagree you’re but being ignorant or oppositional for no reason at all other to convince everyone of your Ignorance.
natsgm
Well, he wasn’t just riding his bike unless the reports are wrong. He was riding his DIRT bike, suggesting he was dirt biking, which carries a little more risk than playing with a drone or biking around town.
Completely reasonable to ask what the heck he was thinking and to suggest that he shouldn’t be doing that during the season.
Ironman_4life
If I’m paying someone $25 million a year you bet I can tell them to wipe their butt with their non-pitching arm.
CubsRule08
That’s not even the point. The main reason is that he’s doing something that could lead to an injury. The Giants cannot be happy about any of this, at all
glassml
Unbelievable.
mack22
Geeezzz take it easy Giants fans, MadBum was blowing off some steam for a start of a bad season. AZ sux, and the Rox have so many injuries I doubt they go far, SD? yeah whatever. The only one you have to worry about is LA, and they aren’t off to a blazing start. It will be SF & LA down the stretch, you guys know it and so do we.
dodgerfan711
Dbacks and rockies are both for real. No one worrys about the Giants anymore. They have no offense, a mediocre bullpen and a weak rotation after cueto now
sfgfan10121416
Uh….how many rings to the dbacks or rockys have? 1 and that was in 2001…and it wasn’t the rockys….they have 0!!!!
sfgfan10121416
Oh yeah and the doggies last ring was in 1988 when oral sheshiser had a freak year!!!!!
davidcoonce74
Really? Get your stupid homophobia out of here. ESPN comment boards may be more your speed.
chesteraarthur
What do past championships have to do with 2017 team performance?
Cubs didn’t win for 108 years, they still won in 2016. A team’s past results do not matter for current or future seasons.
LADreamin
It’s all cyclical. When had the Giants won anything before 2010? You act like teams can’t go from not winning to winning.
dodgerfan711
Rings from the past have no impact on 2017. Even the giants 2014 title is irrelevant. And the “doggies” do you just make names up as you go along. How about talking about the team on the field instead of making up awful names. Oh and just for the sake of it you say orel had a “freak year” yet anyone can make a case that the giants 12/14 titles were flukes.
TheMichigan
Man you clearly have not seen the Rox play bro, Reynolds is doing fine in Desmond’s place, and Parra is also doing fine with Dahl on the shelf. Along with that killer bullpen, they have a real shot. SF has no shot rn with that trash bullpen subpar offense and now mediocre rotation.
opethsdeliverance
I’m not even a Dbacks fan but glad this might help them out this year. Sorry, big fan of Shelby and hope he succeeds so i can stop hearing of clueless people continuing to criticize the Swanson trade. Probably in the minority of Braves fans who thinks this way but i want this trade to work out for them as well.
Priggs89
“big fan of Shelby and hope he succeeds so i can stop hearing of clueless people continuing to criticize the Swanson trade.’
That moment when you believe that every single person besides you is clueless…
opethsdeliverance
Yeah, all Braves have right now coming out of this deal is reassurance. They are still a bad team with Swanson. Until he produces and the team wins, this trade is still up for grabs of who won it.
Priggs89
All they got for a good (but far from great) pitcher was a 23 year old shortstop that was the #1 overall pick out college that is universally regarded as a franchise cornerstone? Sucks to be the Braves I guess.
I guess we can also just forget about the starting CF that they got as well.
opethsdeliverance
A franchise cornerstone that has yet to be or yet to prove he will be a cornerstone. As i said, and this applies for all prospects, reassurance. Fans want reassurance and they are getting it! Maybe the Braves will be a .500 team in 2020. Until then, all Braves fans have to cheer about is the potential of what these players can be than what they are. I mean all overhyped prospects have success right?
dodgerfan711
I understand wanting to give trades time until you judge them but come on. The shelby miller trade is a disaster for AZ. Ender incirate has already gave the braves far more then shelby miller has. I would take a top SS prospect over a project #3 at best starter anyday. The braves goal is not to win until the rebuild is complete and they are still a few years away
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Nothing wrong with having fun, the problem is it’s during the season
I dunno, I am a bit surprised but still
davidcoonce74
Meh. Baseball is the guy’s job, but he gets a life too. Sean Rodriguez was just driving around and will miss the season after a car crash. If Bumgarner had some clause in his contract about this that would be a different story, but I doubt he did.
Cazick
“When you get fall off of a dirt bike you don’t land on your pitching shoulder. God, I can’t keep giving you these free lessons so quit screwin’ around.”
– Crash Davis
Casey
Are we sure he didnt fall of his truck while washing it?
calguy
Yep, I guess he was riding with Jeff Kent?
James7430
Or Ron Gant. I remember when he broke his leg riding a dirt bike in the off season right before spring training.
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
link to vimeo.com
Ironic? Prophetic? You make the call.
davidcoonce74
I don’t even know why the Giants are trying to win this season. Don’t they know it’s not an even year?
koz16
This may cost him some money – at least for the medical bills – if he violated the terms of his contract.
agentx
Another non-pitching injury to a start pitcher, another reason the NL should have the DH!!
WazBazbo
How would the DH rule have prevented this injury, I have to ask…
Senioreditor
Imagine if Puig had done this. Madison would be the first to lay blame on him for a stupid act. The Giants should suspend him for part of the time he’s gone as a punishment for stupidity and to set an example that no one on the team is above the rules.