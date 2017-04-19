Logan Forsythe Diagnosed With Fractured Toe

6:21pm: Fortunately, manager Dave Roberts says it’s only a “hairline” fracture for Forsythe, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com tweets. The expectation is he’ll only be sidelined for a few weeks.
5:56pm: The Dodgers have announced that infielder Logan Forsythe has been placed on the 10-day DL after being diagnosed with a fractured right big toe. Also heading to the DL, in his case with a strain of his right big toe, is Rob Segedin.
To take the now-open roster spots, Los Angeles has promoted a pair of reserve options. Infielder Chris Taylor will be joined by outfielder Brett Eibner in the majors. Presumably, Taylor will join fellow right-handed hitter Enrique Hernandez as options at second base against lefties, with Chase Utley carrying the load when facing right-handed pitching.
Clearly, the big question here is how long Forsythe will be out. There’s no word at this point as to whether there’s a current timeline. It’s possible that we’ll need to await a determination of a course of treatment before learning of any preliminary expectations.
Forsythe, 30, became the biggest new addition to the Los Angeles roster over the winter when he was acquired in a swap for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon. Thus far, he has performed as hoped. While he hasn’t yet hit a home run or swiped a bag, and his strikeouts are up, Forsythe is slashing a strong (albeit unusual) .295/.407/.341 over 54 plate appearances.
Comments
TheMichigan
Dodgers need to get better cleats.
BlueSkyLA
Forsythe was plunked. In fact two Dodgers were plunked last night.
NicknewsomeATL
More and more injuries for LA. They just need some finger and toe guards or something
dodgerfan711
How long does someone miss with a toe fracture?
Fred
A month