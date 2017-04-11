Mariners Designate Paul Fry, Select Mike Freeman, Place Jean Segura On DL

5:28pm: Mariners manager Scott Servais tells reporters that Segura’s hamstring strain is mild, and the team expects him to return in the minimum 10 days (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Greg Johns).

4:47pm: The Mariners announced that they’ve placed Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained hamstring. Infielder Mike Freeman’s contract has been selected from Triple-A Tacoma, while left-hander Paul Fry has been designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

[Related: Updated Seattle Mariners Depth Chart]

Segura sustained his injury yesterday against Houston, per the Mariners’ release. The 27-year-old was acquired alongside right fielder Mitch Haniger in the trade that sent Taijuan Walker to the Diamondbacks this offseason and had gotten off to a strong start in his new environs. In eight games (35 plate appearances) as a Mariner, Segura has batted .313/.353/.406 with a homer and three stolen bases. With Segura sidelined for the near future, it seems likely that utilityman Taylor Motter will step up and play shortstop.

Freeman, 29, made his Major League debut in 2016 but received just 24 plate appearances between the D-backs and the Mariners, who claimed him off waivers from Arizona last summer. In 503 Triple-A plate appearances last year, the former 11th-round draft pick hit .314/.285/.419 with four homers, 23 doubles and six triples. Those numbers, tallied across 104 games, bear a striking resemblance to the second baseman/outfielder’s career marks in 298 contests: .314/.376/.424. He was off to a 4-for-12 start to the 2017 season in Triple-A.

The 24-year-old Fry had made just one appearance with Triple-A Tacoma this season but is coming off a fine year with Seattle’s top minor league affiliate. Last season, the former 17th-rounder logged 55 innings with a 2.78 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and 5.1 BB/9. Lofty strikeout numbers are nothing new for Fry, who has a career 11.0 K/9 rate in his minor league career. However, Fry has also struggled to some extent with control throughout his career (3.7 BB/9), especially against upper-level competition.