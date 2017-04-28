Mariners’ Hernandez, Haniger Each Likely Out 3-4 Weeks

The Mariners have provided an update on the recent injuries to two key players, issuing a press release with information on both righty Felix Hernandez and outfielder Mitch Haniger. Both players had already been placed on the 10-day DL, but now are said to be likely to miss three to four weeks of action.

In the case of Hernandez, the diagnosis is bursitis in his shoulder. That evidently has caused the inflammation that has hampered him recently. Given the length of the anticipated absence, it seems likely that Hernandez will need to go out for a few rehab starts. The M’s are already missing Drew Smyly from their rotation, which currently features Ariel Miranda and Chase De Jong at the back of the staff.

As for Haniger, it’s a grade 2 oblique strain. Seattle will no doubt take care to ensure that the often-tricky injury is fully healed before allowing Haniger to push back toward the majors. While he had emerged as one of the team’s best players — over an admittedly short sample — there is at least plenty of outfield depth on hand.

While the absences are surely not good news for the Mariners, it’s at least promising that they weren’t more severe. Still, the club faces the tall task of making up ground in the AL West — or, at least, not falling further back — while missing these two key cogs for as much as a sixth of the season.