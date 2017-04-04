NL Central Notes: Lynn, Pirates, Garza

Right-hander Lance Lynn, who will make his return from 2016 Tommy John surgery this week, told the St. Louis media today that he hopes to spend his entire career with the Cardinals and is open to negotiating a new contract (via Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Lynn, however, acknowledged that the Cardinals may not be open to such a concept until he’s proven that he’s back to full health, suggesting the All-Star break as a possible time. “I don’t want to be a free agent,” said Lynn, “but if that comes up then I’ll take it and run with it and see where it goes.” Lynn hasn’t pitched since the 2015 playoffs and is in the final season of a three-year, $22MM contract that he signed prior to the 2015 season to buy out all of his arbitration years. In 791 1/3 career innings, Lynn has a 3.37 ERA with 8.7 K/9, 3.3 BB/9 and a 44.4 percent ground-ball rate.
More from the division…
- Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette takes an interesting look at the Pirates’ relationship with star outfielder Andrew McCutchen after exploring trades all winter. It’s a good read that features many people who are close to the 30-year-old, who’s under contract for the coming season and can be controlled for another year via club option. While McCutchen is all but certain to remain in Pittsburgh at least through the trade deadline, it’s still anybody’s guess whether he’ll remain thereafter.
- The Pirates aren’t fretting over the fact that they’re without three of their top home run hitters from the 2016 season, writes Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. While Sean Rodriguez, Jung Ho Kang and Matt Joyce combined to hit 34 percent of the team’s round-trippers last year, manager Clint Hurdle emphasized that one way to offset the loss is simply for his club to allow fewer runs. Hurdle adds that he believes there’s some untapped power in his lineup — Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell, in particular, seemingly have the potential to up their home run output, for instance. Biertempfel also notes that while some wondered whether the typically data-driven Pirates would begin to focus more on fly-balls and launch angle — an increasingly popular approach at the plate — hitting coach Jeff Branson strongly suggested otherwise. “I don’t get into all the launch-angle stuff,” Branson tells Biertempfel. “…if you start telling guys to hit the ball in the air, there are too many things that can go wrong, too many things that can get out of whack.” Branson later notes that he doesn’t dismiss launch angle entirely but also isn’t an expert on the matter. “We’re going to teach and talk about things we’re familiar with, things that we know work,” he adds.
- Matt Garza is ahead of schedule as he looks to return from a groin strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list to open the season, writes MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The veteran Brewers righty could begin a rehab assignment as soon as early next week, manager Craig Counsell tells McCalvy, adding that Garza will require at least two rehab outings before being reinstated. Milwaukee just lost Opening Day starter Junior Guerra for the next six weeks, at minimum, so the return of Garza will make for a welcome addition. While the 33-year-old hasn’t lived up to the four-year, $50MM deal he signed with Milwaukee, he quietly worked to a very solid 3.72 ERA with 6.6 K/9, 3.2 BB/9 and a 57.5 percent ground-ball rate over the life of his final dozen starts in 2016 (65 1/3 innings).
Comments
JFactor
I would extend Lynn once he’s shown 3-4 solid starts. If he’s willing to.
4/60?
baseballjunkie68
Lance Lynn has low key pitched like a number 2 his whole career.
slide
that was before tj surgery
JFactor
Well he hasn’t had the opportunity to pitch since his surgery sooo….
ray_derek
Soooo…….extending him anytime soon would be foolish.
pukelit
Soooo….
gocincy
You’d really want to throw Lance Lynn in Game 2 of the World Series? He’d be up against David Price, Johnny Cueto, Jake Arrieta, or someone of that class. Against good teams, he’s not a #2. Against bottom dwellers and middle of the pack teams in the regular season, he might be fine, but it’s a fallacy to say that’s all you need from a #2 starter. Unless you’re not in this to win championships.
Monsoon Harvard
Pirates do lack power, no question about it. For one thing, Starling Marte only hit 9 homers last year, what’s that all about? Maybe this will be the year Jordy Mercer hits 20 homers, if they’re lucky. He does have some pop, I wouldn’t put it past him. Way down the road I could see Adam Frazier turning in to a Steve Finley type, and hitting 20, but that is just dreaming right now.
Otherwise, McCutchen should hit 20, Polanco should hit at least 20, and Maybe Josh Bell could hit 20. After that, I would suggest a lot of praying. Or maybe that should be the first thing…I don’t know. Hurdle is right though about the pitching needing to limit runs better than last year.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Here is the reality….the ONLY reason that McCutchen isn’t the 5th best OF on his own team is because Austin Meadows is in AAA.
It says as much or more about the Pirates OF depth as it does about Cutch, but…either way, he gotta go.
The one thing the Pirates have going for them is that several of the WS contenders seem to need help in the OF: LA SF TOR for example.