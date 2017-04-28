Blue Jays Designate Jarrod Saltalamacchia

2:51pm: Toronto has announced that Saltalamacchia was designated for assignment to make way for Maile.
2:38pm: The Blue Jays have decided to make a move to swap out reserve backstops, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. The precise move isn’t yet clear, but Jarrod Saltalamacchia will be removed from the roster to make room for Luke Maile.
Saltalamacchia, who’ll soon turn 32, had struggled badly early this year. He made the club after joining on a minor-league deal, but had recorded just one hit and one walk over his first 26 plate appearances — with a dreadful 16 strikeouts on his ledger. Saltalamacchia was also struggling to control the running game, as Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith notes on Twitter.
As for Maile, he only just joined the organization in a waiver claim. The Jays’ front office suggested it was high on the 26-year-old, so it’s not particularly surprising to see him earn an opportunity. Though he hasn’t hit much in his brief time in the majors — or in his time at Triple-A since arriving from the Rays — Maile is valued for his glove.
Comments
ericl97
thank god
PedroM
He hasn’t hit much? No worries, he’ll fit in perfectly with their lineup.
Gunnerson
“that oughta show him” – common jays fan
padresfan
I never saw the hype
An all star in Boston when they won the ws
Signs a massive deal and… he couldn’t hit, he couldn’t frame, or did he throw out a good percentage of base stealers
I’m truly lost why anyone thought he was good
terrymesmer
> I’m truly lost why anyone thought he was good
The seductiveness of power.
Myself, I would have taken switch-hitting (but D-first) catcher Tyler Heineman in the Rule 5, though I was impressed by the Juan Graterol claim (unfortunately, he’s already gone).
mike156
2013 was by far and away his best year, That was an interesting team–unquestionably very good as a baseline, but also a lot of role players who had career years who helped push them over the top. Career BWAR of 6, 2.9 in that season alone.
jaysfan77
The first of many moves likely to come, after the 45-55 game mark the floodgates could open. Some veterans will have to improve their play and TO will have to eat salary but, it’s coming. What a completely dreadful start to the season.
CompanyAssassin
Didn’t the blue jays get someone that wasn’t salty, martin or maile in the off season? I thought they did and he was supposed to be decent but I suppose I’m wrong?
jimmertee
No, you are not wrong. They never were going to be decent. I have been calling for Salty to be cut since spring training. It is stupid to have him on the roster. That must have been the influence of cherington who used to be the BOsox GM, now in the Jays front office. The best catcher they had in the minors isn’t Maile it was graterol, but they sold him to the Angels. The Angels are smart. Graterol could frame well and call a game. I suppose we need to give the Maile a chance, but the bottom line is the backup catcher is just a spare part and this move won’t do anything to improve the club. The Jays need to ride this out for may and june and then decide to be all-in buyers or all-in sellers. I predict that they will be sellers. I called for them to acquire an ace starter and 2 allstar relievers before spring training ended and I got trolled for my suggetions. But that is exactly what the jays needed then and now and what they will likely need at the trade deadline to make a run. It will cost them a lot of prospects and I don’t see the current jays front office doing that. We need AA back or an AA type running the baseball operations.
CompanyAssassin
Figured it out, A.J. Jimenez, but they released him. Anyone know why? I know his hitting seems pretty basic but I thought he was supposed to be good defensively. Idk anything about maile so I’ll assume he’s better?
terrymesmer
Jimenez is batting .149 in AAA for Texas.
iains
I always thought Salty was just a minor variation on Arencibia
johnsilver
Hasn’t hit over an extended period in years. never could catch, nor throw, yet team’s keep giving this guy a job for some reason. Kelly Shoppach a few years back had Salty’s power (all salty ever had) and shoppach was plus defense with a good arm, yet Shoppach couldn’t find a job at the end.
it’s funny how some of these guys.. Przinski (spelling) is another that teams won’t kick out the door and long ago should have been that are of no use.