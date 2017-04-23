Mariners Designate Leonys Martin For Assignment

The Mariners have designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). First baseman Dan Vogelbach and right-hander Chris Heston have been called up from Triple-A Tacoma in corresponding moves, while righty Chase De Jong has been sent down to Triple-A.
Martin is off to a very rough start this season, hitting just .111/.172/.130 through his first 58 plate appearances. This continues Martin’s slump from the last two months of the 2016 season, which put a damper on an overall productive first season in Seattle. Martin generated 2.2 fWAR on the heels of a .247/.306/.378 campaign in 576 PA, even if his base-running and defense contributed more to his value than his hitting.
Even Martin’s vaunted center field glove took a hit in 2016, however — he managed just a +4.2 UZR/150 and -2 Defensive Runs Saved, very middling numbers for a player who posted 45 DRS from 2013-15. Between this step backwards on defense, continued issues at the plate and a desire to give more playing time to Jarrod Dyson in center, it makes sense why Seattle would seek to move on from Martin.
The Mariners avoided arbitration with Martin by agreeing to a one-year, $4.85MM deal with him for the 2017 season, a sizeable enough salary that it seems unlikely another team would claim Martin on waivers. A trade could be a possibility; this is just my speculation, but the Tigers, Giants, and Pirates stand out as teams that could potentially use a left-handed hitting outfielder capable of playing center.
Vogelbach was originally ticketed for a timeshare at first base this season before a somewhat surprising demotion to Triple-A during Spring Training. With Danny Valencia struggling, however, it opens the door for Vogelbach to get some at-bats against right-handed pitching. The Mariners are also likely looking for ways to keep the hot-hitting Taylor Motter in the lineup with Jean Segura returning shortly from the DL, so Motter could factor into the mix at first or in left field (if Guillermo Heredia gets some time in center field).
smelliott00
Go get him cardinals
armsiderun14
Nah the Cardinals don’t need another outfielder since Matt Adams has proven to be a capable LF…
No but in all seriousness, I would like to have Martin as a 4th OF option
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Giants may swing a trade for him. Wouldnt mind the padres trading for him. Send jankowski down to work things out.
ericl97
jays please
Stro-Show
I hope the Jay’s claim him also
angels fan
Wow
PLAYTOWIN
When did this guy do anything recently become so wanted?
FOmeOLS
This is surprising and very disappointing. Martin is a joy to watch in the field, and his defense is good enough to warrant more patience.
I was sure the Ms would DFA Valencia first. He’s had a terrible start to the season. His 1B defense is quite good, but who cares about first base defense if a guy is hitting .110?
RockHard
SSS.. Valencia can hit, especially against lefties
TheMichigan
Because Valencia has an established career around putting up good numbers while starting slow. Plus, at least he has his glove (unlike Martin) plus he’s likely to be platooned with Vogelbach against Righties or something.
arc89
Valencia has a glove? He is a good hitter but can’t field. His range is below par at every position.
24TheKid
You must not have ever watched Martin play before which I understand based on your name. But his glove is amazing and saying that Valencia is better defensively is extremely ignorant. Your comparing a first baseman to a center fielder. Put Valencia in CF and let’s see how many fame saving catches he makes. The only position Valencia can play decently is first base so I would say he is actually limited defensively. And Martin is also a good base runner unlike Valencia. Also Martin fueled a 12 run comeback against the Padres last year without even playing while didn’t Valencia get in a fight with Billy Butler last year? And Valencia is batting like .150 or something which is the same as batting .111. This move is absolutely terrible in my opinion.
docmilo5
Valencia may be the next one to go if things don’t start looking up in Marinerville. When Segura comes back on Tuesday the M’s will need a position for him to play regularly if he keeps hitting and 1B could be that position.
FOmeOLS
Valencia is a very good hitter, although he is not hitting right now. And he’s actually been very good at first base.
But Martin is an excellent defender, and he’s never been a great hitter, so he’s not doing anything surprising, he’s just being himself.
I can’t understand why the Mariners are willing to get rid of a guy who offers outstanding outfield defense. The problem isn’t his lack of hitting, it’s everybody else’s lack of hitting.
docmilo5
RR(hyphen)S was on the pre-game show Thursday and was talking about Martin having attitude issues. That may have more to do with this than his production.
NorahW
This is going to be a big surprise to some people who comment on Mariners articles on the Seattle Times website. They were so convinced that Dipoto would keep Martin around for the year because he wouldn’t want to admit he’d made a mistake in signing him. Sort of like Jack Z often did.