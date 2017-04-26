NL East Notes: Glover, Marlins, Alfaro, Mets

The Nationals announced today that right-hander Koda Glover has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an impingement in his right hip. As Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post writes, the move is somewhat precautionary. “We are going to need Koda for the long run because he’s never pitched a potential seven months of the season. So just trying to keep an eye on these things,” said manager Dusty Baker. “Cold weather probably didn’t help last night. He didn’t want to go on the DL. We think it’s best for him and what’s best for him is also what’s best for us.” Glover missed the final month of the 2016 season with a partially torn labrum in that same hip, Janes notes, and he elected to undergo physical therapy instead of offseason surgery. The 23-year-old righty is “extremely confident” that he’ll be ready to go in 10 days, Janes adds. Left-hander Matt Grace will take Glover’s spot in the bullpen for now.
More from the NL East…
- Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports both penned columns this week on Derek Jeter being the correct person to revitalize — or, as Passan suggests, invigorate for the first time — the baseball community in southern Florida if their purchase of the Marlins goes through. Rosenthal writes that while the Jeter/Jeb Bush-led group may require the typically lengthy approval process, it seems unlikely that the league will stand in the way. Passan cites two sources in reporting that there are “plenty” of “money men” backing Jeter and Bush in their efforts to purchase the club. Both writers suggest that the allure of Jeter himself, a more dedicated plan to capitalizing on Miami’s proximity to Latin America, and the potential for increased payroll funding could bring in a new era of Marlins baseball. As Passan points out, whoever is brought in to oversee baseball operations will have multiple avenues to pursue; either try to build around the young core of Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, J.T. Realmuto and Marcell Ozuna or field interest in those controllable talents to bring in a flood of youth that can comprise the next competitive Marlins roster.
- Top catching prospect Jorge Alfaro is off to a blistering start with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, but as MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki writes, a promotion to the Majors is not in his immediate future. Zolecki explains that despite being just 23 years of age, Alfaro is in his final option year, meaning the Phillies won’t be able to shuttle him back and forth between the Majors and Triple-A next season if he struggles. As such, there’s every incentive to make sure that Alfaro is not rushed to the Majors. Alfaro still has work to do in terms of his K/BB numbers and his defense, though it’s hard to ignore the numbers he’s logged thus far. In a small sample of 63 plate appearances, Alfaro is hitting .377/.397/.607 with three homers, two triples and a double.
- Injured Mets pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are both ready to begin throwing off a mound, tweets MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. Both pitchers have been throwing from 120 feet and reported no discomfort following those sessions. Matz has been on the disabled list with an elbow injury, though there’s been some debate about the specific nature of the ailment. Lugo, meanwhile, was diagnosed with a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, though to this point surgery seemingly isn’t being considered as an option.
Comments
raykraft88
Braves should try to swing a trade for a Phillies catcher.
KirbyPuckettofChicken
Bring Alfaro up, Rupp has been really hard to watch this year.