Junior Guerra Out At Least Six Weeks With Strained Calf

4:15pm: Brewers manager Craig Counsell offered a more pessimistic timeline, tweets MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The Milwaukee skipper said that Guerra will miss a minimum of six weeks and added that Guerra’s calf injury is “significant.” Left-hander Tommy Milone will step into the rotation and start in Guerra’s place on Saturday.
April 4, 3:48pm: Guerra tells Todd Rosiak of the Journal-Sentinel the early prognosis following an MRI calls for an absence of four to six weeks (Twitter link).
April 3: Brewers righty Junior Guerra exited his Opening Day start after suffering a right calf strain running the bases, as Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports (links to Twitter). He will require a stint on the 10-day DL.
It’s not yet clear how severe the injury is, but manager Craig Counsell indicated that he’ll need more than the minimum time away, as MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy tweets, the skipper says. Indeed, Guerra required crutches after undergoing his preliminary testing and treatment.
Even if it’s a relatively mild injury, it would be impossible to guess at the duration of Guerra’s absence. Milwaukee will surely exercise caution in bringing him back, and the timeline will no doubt be dictated by how he feels. Depending upon how well Guerra is able to maintain his arm strength while the calf heels, he may also require a rehab stint.
All said, there’s little in the way of long-term concern here, but it’s obviously disappointing to lose an Opening Day starter on the first game of the season. Guerra will remain one of the game’s most interest players to watch upon his return, when he’ll seek to continue the form that allowed him to compile 121 2/3 innings of 2.81 ERA ball last year as a 31-year-old rookie.
PLyons
Any guesses as to who’ll be getting up to two starts now? Jorge Lopez? Josh Hader? Not sure who’s on the 40-man right now.
Eric
Taylor Jungmann, Tommy Milone, Brent Suter, or Tyler Cravy I’m sure.
Dave
Jungmann will stay as a reliever, Cravy isn’t a starter, Could see Milone taking the rotation spot and Suter taking his place as the lefty in the bullpen
bastros88
tyler Cravy doesn’t deserve a call up
Db11
Yes he does
statmaster96
Tyler Cravy had a microphone shoved in his face minutes after hearing he was going to COLORADO. I think he deserves a re-do and I’m sure he’ll be back in Milwaukee before the end of 2017. However, he isn’t a starter so someone else will come up and make two starts. First one that comes to mind for me is Brent Suter.
tim815
Not so sure it will be two starts.
thebfr21
Tyler crave he is a whiny little baby pretty sure I don’t want somebody on the mound that came even control their own temper
Just A Nice Mate
I must of missed something but when did they start using 10 Day DL over 15 and 60 days. I knew that they had special ones for concussions and stuff
sidewinder11
I had the same thought. Never heard of a 10 day DL until recently
davidcoonce74
It was in the new CBA. This is the first year MLB has used the 10-day DL
Just A Nice Mate
Thanks. I completely forgot about that being in the new CBA. I really appreciate it.
vtadave
Yep this came into play in the new CBA, replacing the 15-day DL. I think the idea now is that players may be more willing to disclose minor nagging injuries given the reduced required DL time.
thebfr21
This year they switched to 10 day DL stint instead of 15
lesterdnightfly
The 10-Day DL has been official since the new CBA was announced last December. It’s acting as the de facto 26-man roster.