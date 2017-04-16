Injury Notes: Happ, Hill, Flowers, Segura, Cishek

A day after placing Aaron Sanchez on the DL, the Blue Jays might have lost another starting pitcher today — J.A. Happ will have an MRI after leaving today’s game with elbow trouble, as Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling and other reporters have noted. “I felt kind of a pull, a tug in my elbow,” says Happ. “And then I went back out there for the fifth and it just got progressively worse.” A significant injury to Happ would be yet another blow to a Blue Jays team that is already off to 2-10 start that had already led to whispers that the team could be sellers on the trade market this summer. Here are more notes on injuries.
- Dodgers lefty Rich Hill’s second start of the season ended just as his first one did — with an early departure due to blister trouble, as Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times notes. Shaikin further adds in a tweet that the Dodgers will decide tomorrow whether Hill will require another DL stay. The team could even consider moving him to the bullpen, manager Dave Roberts tells reporters, including MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick (link to Twitter). Presumably, pitching shorter outings could prevent blister flareups. Hill pitched just three innings in the Dodgers’ 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. “We’ve talked to a lot of different people that have issues with that outside of our game, and we just can’t pinpoint it,” Roberts said before the game of Hill’s blister issues. “We’re going to continue to try. We don’t have an answer.”
- Braves catcher Tyler Flowers is day-to-day with a strained hamstring he noticed during Sunday’s game, as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman notes. “We’re going to re-evaluate him tomorrow and see where we’re at. Hopefully it’s nothing real serious, because he’s swinging that bat real well,” says Braves manager Brian Snitker. The Braves will wait to decide whether to place Flowers on the DL. In Flowers is out for awhile, Kurt Suzuki will start and Anthony Recker will back him up. Both are already on the Braves’ active roster.
- Mariners infielder Jean Segura and reliever Steve Cishek are close to returning from injury, writes MLB.com’s Greg Johns. Segura has been doing some supervised running to test his ailing hamstring, and hopes to return on Friday, when is when he’s first eligible to come back after going on the DL last Tuesday. Cishek, meanwhile, is beginning a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas. Cishek is still making his way back after having microfracture hip surgery last October.
ReverieDays
If Happ needs TJ, he’s probably done for.
opethsdeliverance
Just trade Kolby Allard for Carson Kelly or some variation of this!
blueagleace1
As good as Kelly is/can be, Allard is an overpay. Kolby has shown “Ace” stuff and potential. Now something like Matt Wisler / Bryce Wilson / Lucas Sims for Carson Kelly is something that might work.
dudefella
I think the Jays should start shopping all their older vets with eye on a full rebuild. Bautista, Donaldson, Martin, Tulo, Pilar, Estrada, Liriano, Morales, and Happ if the injury isn’t bad, could all be used to bring prospects back to restock the farm between now and the start of next season. The only players on the MLB roster I think they shouldn’t trade are Sanchez, Stroman and Osuna unless a rival GM comes at them with that special Dave Stewart-esque combination of desperation and stupidity. I think Jays fans would be far more receptive of a rebuild after seeing what the Leafs have done thus far.
Get in the Hawper
Is Biagini an option in the rotation with Sanchez and Happ down? He’s been impressive
realgone2
Things are looking real bad real early in Toronto.