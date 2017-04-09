Injury Notes: Mets, Jays, Red Sox, Nats, Padres

Mets left-hander Steven Matz announced Monday that he has a flexor strain, but members of the organization are skeptical of the diagnosis, reports Bob Klapisch of NorthJersey.com. The Mets’ two orthopedists “found nothing wrong” with Matz, a source told Klapisch, who writes that the team doesn’t believe the 25-year-old is faking the injury. They are under the impression, though, that Matz received another opinion from outside the organization – which he’s allowed to do – thus leading to the flexor strain diagnosis. Regardless, New York’s hope is that Matz will be healthy enough to make his season debut in May.
More injury updates:
- The right calf tightness that forced Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson to exit Sunday’s loss to the Rays early doesn’t appear to be a serious issue. After the game, Donaldson told reporters, including Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, that it’s “realistic” to think he’ll play in the Jays’ home opener Tuesday (Twitter link). That’s certainly a relief for Toronto, which went without Donaldson because of a calf strain for most of spring training and has started the regular season 1-5.
- An MRI on Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. revealed a sprained right knee, according to manager John Farrell (Twitter link via Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal). The team will send Bradley back to Boston for further evaluation, meaning he’ll sit out Monday’s game in Detroit after missing Sunday’s contest. Bradley noted, however, that he’s able to move his knee without experiencing any pain, tweets Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.
- Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Saturday’s loss to the Phillies with hamstring trouble, but manager Dusty Baker indicated afterward that the speedster wouldn’t miss much time. Baker wasn’t as confident when discussing Turner’s status Sunday, describing his hamstring as “so-so,” per Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com (Twitter link). The Nats will reevaluate Turner on Monday.
- The Padres have placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the disabled list, retroactive to April 6, with a lower back strain and recalled Zach Lee from Triple-A El Paso. Either Lee or Jarred Cosart could start in place of Cahill against the Rockies on Monday, as Jason Martinez of MLBTR and Roster Resource points out (Twitter link). In his first start of the year, a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Cahill allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, also notching seven strikeouts.
Comments
SimplyAmazin91
Mets gotta get their act straight. How do they have two diagnoses? Nothing wrong and flexor stain are two very different things.
CubsFanForLife
It’s kind of ironic since the player is the one who’s reporting the injury and the team says he’s okay.
chesteraarthur
Is it common for a player to seek outside evaluation in a case like this? I know a bunch go to james andrews and specialists like that for severe injury problems/concerns.
chri
The Mets are the best in baseball when it comes to misdiagnosing injuries.
In one month last year, they said three players (Matz, Walker, deGrom) were healthy only to all undergo surgery within a week.
That’s not counting the Syndergaard bone spur drama last June or saying Juan Lagares didn’t need thumb surgery when in fact, he did. Or consistently insisting Harvey was healthy, only to get thoracic outlet surgery.
I’m sure there’s more examples just don’t want to post them all lol
chesteraarthur
i wonder if this had something to do with matz deciding to seek out an outside opinion.
Paul Duberstein
Then theres the David Wright saga. Is he merely “injured” (as the Mets say) or is he forever unable to play Major League caliber ball due to chronic, incurable, unreversible medical conditions?