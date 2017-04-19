Injury Notes: Thornburg, Price, Sanchez, Wright, Turner, Mesoraco

Here’s the latest on some injury situations from around the game:

Red Sox righty Tyler Thornburg has yet to progress to the point that he’s able to take the mound, manager John Farrell said today (via Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com, on Twitter). It’s not clear whether he’s making much progress, but it seems he is still long tossing in an effort to rebuild lost shoulder strength. At present, it seems as if there’s no clear timeline for the reliever to appear in the majors for the first time with his new team.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox seem to be slowing the rehab pace of lefty David Price , as Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. It's not believed to be related to any setbacks, but plans of letting Price face live hitters appear to be on hold for at least another week, per the report.

The Yankees are still taking it slow with catcher Gary Sanchez , but there are some indications of progress, as Laura Albanese of Newsday writes. Sanchez, who is dealing with a biceps strain, was able to throw and take some dry cuts. He reported no issues, but the club isn't planning to speed up his timeline, with manager Joe Girardi suggesting the original plan of a four-week absence hasn't changed.

In another corner of New York, the Mets are seeing some good signs from third baseman David Wright . As David Lennon of Newsday tweets. Wright was able to field balls and play catch today, though he hasn't yet begun making throws from third base. The veteran is working back from a shoulder impingement (which was suffered as he recovered from a neck issue that arose while dealing with a serious back issue).

Trea Turner could be back at shortstop for the Nationals sooner rather than later. As Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com tweets, Turner played in extended spring action and was even able to swipe a bag. That's certainly promising news, particularly given that Turner is on the DL owing to a hamstring strain.

After catching full games on consecutive days, Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco seems about ready to be activated, as MLB.com's Mark Sheldon writes. It seems the club will wait to see how Mesoraco feels before making a call, though manager Bryan Price also hinted there's more to the evaluation. "This is kind of the point in time where we'll re-assess what he needs for any type of finishing touches or polish before he's activated," Price said of the backstop, who is working back from hip and shoulder surgeries. Mesoraco has struggled at the plate in limited action thus far.