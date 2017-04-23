Injury Notes: Bumgarner, Span, Hunter, Odorizzi, Locke

There hasn’t been any talk within the Giants organization about filing a grievance against Madison Bumgarner in the wake of the ace southpaw’s dirt bike accident earlier this week, ESPN’s Buster Olney writes (subscription required). It isn’t known whether Bumgarner had some sort of contractual clause (as many players do) prohibiting him from engaging in potentially dangerous activities like dirt biking, though if he did, the Giants would technically be within their rights to pursue recouping some of the salary owed to Bumgarner while he is on the disabled list. Then again, as Olney notes, such a tactic “would be incredibly shortsighted and stupid” for the Giants given Bumgarner’s importance to the franchise, not to mention the fact that Bumgarner is already an enormous bargain thanks to an early-career extension.
Here’s the latest on some injury situations from around baseball…
- Denard Span left last night’s game in the second inning after colliding with the wall while making a catch. The Giants outfielder suffered a mild right shoulder sprain and though Span told MLB.com’s Chris Haft and other reporters that x-rays were negative, manager Bruce Bochy said Span may be out of action for a few days. With Hunter Pence also hampered by a knee strain, the Giants may need to make some type of roster move to fill the gaps in their outfield.
- The Rays placed right-hander Tommy Hunter on the 10-day DL with a right calf strain, recalling Chih-Wei Hu from Triple-A to fill the spot in the bullpen. Hunter, who signed a minor league deal with Tampa Bay in February, has performed very well in his 8 1/3 innings with the club, posting a 1.08 ERA in 10 relief appearances. Hu, 23, will be looking to make his official MLB debut after five seasons in the minors with the Rays and Twins. Baseball America ranked Hu as the fifth-best prospect in the Rays’ system prior to this season.
- In better news for the injury-plagued Rays, Jake Odorizzi told reporters (including Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times) that he feels ready to return from the 10-day DL after a 36-pitch bullpen session and some running drills. Odorizzi was placed on the DL last weekend due to a left hamstring strain, though the injury wasn’t considered to be too serious. The Rays righty is eligible to be activated on Wednesday.
- The Marlins will probably use Jeff Locke out of the bullpen when the southpaw returns from injury, manager Don Mattingly told reporters (including Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald). Locke gives the Fish another lefty out of the pen, and “We still want — we’ve always talked about having a number of guys who can do multiple innings,” Mattingly said. Locke has been sidelined with biceps tendinitis since early in Spring Training and is getting close to beginning a rehab assignment, Mattingly said, though no more specific timeline was provided beyond the skipper saying that Locke is expected back sometime in May. Locke has primarily been a starter during his six-year MLB career, though the Pirates shifted him to the pen last year in the midst of a rough 2016 season for the left-hander. Pittsburgh non-tendered Locke in December, and he signed a one-year, $3.025MM deal with Miami.
Comments
humanbean
Holding Bumgarner to contractual obligations isn’t stupid or shortsighted. If the baseball world (or Bumgarner, specifically) flips out every time Yasiel Puig flips a bat, then Bumgarner can hold himself to the standards of the contract he signed.
jgm1w11
That comparison makes no sense. Read what the report said. MadBum is the ace of the staff who has proven for years to be a franchise player AND is under a very team friendly contract. It would be dumb for the Giants to not show loyalty right now. It’s good business sense.
chesteraarthur
So pretty much what you are saying is that because he’s good, he’s above the rules (assuming there is even something in his contract)?
I don’t think the giants will and probably shouldn’t pursue this, but that’s the message something like this sends. MadBum is above the rules he signed
Ironman_4life
So if im the best employee of a company , am i allowed to bend the rules just because?
Casey
I think it’d be different if he was making 20+ million a year. I think the three rings helps him. I sure am glad an extension wasnt worked out.
bigjonliljon
I think he should be held accountable. For no other reason to send a message to others. That being said, it’s doubtful they want to piss off there stud
BlueSkyLA
Pretty sure their stud pissed them off.