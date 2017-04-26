NL East Notes: Glover, Marlins, Alfaro, Mets

The Nationals announced today that right-hander Koda Glover has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an impingement in his right hip. As Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post writes, the move is somewhat precautionary. “We are going to need Koda for the long run because he’s never pitched a potential seven months of the season. So just trying to keep an eye on these things,” said manager Dusty Baker. “Cold weather probably didn’t help last night. He didn’t want to go on the DL. We think it’s best for him and what’s best for him is also what’s best for us.” Glover missed the final month of the 2016 season with a partially torn labrum in that same hip, Janes notes, and he elected to undergo physical therapy instead of offseason surgery. The 23-year-old righty is “extremely confident” that he’ll be ready to go in 10 days, Janes adds. Left-hander Matt Grace will take Glover’s spot in the bullpen for now.

