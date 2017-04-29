Injury Notes: 10-Day DL, Mariners, Cespedes

MLB’s change from the 15-day DL to the 10-day DL has resulted in more DL stays, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick writes. In the first 25 days of the season, there have been 165 10-day DL placements, compared to 147 players on the 15-day DL over the same period last year. That would appear to be by design, as the 10-day DL was designed to help keep teams from wasting active roster spots on players with minor injuries who might be able to return before the previously required 15 days. “You see this all the time: They say an injury is day-to-day,” says Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. “Then two days turns into four days and four days turns into six. Well, if that’s the case, you might as well put him on the DL [right away] rather than play short for a week.” Here are more quick notes on injuries.

The Mariners have announced that they’ve placed righty reliever Evan Scribner on the 10-day DL with a flexor bundle strain. Scribner has had a hard time so far this season, allowing nine runs in his first 7 1/3 innings. To take his place on the active roster, the Mariners have promoted outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma. Powell will provide a bit of depth with the Mariners’ outfield also struggling with injuries — Mitch Haniger is on the disabled list with an oblique injury and Nelson Cruz is dealing with a hamstring cramp. The Mariners acquired Powell in the November 2015 trade that also saw them acquire Nate Karns from Tampa Bay in exchange for Brad Miller and Logan Morrison . The 24-year-old Powell had been batting .261/.424/.326 for Tacoma, walking 13 times in 59 plate appearances.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters, including James Wagner of the New York Times (on Twitter), that he doesn't think the hamstring injury that placed star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the DL is particularly serious. Cespedes was placed on the DL yesterday, so he'll be eligible to return May 8. Cespedes was off to a hot start this season, batting .270/.373/.619 with six home runs in the early going.