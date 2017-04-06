Brewers Notes: Villar, Broxton, Jungmann

Melvin Roman, the agent for Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar (among others), said today on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (Twitter link) that Villar is “willing to bet on himself and go year-to-year unless they approach us with a contract that makes sense.” Villar reportedly rejected an extension this offseason that would’ve guaranteed him around $20MM. While it’s difficult to dissect that offer without knowing the exact amount and length, there are several instances of players in Villar’s service class securing quite a bit more.

Jason Kipnis, Matt Carpenter and Rougned Odor each signed in the vicinity of $50MM. The Brewers could rightly argue that Villar doesn’t have the track record that any of those three players did upon signing, of course, though Roman could cite Jose Ramirez’s $26MM deal and Villar’s superior power/speed numbers in arguing for a larger sum. Or, the two sides could go the route that the Twins went with Brian Dozier when he signed a four-year, $20MM deal that locked in his arbitration salaries but didn’t extend the club’s control. That’s all just a quick and rudimentary look at some recent comps, with the greater takeaway perhaps being that Villar isn’t inclined to take an especially club-friendly deal at the risk of short-changing himself.

