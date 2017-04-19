Logan Forsythe Diagnosed With Fractured Toe

6:21pm: Fortunately, manager Dave Roberts says it’s only a “hairline” fracture for Forsythe, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com tweets. The expectation is he’ll only be sidelined for a few weeks.

5:56pm: The Dodgers have announced that infielder Logan Forsythe has been placed on the 10-day DL after being diagnosed with a fractured right big toe. Also heading to the DL, in his case with a strain of his right big toe, is Rob Segedin.

To take the now-open roster spots, Los Angeles has promoted a pair of reserve options. Infielder Chris Taylor will be joined by outfielder Brett Eibner in the majors. Presumably, Taylor will join fellow right-handed hitter Enrique Hernandez as options at second base against lefties, with Chase Utley carrying the load when facing right-handed pitching.

[RELATED: Updated Dodgers Depth Chart]

Clearly, the big question here is how long Forsythe will be out. There’s no word at this point as to whether there’s a current timeline. It’s possible that we’ll need to await a determination of a course of treatment before learning of any preliminary expectations.

Forsythe, 30, became the biggest new addition to the Los Angeles roster over the winter when he was acquired in a swap for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon. Thus far, he has performed as hoped. While he hasn’t yet hit a home run or swiped a bag, and his strikeouts are up, Forsythe is slashing a strong (albeit unusual) .295/.407/.341 over 54 plate appearances.